When will Danny McCarthy resume play at the Travelers Championship 2023? Leader's Friday tee time explored

Danny McCarthy is set to tee off on Friday, June 23, 2023. The golfing prodigy's tee time has been set at 8:25 a.m. ET, starting from Tee No. 10.
McCarthy's group will include fellow golfers Patton Kizzire and Robby Shelton. They will navigate the hard route together, demonstrating their talent and strategic prowess. Fans will definitely witness a show of excellent golfing talents and strong competitiveness as the trio competes.
Tee No. 1 will get underway at 6:45 a.m., led by Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, and Joseph Bramlett. This group of skilled golfers is poised to begin their round with skill and tenacity, ready to face the course's obstacles right away.
At the same time, Tee No. 10 will have a thrilling start at 6:45 a.m. with Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, and Carson Young. These golfers are ready to show off their skills and compete for a solid start on the back nine, setting the tone for a successful round ahead.
Danny McCarthy standing at Travelers Championship 2023
Danny McCarthy has emerged as a serious contender to win the Travellers Championship 2023. McCarthy is currently in first place in the overall standings because of his outstanding performance. The American has captivated the attention of fans and fellow competitors alike by demonstrating his expertise and precision on the TPC River Highlands course.
The 30-year-old has shown tremendous consistency and composure throughout the event, as evidenced by his superb score. McCarthy has completed the round and now has an outstanding total of -10. His first-day round of 60 set the tone for his subsequent success, demonstrating his knowledge of the game and ability to manage the course's challenges.
Although Danny McCarthy leads the field, he has stiff competition from a group of outstanding golfers who are tied for second place. Keegan Bradley from the United States and Adam Scott from Australia both finished their rounds with a score of -8. These players have shown skill and determination, keeping the competition hot and the standings tight.
2023 Travelers Championship tee times: Round 2 (All times ET)
The table displays the tee number, tee time (in ET), and groups for Round 2 of the 2023 Travellers Championship. Tee times begin at 6:45 a.m., with players like as Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, and Joseph Bramlett on the first tee and Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, and Carson Young on the tenth tee. Tee sessions continue until 2:00 p.m., with notable golfers including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and many more.