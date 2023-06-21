Will Tiger Woods be at the Travelers Championship 2023? Status of golfer’s health explored

Tiger Woods's participation in the upcoming Travellers Championship in 2023 is still up in the air. Fans and observers have been waiting for news of Woods' return to competitive action since his ankle surgery earlier this year. Woods, on the other hand, has stated that he will not be competing in the tournament.

The Travellers Championship will be held at TPC River Highlands from June 22 to 25. This tournament attracts elite professional players from across the world. The event offers large prize money and is recognized for its entertaining and competitive play, with a purse of $20,000,000.

Although Tiger Woods will not be competing, fans can look forward to seeing other prominent golfers exhibit their skills at the Travellers Championship.

Tiger Woods' road to rehabilitation

On April 19, Tiger Woods underwent an ankle fusion procedure, which was a key step in his rehabilitation process. His agent Mark Steinberg stressed that there is no clear schedule for his comeback to golf at this moment.

Woods' primary goal is to fully heal and enhance the quality of his day-to-day life after suffering significant injuries to his right leg, ankle, and foot in a car accident in February of 2021.

While Tiger Woods' absence may disappoint his fans, the golfing community remains committed to his treatment and hopes to see him back on the course when he is ready.

Tiger Woods's last tournament

Woods last competed in an event on April 9 at the Masters. His participation in the event, however, was cut short as he withdrew before the third round resumed. This was the end of his streak of finishing all 72 holes of every professional competition he has played at Augusta National.

Tiger Woods' decision to withdraw was made owing to an injury, as he is still coping with the aftereffects of a vehicle accident in 2021. The accident had put his right leg in jeopardy, and despite his efforts to participate, the injury worsened as the weather conditions worsened during the event.

Woods had been visibly limping during practice rounds earlier in the week and throughout the first and second rounds.

Top 25 top-ranked golfers competing at the 2023 Travelers Championship:

Rank 1 - Scottie Scheffler

Rank 2 - Jon Rahm

Rank 3 - Rory McIlroy

Rank 4 - Patrick Cantlay

Rank 5 - Viktor Hovland

Rank 6 - Xander Schauffele

Rank 8 - Matt Fitzpatrick

Rank 9 - Max Homa

Rank 11 - Will Zalatoris

Rank 13 - Wyndham Clark

Rank 14 - Tony Finau

Rank 17 - Cameron Young

Rank 18 - Justin Thomas

Rank 19 - Collin Morikawa

Rank 20 - Tommy Fleetwood

Rank 21 - Sungjae Im

Rank 22 - Tom Kim

Rank 23 - Kurt Kitayama

Rank 24 - Jason Day

Rank 25 - Sahith Theegala

