How much did Chris Gotterup win at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic? Prize money payouts explored

Chris Gotterup won the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic on Sunday. The 24-year-old golfer shot a 4-under 67 in the final round to take a six-stroke victory over Alistair Docherty (64) and Davis Thompson (68). The former University of Oklahoma player clinched his maiden PGA Tour title at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina.

Gotterup, who finished at 22-under 262, bagged the winner’s paycheck of $720,000. The golfer took the big share of the $4 million prize event. Apart from the payout, the golfer bagged spots in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club next week and the remaining two $20 million signature events.

Notably, this was Gotterup’s 27th start on the PGA Tour. The golfer had amassed a total of $837,558 from the first 26 events.

Commenting on his win at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic, Chris Gotterup said on Sunday (as quoted by PGATOUR.com):

“No matter what tournament or what my game feels like, I’m going to grind it out. That’s kind of how I’ve always been.”

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic prize money payouts

Chris Gotterup took the Myrtle Beach Classic's $720,000 winner’s paycheck. Meanwhile, Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson bagged $356,000 each for finishing T2.

Interestingly, six golfers shared T4. Ryan McCormick, Kevin Yu, Ryan Fox, Beau Hossler, Erik van Rooyen and Jorge Campillo won $147,000 each for sharing the position.

Sam Stevens, Chesson Hadley and Patton Kizzire shared T10. The trio won $101,000 each. Notably, 16-year-old Blades Brown finished T26 at the PGA Tour event. Being an amateur, the golf prodigy remained the only player who flew out with a $0 payout.

Austin Smotherman finished last on the Myrtle Beach Classic's 70-man leaderboard. He got $8,280 for his efforts.

Listed below are the complete prize money payouts for the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic:

WIN: Chris Gotterup - $720,000

T2: Alistair Docherty - $356,000

T2: Davis Thompson - $356,000

T4: Ryan McCormick - $147,000

T4: Kevin Yu - $147,000

T4: Ryan Fox - $147,000

T4: Beau Hossler - $147,000

T4: Erik van Rooyen - $147,000

T4: Jorge Campillo - $147,000

T10: Sam Stevens - $101,000

T10: Chesson Hadley - $101,000

T10: Patton Kizzire - $101,000

T13: Mac Meissner - $78,333

T13: Greyson Sigg - $78,333

T13: Robert MacIntyre - $78,333

T16: Thorbjorn Olesen - $63,000

T16: Ben Griffin - $63,000

T16: Dylan Wu - $63,000

T16: Ben Silverman - $63,000

T20: David Skinns - $43,800

T20: Matt Wallace - $43,800

T20: Michael Kim - $43,800

T20: Patrick Fishburn - $43,800

T20: Henrik Norlander - $43,800

T20: Alex Smalley - $43,800

T26: J.J. Spaun - $29,800

T26: Robby Shelton - $29,800

T26: Scott Piercy - $29,800

T26: Blades Brown (a) - $0

T26: Sam Ryder - $29,800

T26: Joseph Bramlett - $29,800

T32: Carson Young - $24,450

T32: S.Y. Noh - $24,450

T32: Chez Reavie - $24,450

T32: Trace Crowe - $24,450

T36: Daniel Berger - $20,350

T36: Thriston Lawrence - $20,350

T36: Kevin Streelman - $20,350

T36: Parker Coody - $20,350

T40: Roger Sloan - $16,200

T40: Adrien Dumont de Chassart - $16,200

T40: Harry Hall - $16,200

T40: Troy Merritt - $16,200

T40: Max Greyserman - $16,200

T40: Chan Kim - $16,200

T46: Victor Perez - $12,240

T46: Jacob Bridgeman - $12,240

T46: Matt Atkins - $12,240

T46: Zecheng Dou - $12,240

T50: Harry Higgs - $10,180

T50: S.H. Kim - $10,180

T50: Chandler Phillips - $10,180

T50: Justin Suh - $10,180

T54: Alexander Bjork - $9,416

T54: Andrew Novak - $9,416

T54: Pierceson Coody - $9,416

T54: Paul Barjon - $9,416

T54: Matt NeSmith - $9,416

T59: Joel Dahmen - $9,120

T59: Hayden Buckley - $9,120

T61: Martin Trainer - $8,960

T61: Sean O’Hair - $8,960

T63: William McGirt - $8,760

T63: Anders Albertson - $8,760

T63: Alejandro Tosti - $8,760

T66: Davis Riley - $8,560

T66: Lanto Griffin - $8,560

68: Carl Yuan - $8,440

69: Taylor Dickson - $8,360

70: Austin Smotherman - $8,280

After a successful Myrtle Beach Classic outing, the PGA Tour now heads to Valhalla Golf Club for the 2024 PGA Championship.