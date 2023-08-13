How much is Amy Olson’s net worth? Exploring her career earnings, endorsements, and more

Amy Olson is a renowned American golfer who's been involved in the sport for over a decade now. The 31-year-old has been playing the sport since a young age and turned pro in 2013 when she got selected for the LPGA Tour.

Olson has had several notable performances in her career, including the 7th place tie for the LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii. However, she gained recognition during the 2020 US Open championship in Houston, Texas.

There, she led the event for the majority of the tournament but finished T2 in the final moments of the event.

Amy Olson has earned a significant amount of money during her time playing professional golf. Although the LPGA tour payouts differ widely from the PGA tour payouts, it's still notable.

Olson's net worth is estimated to be around $2 million while her annual salary is somewhere in the region of $250K. The American golfer has managed to rank 13 times in the top 10, resulting in such a hefty payout.

On the other hand, Olson also has several endorsements that significantly impact her net worth. She has partnered with many renowned golf manufacturers, including Ping Golf and Titleist.

Additionally, she is also the ambassador for a non-profit organization called Team Red, White, and Blue. The 31-year-old partakes in many non-profit endeavors and is seen promoting the organization through various outreach events, including cycling and running.

Amy Olson featured in the 2023 US Women's Open while being pregnant

The US Women's Open is one of the premier golfing events of the LPGA tour. It is held at Pebble Beach in California and is very prestigious. Amy Olson defied odds and expectations when she decided to feature in the championship while being 7 months pregnant.

Although she started strong with great determination, Olson couldn't keep her consistency and was cut after the second round with a score of +12. Regardless, it was still commendable that she managed to play while pregnant.

Amy Olson managed to complete just 36 holes while scoring nine bogeys, a double bogey, and a solitary birdie. Still, she was applauded for her commitment and her drive to compete in the LPGA Tour tournament despite her evident conditions. The 31-year-old serves as an inspiration to many fellow golfers due to this.