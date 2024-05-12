Who is Chris Gotterup? Know all about the American professional golfer

Chris Gotterup's amazing performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic 2024 has fans praising the young player. Currently, in first place at the event, several fans who have followed the tournament wish to know more about the player. To answer, Chris Gotterup is a 24-year-old American professional golf player.

Before turning professional, Gotterup had an extensive amateur career in which he competed at several events. During his amateur career, the 24-year-old also managed to win the Fighting Irish Classic (2021) and the Puerto Rico Classic the very next year.

In 2022, Gotterup turned professional and began competing in events on the PGA Tour. Until now, Chris Gotterup has competed in 26 events on the tour. In these 26 events, Gotterup has managed to make cut 16 times. He has managed to finish in the top 5 once, and top 10 twice.

Gotterup's best result on the PGA Tour came at the John Deere Classic where he received an exemption and finished in 5th place. This particular result came in 2022, and Gotterup made the headlines at the time due to his heroic showing.

Chris Gotterup spoke about competing in Round 4 of the Myrtle Beach Classic

As mentioned above, Chris Gotterup hasn't won an event on the PGA Tour yet. Hence, when he begins to play in Round 4 of the Myrtle Beach Classic, Gotterup will look to maintain his lead and stay in first position so that he can win the competition, and register his first PGA Tour win.

After his heroics in Round 3, Gotterup in a media interaction said that he practiced for days like these. The 24-year-old also mentioned Round 4 will be hard due to all the good players behind him in the competition. However, he concluded by saying he is excited and this is what he plays the game for.

Chris Gotterup said:

“I practiced all those days at home for a day like tomorrow. It’s going to be hard. There’s a lot of good guys behind me. I’m going to have to bring it. But if I was here at the beginning of the week and you said this was going to happen, I’d be all in. I’m excited. It’s what I play the game for."

The biggest threat to Gotterup comes from Erik van Rooyen, Jorge Campillo, and Robert MacIntyre. Gotterup will have to ensure he plays his best golf in Round 4 if he wants to win his first event on the PGA Tour.