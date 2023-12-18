How much did Bernhard Langer and Jason win at the PNC Championship 2023? Prize money payout explored

The 2023 PNC Championship ended on Sunday (December 17), with Bernhard Langer and Jason lifting the trophy. The father-son duo won at the family team event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

The duo made birdies on their first seven holes on Sunday and ended up with a score of 13-under 59. With the win, Team Langer bagged $200,000 from the event’s $1.085 million prize purse.

While Team Langer took the winner’s paycheck, runner-ups David and Brady Duval settled for $80,000. Defending champions Vijay Singh and son Qass finished solo third. They returned home with a paycheck of $57,250. Day 1 leaders Matt and Cameron Kuchar finished T5 with Team Lehman, Team Cink and Team Daly.

Tiger and Charlie Woods also shared the T5 position. The five teams bagged $47,000 each. The pairings of Padraig-Ciaran Harrington and Jim-Tanner Furyk finished last on the event leaderboard. They won $40,125 each.

PNC Championship 2023 prize money

Here’s the complete prize money payout for the PNC Championship in Florida:

Win: Bernhard and Jason Langer - $200,000

2: David and Brady Duval - $80,000

3: Vijay and Qass Singh - $57,250

4: Retief and Leo Goosen - $50,000

T-5: Tom and Sean Lehman - $47,000

T-5: Stewart and Reagan Cink - $47,000

T-5: John and John II Daly - $47,000

T-5: Tiger and Charlie Woods - $47,000

T-5: Matt and Cameron Kuchar - $47,000

10: Steve and Izzi Stricker - $44,500

T-11: Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee - $43,750

T-11: Mark and Shaun O'Meara - $43,750

T-13: Jessica and Petr Korda - $42,750

T-13: Justin and Mike Thomas - $42,750

15: Justin and Luke Leonard - $42,000

16: Nick and Greg Price - $41,500

17: Nick and Matthew Faldo - $41,000

18: Lee and Daniel Trevino - $40,500

T-19: Padraig and Ciaran Harrington - $40,125

T-19: Jim and Tanner Furyk - $40,125

Bernhard Langer marks historic win at the PNC Championship 2023

Bernhard Langer’s win saw him equal the competition record of Raymond Floyd, who was the only five-time winner of the event. The 66-year-old German first won the event with his son, Stefan, in 2005. The duo also won in 2006. Later, he won with his daughter, Christina, in 2013 and 2016.

Meanwhile, he won the PNC Championship with his son, Jason, in 2014, 2019 and now 2023.

Following the win, Langer lauded the competition. He was quoted as saying by Golfweek:

“Just it’s always special whether you win or not, just being here is like the Olympics. They only take 20 teams and there’s probably 25 on the waiting list that would love to be here. It’s always a wonderful thing to get an invitation to come and play here, and as you all know, I’ve got four kids, played with all four of them, and we have a lot of wonderful memories.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Bernhard Langer returns to the competition next year and breaks the record.