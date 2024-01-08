How much did Chris Kirk win at The Sentry 2024? PGA Tour season opener’s final payout explored 

The Sentry 2024 concluded on Sunday with Chris Kirk lifting the trophy. The 38-year-old golfer carded 8-under 65 on Sunday to win the PGA Tour season opener. Kirk bagged the winner’s share of $3,600,000 from the event’s $20 million purse. He also earned the 700 FedEx Cup points on offer.

Notably, Kirk entered the final round of the competition with a lead. He went bogey-free for the next 18 holes and managed to fend off runner-up Sahith Theegala, who posted a low 63. Kirk took the win by one stroke margin at the Kapalua Plantation Course with an aggregate of 29-under after 72 holes.

The Sentry 2024 prize money payout

While Kirk bagged The Sentry 2024's winner’s share of $3.6 million, runner-up Theegala settled for a $2.1 million payout. Jordan Spieth won $1.3 million for finishing third, while Byeong Hun An earned $975,000 for a fourth-place finish.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler shared the fifth position with Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, Brian Harman and Collin Morikawa. They won $690,500 each.

It is pertinent to note that The Sentry 2024 didn’t have a Friday cut. Owing to this, all golfers on the event’s field returned with prize money paychecks. Vincent Norrman, who finished last on the 59-player field, returned home with $50,000.

Listed below is the complete prize money payout for The Sentry 2024:

WIN: Chris Kirk - $3,600,000

2: Sahith Theegala - $2,160,000

3: Jordan Spieth - $1,360,000

4: Byeong Hun An - $975,000

T5: Sungjae Im - $690,500

T5: Brian Harman - $690,500

T5: J.T. Poston - $690,500

T5: Collin Morikawa - $690,500

T5: Scottie Scheffler - $690,500

T10: Jason Day - $530,000

T10: Xander Schauffele - $530,000

T12: Sepp Straka - $450,000

T12: Patrick Cantlay - $450,000

T14: Adam Hadwin - $320,250

T14: Eric Cole - $320,250

T14: Max Homa - $320,250

T14: Patrick Rodgers - $320,250

T14: Tyrrell Hatton - $320,250

T14: Matt Fitzpatrick - $320,250

T14: Harris English - $320,250

T14: Akshay Bhatia - $320,250

T22: Erik van Rooyen - $220,000

T22: Luke List - $220,000

T22: Viktor Hovland - $220,000

T25: Mackenzie Hughes - $170,750

T25: Taylor Moore - $170,750

T25: Si Woo Kim - $170,750

T25: Nico Echavarria - $170,750

T29: Wyndham Clark - $140,500

T29: Kurt Kitayama - $140,500

T29: Lucas Glover - $140,500

T29: Adam Schenk - $140,500

T33: Cameron Young - $113,000

T33: Corey Conners - $113,000

T33: Adam Svensson - $113,000

T33: Sam Burns - $113,000

T33: Brendon Todd - $113,000

T38: Tom Hoge - $96,000

T38: Tony Finau - $96,000

T40: Justin Rose - $86,000

T40: Andrew Putnam - $86,000

T40: Matt Wallace - $86,000

T43: Denny McCarthy - $76,000

T43: Emiliano Grillo - $76,000

T45: Tom Kim - $68,000

T45: Keegan Bradley - $68,000

T47: Ludvig Åberg - $62,000

T47: Nick Hardy - $62,000

T47: Tommy Fleetwood - $62,000

T50: Seamus Power - $57,500

T50: Camilo Villegas - $57,500

T52: Davis Riley - $54,500

T52: Cam Davis - $54,500

T52: Russell Henley - $54,500

T52: Nick Taylor - $54,500

56: Rickie Fowler - $52,000

57: Lee Hodges - $51,000

58: Hideki Matsuyama - $50,500

59: Vincent Norrman - $50,000

After a successful The Sentry 2024 outing, the PGA Tour will return next weekend for the Sony Open.