"I want to know what he ordered for dinner" - Fans react to Chez Reavie re-watching his round at the Cheesecake Factory

Chez Reavie is certainly having a successful Travelers Championship campaign so far. The 2019 Travelers Championship winner is currently sitting in second place behind Keegan Bradley, who coincidentally finished second in 2019. Carding 63 twice in a row is no easy feat, but Reavie has skyrocketed to the top of the leaderboard because of it.

Reavie has been enjoying his success at the Travelers Championship, and in the most apt fashion, he was seen sitting at the Cheesecake Factory rewatching his own third-round performance. The 41-year-old sat at the bar, enjoying a highlight clip of his putt.

Fans on social media were quick to comment on the video, cracking some light-hearted jokes. Many fans wanted to know what he ordered, while others became instant fans after knowing he dined at the Cheesecake Factory.

Keegan Bradley and Chez Reavie to battle it out for top spot at Travelers Championship

Chez Reavie might currently be sitting in second place going into the last round, but his work is far from done. The golfer has to produce an extraordinary result to overtake Keegan Bradley and also fend off other golfers who are hot on his heels.

Bradley, on the other hand, shot a six-under 64 on Saturday to break the Travelers Championship 54-hole course record. He currently sits at -21 going into the final round.

Chez Reavie shot a 63 on Saturday, allowing him to almost catch up to Bradley. He led for the majority of the back nine, but a bogey on the 16th hole saw him finish in second place.

Speaking about his performance via ESPN, he said:

"I had a big lead and then Keegan made a bunch of birdies throughout the beginning and middle part of the round to make it really close. Tomorrow is going to be the opposite. It's going to be a shootout."

