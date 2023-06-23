Create

When will Danny McCarthy resume play at the Travelers Championship 2023? Leader's Friday tee time explored

Danny McCarthy is set to tee off on Friday, June 23, 2023. The golfing prodigy's tee time has been set at 8:25 a.m. ET, starting from Tee No. 10.

McCarthy's group will include fellow golfers Patton Kizzire and Robby Shelton. They will navigate the hard route together, demonstrating their talent and strategic prowess. Fans will definitely witness a show of excellent golfing talents and strong competitiveness as the trio competes.

Tee No. 1 will get underway at 6:45 a.m., led by Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, and Joseph Bramlett. This group of skilled golfers is poised to begin their round with skill and tenacity, ready to face the course's obstacles right away.

At the same time, Tee No. 10 will have a thrilling start at 6:45 a.m. with Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, and Carson Young. These golfers are ready to show off their skills and compete for a solid start on the back nine, setting the tone for a successful round ahead.

Danny McCarthy standing at Travelers Championship 2023

Danny McCarthy has emerged as a serious contender to win the Travellers Championship 2023. McCarthy is currently in first place in the overall standings because of his outstanding performance. The American has captivated the attention of fans and fellow competitors alike by demonstrating his expertise and precision on the TPC River Highlands course.

The 30-year-old has shown tremendous consistency and composure throughout the event, as evidenced by his superb score. McCarthy has completed the round and now has an outstanding total of -10. His first-day round of 60 set the tone for his subsequent success, demonstrating his knowledge of the game and ability to manage the course's challenges.

Although Danny McCarthy leads the field, he has stiff competition from a group of outstanding golfers who are tied for second place. Keegan Bradley from the United States and Adam Scott from Australia both finished their rounds with a score of -8. These players have shown skill and determination, keeping the competition hot and the standings tight.

2023 Travelers Championship tee times: Round 2 (All times ET)

Tee No.Tee TimeGroup
16:45 a.m.Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, Joseph Bramlett
16:55 a.m.Pan, Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole
17:05 a.m.Scott Piercy, Aaron Rai, Harry Hall
17:15 a.m.Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler
17:25 a.m.Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
17:35 a.m.Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim
17:45 a.m.Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood
17:55 a.m.Corey Conners, Seamus Power, Zach Johnson
18:05 a.m.Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink, Adam Scott
18:15 a.m.Doug Ghim, Callum Tarren, Ben Taylor
18:25 a.m.Adam Long, Russell Knox, Matthias Schwab
18:35 a.m.Byeong Hun An, Stephan Jaeger, Max McGreevy
18:45 a.m.Zecheng Dou, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett
112:00 p.m.Austin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee
112:10 p.m.David Lipsky, Justin Suh, Sam Stevens
112:20 p.m.Beau Hossler, Thomas Detry, Dylan Wu
112:30 p.m.Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Sahith Theegala
112:40 p.m.Emiliano Grillo, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele
112:50 p.m.Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Justin Thomas
11:00 p.m.K.H. Lee, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Young
11:10 p.m.Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama, Hideki Matsuyama
11:20 p.m.Davis Riley, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis
11:30 p.m.Ben Martin, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley
11:40 p.m.Matt NeSmith, Doc Redman, Tyson Alexander
11:50 p.m.Michael Kim, Adam Schenk, Andrew Novak
12:00 p.m.Paul Haley II, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Blaum
106:45 a.m.Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, Carson Young
106:55 a.m.Danny Willett, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg
107:05 a.m.Jason Dufner, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Yu
107:15 a.m.Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman
107:25 a.m.Si Woo Kim, Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm
107:35 a.m.J.J. Spaun, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar
107:45 a.m.Nick Hardy, Lucas Herbert, Kevin Kisner
107:55 a.m.Trey Mullinax, Luke List, Webb Simpson
108:05 a.m.Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari
108:15 a.m.James Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley
108:25 a.m.Patton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy, Robby Shelton
108:35 a.m.Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Wu, Justin Lower
108:45 a.m.Andrew Svoboda, Kyle Reifers, Benjamin James (a)
1012:00 p.m.Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, Will Gordon
1012:10 p.m.Ryan Moore, Kevin Streelman, S.H. Kim
1012:20 p.m.Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok
1012:30 p.m.Sepp Straka, Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan
1012:40 p.m.Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Chad Ramey
1012:50 p.m.Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland
101:00 p.m.Cameron Champ, Richy Werenski, Andrew Putnam
101:10 p.m.J.T. Poston, Martin Laird, J.B. Holmes
101:20 p.m.Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry, Scott Stallings
101:30 p.m.Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Brian Gay
101:40 p.m.Troy Merritt, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin
101:50 p.m.Kevin Tway, David Lingmerth, Davis Thompson
102:00 p.m.Carl Yuan, Brett Stegmaier, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

The table displays the tee number, tee time (in ET), and groups for Round 2 of the 2023 Travellers Championship. Tee times begin at 6:45 a.m., with players like as Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, and Joseph Bramlett on the first tee and Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, and Carson Young on the tenth tee. Tee sessions continue until 2:00 p.m., with notable golfers including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and many more.

