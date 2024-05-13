How much has Chris Gotterup won from the PGA Tour so far? Career earnings explored

Chris Gotterup of the United States has won $1,557,558 on the PGA Tour so far. The 24-year-old recently won the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Almost half of Chris Gotterup's career earnings were won at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic. He won $720,000 of the total purse of $4 million. His first victory came at the 27th PGA Tour start. He has made the cut in 17 of the 27 tournaments he has played on the PGA Tour.

Chris Gotterup turned professional in 2022. He played 14 tournaments in 2022 and 2023. His best performance came at the 2022 John Deere Classic where he finished T4.

Chris Gotterup's 2022 and 2023 performance on the PGA Tour along with his earnings at respective tournaments is as follows:

2022 RBC Canadian Open: CUT

2022 U.S. Open: T43 ($59,332)

2022 Travelers Championship: T35 ($43,243)

2022 John Deere Classic: T4 ($319,500)

2022 Barbasol Championship: CUT

2022 3M Open: T31 ($42,910.72)

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: T49 ($20,622)

2022 Wyndham Championship: T54 ($16,863)

2022 Fortinet Championship: T51 ($19,480)

2022 Shriners Children's Open: T44 ($23,000)

2022 The RSM Classic: T35 ($41,208.75)

2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: CUT

2023 World Wide Technology Championship: CUT

Gotterup has had a decent 2024 season. In 13 starts, he has made cuts in 8 of them. His 2024 performance on the PGA Tour along with his earnings at respective tournaments is as follows:

The American Express: CUT

Farmers Insurance Open: T50 ($21,990)

WM Phoenix Open: CUT

Mexico Open at Vidanta: W/D

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T35 ($43,875)

Puerto Rico Open: CUT

Valspar Championship: T61 ($18,564)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T57 ($20,475)

Valero Texas Open: CUT

Corales Puntacana Championship: CUT

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T11 ($69,069.56)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T24 ($77,425)

Myrtle Beach Classic: 1 ($720,000)

With his win at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, he has secured an exemption to the 2024 PGA Championship scheduled for May 16 to 19.

He has also been exempted from the Sentry and the Players Championship in 2025. He has also received points Aon Next 10 and the Aon Swing 5 to qualify for the two remaining signature events of the year.

Chris Gotterup's earnings on Korn Ferry Tour

Apart from the PGA Tour, Chris Gotterup has made $315,033 on the Korn Ferry Tour along with $26,000 in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. His total career earnings total to $1,872,591.

He has played 28 tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour and has successfully made the cut in 22 of them. He has had three top-5 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour. His best performance came at the 2023 NV5 Invitational where he finished a solo fourth.

Chris Gotterup's 2022 and 2023 performance on the Korn Ferry Tour along with his earnings at respective tournaments is as follows:

2022 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron: T18 ($11,850)

2022 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: CUT

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: CUT

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament*: T3 ($26,000)

2023 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: T66 ($3,970.00)

2023 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: CUT

2023 The Panama Championship: T14 ($14,605.00)

2023 Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard: T28 ($6,700.00)

2023 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club: T48 ($4,263.63)

2023 Astara Chile Classic: T18 ($12,257.15)

2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic: T5 ($34,833.33)

2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship: T17 ($13,583.33)

2023 AdventHealth Championship: T22 ($9,282.85)

2023 Visit Knoxville Open: T47 ($4,400.00)

2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX: CUT

2023 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open: T23 ($8,718.57)

2023 Compliance Solutions Championship: T21 ($9,392.22)

2023 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS: T32 ($6,050.00)

2023 The Ascendant presented by Blue: T25 ($7,811.43)

2023 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: CUT

2023 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank: 4 ($45,000.00)

2023 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: T48 ($4,376.67)

2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: T14 ($18,500.00)

2023 Magnit Championship: T16 ($14,071.43)

2023 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron: T21 ($15,840.00)

2023 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: T5 ($46,750.00)

2023 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: T37 ($7,965.00)

2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: T20 ($14,812.50)