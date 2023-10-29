How much is Celine Boutier worth? LPGA golfer's net worth and earnings explored

Celine Boutier has been having a dream season on the LPGA Tour. Recently, at the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship held at the Kuala Lumpur Country Club in Malaysia, she recorded her fourth win of the year after defeating Atthaya Thitikul in a playoff match.

The 29-year-old French golfer has earned a whopping paycheck of $450,000 this weekend. This took her overall earnings to $6,481,238. She has also been an integral part of the Ladies European Tour and has amassed a sum of €2,151,501 (around $2,276,181).

Celine Boutier's professional career started in 2016. Since then, her total career earnings stand at around $7 million. Including her brand partnership, her net worth is around $8 million.

Exploring Celine Boutier's career so far

After a successful amateur career, the French golfer decided to turn professional in 2016. She started off her career on the Symetra Tour and earned two wins in 2017, the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge and the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Classic.

LPGA Tour

At the same time, Celine Boutier also started playing on the LPGA Tour. But until 2019, she could not win her first title on the tour. She defeated Sarah Kemp, Su-Hyun Oh, and Charlotte Thomas by two strokes to win the 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open.

However, this was followed by a two-year drought. She went on to win the 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic after she defeated Brooke Henderson, Ko Jin-young, and Inbee Park by one stroke.

But again for the next two years, she could not record any other win on the LPGA Tour. Celine Boutier came with a sensational return in the 2023 season.

First, she defeated Georgia Hall to win the LPGA Drive On Championship in March. Later in July, she won the Evian Championship by defeating Brooke Henderson with a huge six-stroke margin.

Celine Boutier followed this with another win at the Women's Scottish Open in August. She defeated Kim Hyo-joo by two strokes. In October, she defeated Atthaya Thitikul in a playoff match to win the LPGA Maybank Classic.

Ladies European Tour

The 29-year-old French golfer has also been part of the LET. She has recorded four victories on the Tour. She started off her victory run in 2017 when she defeated Solar Lee by four strokes to win the Sanya Ladies Open.

Later on, she defeated Katie Burnett by two strokes to win the 2018 Australian Ladies Classic. This was followed by three winless years. In 2021, she won the Lacoste Ladies Open de France by defeating Kylie Henry with one stroke.

Celine Boutier was fully committed to the LPGA Tour. Henceforth until 2023, she could not win another title on LET. She won the Women's Scottish Open after she defeated Kim Hyo-joo by two strokes.