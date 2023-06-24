When will Keegan Bradley resume play at the Travelers Championship 2023? Co-leaders Saturday tee time explored

Keegan Bradley, a seasoned golfer, and past PGA Championship winner, will return to action on Saturday at the Travellers Championship 2023. Bradley's tee time at the 1st tee is set for 1:00 pm. Keegan Bradley will be aiming to maintain his momentum and make a huge effect in the competition after a solid showing in the previous rounds.

Keegan Bradley will compete in the third round of the Travellers Championship alongside Denny McCarthy and Chez Reavie. McCarthy noted for his consistency, and Reavie, a PGA Tour veteran, have both demonstrated their abilities thus far in the competition. As they compete for the top spots on the leaderboard, the trio is likely to generate an interesting dynamic.

TravelersChamp @TravelersChamp Two tied at the top with a past champion chasing. Two tied at the top with a past champion chasing. https://t.co/Sm6CBWBwh4

Keegan Bradley's group will tee off at 12:05 p.m., behind the excellent lineup of Corey Conners, Ludvig Aberg, and Austin Eckroat. Conners, along with the talented young amateurs Aberg and Eckroat, will aim to capitalize on their solid play and showcase their skills on the challenging course. Spectators can anticipate witnessing impressive shots and strategic plays

Meanwhile, at 10:59 a.m., a notable trio consisting of Justin Suh, Justin Thomas, and Gary Woodland will tee off on the 10th tee. The seasoned Thomas, together with the young talents of Suh and Woodland, will look to make an impression in the tournament's final stages. This group will provide spectators with heated competition and skillful shots as they navigate the back nine.

Keegan Bradley in the Travelers Championship 2023 so far

Keegan Bradley has been in exceptional form at the FedExCup, currently tied for first place with an impressive score of -15. His outstanding skills and remarkable performance have left spectators in awe so far. Bradley's scorecard reflects his dominance on the course, starting with a remarkable 62 in the first round, where he shot an impressive -7. He maintained his strong play in the second round, recording a solid 63 to retain his lead on the leaderboard.

Keegan Bradley's success has been largely due to his ability to play consistently and accurately. His ability to navigate the course and execute accurate shots has enabled him to rack up birdies while avoiding expensive errors. Keegan Bradley has shown his strategic approach and mental toughness with each round, allowing him to maintain his top position.

Here are the complete tee times for the 2023 Travelers Championship:

1st tee

10:59 am - Zach Johnson, Stephan Jaeger, Kyle Reifers

11:10 am - Michael Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley

11:21 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Davis Riley, Shane Lowry

11:32 am - Doug Ghim, Andrew Svoboda, Patrick Cantlay

11:43 am - Aaron Rai, Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim

11:54 am - Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele, Alex Smalley

12:05 pm - Corey Conners, Ludvig Aberg, Austin Eckroat

12:16 pm - Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im

12:27 pm - Greyson Sigg, Kevin Yu, Brian Harman

12:38 pm - Chesson Hadley, Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee

12:49 pm - Eric Cole, Zac Blair, Adam Scott

1:00 pm - Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, Chez Reavie

10th tee

10:59 am - Justin Suh, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland

11:10 am - Kevin Tway, Carson Young, Rickie Fowler

11:21 am - Tony Finau, Jason Day, Andrew Landry

11:32 am - Zecheng Dou, Ryan Palmer, David Lipsky

11:43 am - Harris English, Wyndham Clark, Andrew Putnam

11:54 am - Cam Davis, Ben Martin, Tom Hoge

12:05 pm - Brett Stegmaier, Harry Hall, Nick Hardy

12:16 pm - Luke List, Webb Simpson, Callum Tarren

12:27 pm - Russell Knox, Kelly Kraft, Sahith Theegala

12:38 pm - Sepp Straka, Chad Ramey

12:49 pm - Cameron Young, Ryan Blaum

The Travelers Championship 2023 Sunday tee times will be updated after Day 3.

Poll : 0 votes