How much did Angel Yin win from the $2,100,000 purse? 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai prize money payouts explored

Angel Yin defeated Lilia Vu in a playoff to win the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament on Sunday, October 15. She finished with a score of under 14 to tie up with Vu and earned $315,000 in prize money from the purse of $2,100,000.

Vu settled in second place and took home $192,550 in prize money. She was followed by Hye-Jin Choi, who finished in a tie with Esther Henseleit, Yu Liu, Ariya Jutanugarn and Pavarisa Yoktuan, and earned $93,086 in prize money.

Maja Stark finished in a tie for eighth place with Madelene Sagstrom, Stephanie Meadow, Karis Davidson and Yuna Nishimura.

The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai was held from October 12 to October 15 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club. The tournament was last held in 2019 and was cancelled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic before finally returning in 2023.

2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai prize money payouts

Here are the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai prize money payouts:

1 Angel Yin: $315,000

2 Lilia Vu: $192,550

T3 Hye-Jin Choi: $93,086

T3 Esther Henseleit: $93,086

T3 Yu Liu: $93,086

T3 Ariya Jutanugarn: $93,086

T3 Pavarisa Yoktuan: $93,086

T8 Madelene Sagstrom: $43,644

T8 Stephanie Meadow: $43,644

T8 Karis Davidson: $43,644

T8 Yuna Nishimura: $43,644

T8 Maja Stark: $43,644

T13 Frida Kinhult: $32,539

T13 Minjee Lee: $32,539

T13 Mi Hyang Lee: $32,539

16 Wichanee Meechai: $28,885

T17 Yuting Shi: $25,723

T17 Moriya Jutanugarn: $25,723

T17 A Lim Kim: $25,723

T17 Danielle Kang: $25,723

T21 Arpichaya Yubol: $21,738

T21 Hae Ran Ryu: $21,738

T21 Jasmine Suwannapura $21,738

T21 Xiyu Lin $21,738

T21 Lauren Coughlin: $21,738

T26 Carlota Ciganda: $17,942

T26 Matilda Castren: $17,942

T26 Maddie Szeryk: $17,942

T26 Bailey Tardy: $17,942

T26 Rose Zhang: $17,942

T31 Yan Liu: $14,674

T31 Mina Harigae: $14,674

T31 Alison Lee: $14,674

T31 Azahara Munoz: $14,674

T31 Peiyun Chien: $14,674

T36 Grace Kim: $11,933

T36 Celine Borge: $11,933

T36 Patty Tavatanakit : $11,933

T36 Anna Nordqvist: $11,933

T36 Lindy Duncan: $11,933

T41 Olivia Cowan: $9,367

T41 Hinako Shibuno: $9,367

T41 MEXMaria Fassi: $9,367

T41 Ruoning Yin: $9,367

T41 Emily Kristine Pedersen: $9,367

T41 Nasa Hataoka: $9,367

T41 Danlin Cai: $9,367

T48 Gabriella Then: $7,853

T48 Jaravee Boonchant: $7,853

T50 Lauren Hartlage: $7,063

T50 Xiaowen Yin: $7,063

T50 Lydia Ko: $7,063

T50 Chanettee Wannasaen: $7,063

T50 Zixuan Wang (a): $0

T55 Lucy Li: $6,325

T55 Weiwei Zhang: $6,325

T55 Kelly Tan: $6,325

T58 Pajaree Anannarukarn: $5,588

T58 Morgane Metraux: $5,588

T58 Perrine Delacour: $5,588

T58 Xizihan Wang (a): $0

T58 Dani Holmqvist: $5,588

63 Minami Katsu: $5,166

T64 Zixin Ni (a: $0

T64 Shuying Li: $4,955

T64 Muni He: $4,955

T64 Gina Kim: $4,955

T68 Paula Reto: $4,586

T68 Linnea Strom: $4,586

T68 Andrea Lee: $4,586

T68 Ruixin Liu: $4,586

T72 Xiang Sui: $4,270

T72 Yuli Shi: $4,270

T74 Emma Talley: $4,138

T74 Yuai Ji : 4,138

76 Miranda Wang: $4,058

77 Yanhong Pan: $4,006

78 Yujie Liu (a): $0

79 Wenbo Liu $3,958

80 Amy Wu (a): $0