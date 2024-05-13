How much did Chris Gotterup win at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic? Prize money payouts explored

Chris Gotterup won the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic on Sunday. The 24-year-old golfer shot a 4-under 67 in the final round to take a six-stroke victory over Alistair Docherty (64) and Davis Thompson (68). The former University of Oklahoma player clinched his maiden PGA Tour title at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina.
Gotterup, who finished at 22-under 262, bagged the winner’s paycheck of $720,000. The golfer took the big share of the $4 million prize event. Apart from the payout, the golfer bagged spots in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club next week and the remaining two $20 million signature events.
Notably, this was Gotterup’s 27th start on the PGA Tour. The golfer had amassed a total of $837,558 from the first 26 events.
Commenting on his win at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic, Chris Gotterup said on Sunday (as quoted by PGATOUR.com):
“No matter what tournament or what my game feels like, I’m going to grind it out. That’s kind of how I’ve always been.”
2024 Myrtle Beach Classic prize money payouts
Chris Gotterup took the Myrtle Beach Classic's $720,000 winner’s paycheck. Meanwhile, Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson bagged $356,000 each for finishing T2.
Interestingly, six golfers shared T4. Ryan McCormick, Kevin Yu, Ryan Fox, Beau Hossler, Erik van Rooyen and Jorge Campillo won $147,000 each for sharing the position.
Sam Stevens, Chesson Hadley and Patton Kizzire shared T10. The trio won $101,000 each. Notably, 16-year-old Blades Brown finished T26 at the PGA Tour event. Being an amateur, the golf prodigy remained the only player who flew out with a $0 payout.
Austin Smotherman finished last on the Myrtle Beach Classic's 70-man leaderboard. He got $8,280 for his efforts.
Listed below are the complete prize money payouts for the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic:
- WIN: Chris Gotterup - $720,000
- T2: Alistair Docherty - $356,000
- T2: Davis Thompson - $356,000
- T4: Ryan McCormick - $147,000
- T4: Kevin Yu - $147,000
- T4: Ryan Fox - $147,000
- T4: Beau Hossler - $147,000
- T4: Erik van Rooyen - $147,000
- T4: Jorge Campillo - $147,000
- T10: Sam Stevens - $101,000
- T10: Chesson Hadley - $101,000
- T10: Patton Kizzire - $101,000
- T13: Mac Meissner - $78,333
- T13: Greyson Sigg - $78,333
- T13: Robert MacIntyre - $78,333
- T16: Thorbjorn Olesen - $63,000
- T16: Ben Griffin - $63,000
- T16: Dylan Wu - $63,000
- T16: Ben Silverman - $63,000
- T20: David Skinns - $43,800
- T20: Matt Wallace - $43,800
- T20: Michael Kim - $43,800
- T20: Patrick Fishburn - $43,800
- T20: Henrik Norlander - $43,800
- T20: Alex Smalley - $43,800
- T26: J.J. Spaun - $29,800
- T26: Robby Shelton - $29,800
- T26: Scott Piercy - $29,800
- T26: Blades Brown (a) - $0
- T26: Sam Ryder - $29,800
- T26: Joseph Bramlett - $29,800
- T32: Carson Young - $24,450
- T32: S.Y. Noh - $24,450
- T32: Chez Reavie - $24,450
- T32: Trace Crowe - $24,450
- T36: Daniel Berger - $20,350
- T36: Thriston Lawrence - $20,350
- T36: Kevin Streelman - $20,350
- T36: Parker Coody - $20,350
- T40: Roger Sloan - $16,200
- T40: Adrien Dumont de Chassart - $16,200
- T40: Harry Hall - $16,200
- T40: Troy Merritt - $16,200
- T40: Max Greyserman - $16,200
- T40: Chan Kim - $16,200
- T46: Victor Perez - $12,240
- T46: Jacob Bridgeman - $12,240
- T46: Matt Atkins - $12,240
- T46: Zecheng Dou - $12,240
- T50: Harry Higgs - $10,180
- T50: S.H. Kim - $10,180
- T50: Chandler Phillips - $10,180
- T50: Justin Suh - $10,180
- T54: Alexander Bjork - $9,416
- T54: Andrew Novak - $9,416
- T54: Pierceson Coody - $9,416
- T54: Paul Barjon - $9,416
- T54: Matt NeSmith - $9,416
- T59: Joel Dahmen - $9,120
- T59: Hayden Buckley - $9,120
- T61: Martin Trainer - $8,960
- T61: Sean O’Hair - $8,960
- T63: William McGirt - $8,760
- T63: Anders Albertson - $8,760
- T63: Alejandro Tosti - $8,760
- T66: Davis Riley - $8,560
- T66: Lanto Griffin - $8,560
- 68: Carl Yuan - $8,440
- 69: Taylor Dickson - $8,360
- 70: Austin Smotherman - $8,280
After a successful Myrtle Beach Classic outing, the PGA Tour now heads to Valhalla Golf Club for the 2024 PGA Championship.