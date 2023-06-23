When will Danny McCarthy resume play at the Travelers Championship 2023? Leader's Friday tee time explored

Danny McCarthy is set to tee off on Friday, June 23, 2023. The golfing prodigy's tee time has been set at 8:25 a.m. ET, starting from Tee No. 10.

McCarthy's group will include fellow golfers Patton Kizzire and Robby Shelton. They will navigate the hard route together, demonstrating their talent and strategic prowess. Fans will definitely witness a show of excellent golfing talents and strong competitiveness as the trio competes.

Tee No. 1 will get underway at 6:45 a.m., led by Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, and Joseph Bramlett. This group of skilled golfers is poised to begin their round with skill and tenacity, ready to face the course's obstacles right away.

At the same time, Tee No. 10 will have a thrilling start at 6:45 a.m. with Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, and Carson Young. These golfers are ready to show off their skills and compete for a solid start on the back nine, setting the tone for a successful round ahead.

Danny McCarthy has emerged as a serious contender to win the Travellers Championship 2023. McCarthy is currently in first place in the overall standings because of his outstanding performance. The American has captivated the attention of fans and fellow competitors alike by demonstrating his expertise and precision on the TPC River Highlands course.

The 30-year-old has shown tremendous consistency and composure throughout the event, as evidenced by his superb score. McCarthy has completed the round and now has an outstanding total of -10. His first-day round of 60 set the tone for his subsequent success, demonstrating his knowledge of the game and ability to manage the course's challenges.

Although Danny McCarthy leads the field, he has stiff competition from a group of outstanding golfers who are tied for second place. Keegan Bradley from the United States and Adam Scott from Australia both finished their rounds with a score of -8. These players have shown skill and determination, keeping the competition hot and the standings tight.

Tee No. Tee Time Group 1 6:45 a.m. Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, Joseph Bramlett 1 6:55 a.m. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole 1 7:05 a.m. Scott Piercy, Aaron Rai, Harry Hall 1 7:15 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler 1 7:25 a.m. Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler 1 7:35 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim 1 7:45 a.m. Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood 1 7:55 a.m. Corey Conners, Seamus Power, Zach Johnson 1 8:05 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink, Adam Scott 1 8:15 a.m. Doug Ghim, Callum Tarren, Ben Taylor 1 8:25 a.m. Adam Long, Russell Knox, Matthias Schwab 1 8:35 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Stephan Jaeger, Max McGreevy 1 8:45 a.m. Zecheng Dou, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett 1 12:00 p.m. Austin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee 1 12:10 p.m. David Lipsky, Justin Suh, Sam Stevens 1 12:20 p.m. Beau Hossler, Thomas Detry, Dylan Wu 1 12:30 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Sahith Theegala 1 12:40 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele 1 12:50 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Justin Thomas 1 1:00 p.m. K.H. Lee, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Young 1 1:10 p.m. Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama, Hideki Matsuyama 1 1:20 p.m. Davis Riley, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis 1 1:30 p.m. Ben Martin, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley 1 1:40 p.m. Matt NeSmith, Doc Redman, Tyson Alexander 1 1:50 p.m. Michael Kim, Adam Schenk, Andrew Novak 1 2:00 p.m. Paul Haley II, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Blaum 10 6:45 a.m. Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, Carson Young 10 6:55 a.m. Danny Willett, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg 10 7:05 a.m. Jason Dufner, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Yu 10 7:15 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman 10 7:25 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm 10 7:35 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar 10 7:45 a.m. Nick Hardy, Lucas Herbert, Kevin Kisner 10 7:55 a.m. Trey Mullinax, Luke List, Webb Simpson 10 8:05 a.m. Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari 10 8:15 a.m. James Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley 10 8:25 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy, Robby Shelton 10 8:35 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Wu, Justin Lower 10 8:45 a.m. Andrew Svoboda, Kyle Reifers, Benjamin James (a) 10 12:00 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, Will Gordon 10 12:10 p.m. Ryan Moore, Kevin Streelman, S.H. Kim 10 12:20 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok 10 12:30 p.m. Sepp Straka, Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan 10 12:40 p.m. Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Chad Ramey 10 12:50 p.m. Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland 10 1:00 p.m. Cameron Champ, Richy Werenski, Andrew Putnam 10 1:10 p.m. J.T. Poston, Martin Laird, J.B. Holmes 10 1:20 p.m. Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry, Scott Stallings 10 1:30 p.m. Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Brian Gay 10 1:40 p.m. Troy Merritt, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin 10 1:50 p.m. Kevin Tway, David Lingmerth, Davis Thompson 10 2:00 p.m. Carl Yuan, Brett Stegmaier, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

The table displays the tee number, tee time (in ET), and groups for Round 2 of the 2023 Travellers Championship. Tee times begin at 6:45 a.m., with players like as Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, and Joseph Bramlett on the first tee and Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, and Carson Young on the tenth tee. Tee sessions continue until 2:00 p.m., with notable golfers including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and many more.

