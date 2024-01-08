Golf

How much did Chris Kirk win at The Sentry 2024? PGA Tour season opener’s final payout explored 

By Vishnu Mohan
Jan 08, 2024
The Sentry - Final Round
Chris Kirk wins The Sentry 2024 (Image via Getty)

The Sentry 2024 concluded on Sunday with Chris Kirk lifting the trophy. The 38-year-old golfer carded 8-under 65 on Sunday to win the PGA Tour season opener. Kirk bagged the winner’s share of $3,600,000 from the event’s $20 million purse. He also earned the 700 FedEx Cup points on offer.

Notably, Kirk entered the final round of the competition with a lead. He went bogey-free for the next 18 holes and managed to fend off runner-up Sahith Theegala, who posted a low 63. Kirk took the win by one stroke margin at the Kapalua Plantation Course with an aggregate of 29-under after 72 holes.

The Sentry 2024 prize money payout

While Kirk bagged The Sentry 2024's winner’s share of $3.6 million, runner-up Theegala settled for a $2.1 million payout. Jordan Spieth won $1.3 million for finishing third, while Byeong Hun An earned $975,000 for a fourth-place finish.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler shared the fifth position with Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, Brian Harman and Collin Morikawa. They won $690,500 each.

It is pertinent to note that The Sentry 2024 didn’t have a Friday cut. Owing to this, all golfers on the event’s field returned with prize money paychecks. Vincent Norrman, who finished last on the 59-player field, returned home with $50,000.

Listed below is the complete prize money payout for The Sentry 2024:

  • WIN: Chris Kirk - $3,600,000
  • 2: Sahith Theegala - $2,160,000
  • 3: Jordan Spieth - $1,360,000
  • 4: Byeong Hun An - $975,000
  • T5: Sungjae Im - $690,500
  • T5: Brian Harman - $690,500
  • T5: J.T. Poston - $690,500
  • T5: Collin Morikawa - $690,500
  • T5: Scottie Scheffler - $690,500
  • T10: Jason Day - $530,000
  • T10: Xander Schauffele - $530,000
  • T12: Sepp Straka - $450,000
  • T12: Patrick Cantlay - $450,000
  • T14: Adam Hadwin - $320,250
  • T14: Eric Cole - $320,250
  • T14: Max Homa - $320,250
  • T14: Patrick Rodgers - $320,250
  • T14: Tyrrell Hatton - $320,250
  • T14: Matt Fitzpatrick - $320,250
  • T14: Harris English - $320,250
  • T14: Akshay Bhatia - $320,250
  • T22: Erik van Rooyen - $220,000
  • T22: Luke List - $220,000
  • T22: Viktor Hovland - $220,000
  • T25: Mackenzie Hughes - $170,750
  • T25: Taylor Moore - $170,750
  • T25: Si Woo Kim - $170,750
  • T25: Nico Echavarria - $170,750
  • T29: Wyndham Clark - $140,500
  • T29: Kurt Kitayama - $140,500
  • T29: Lucas Glover - $140,500
  • T29: Adam Schenk - $140,500
  • T33: Cameron Young - $113,000
  • T33: Corey Conners - $113,000
  • T33: Adam Svensson - $113,000
  • T33: Sam Burns - $113,000
  • T33: Brendon Todd - $113,000
  • T38: Tom Hoge - $96,000
  • T38: Tony Finau - $96,000
  • T40: Justin Rose - $86,000
  • T40: Andrew Putnam - $86,000
  • T40: Matt Wallace - $86,000
  • T43: Denny McCarthy - $76,000
  • T43: Emiliano Grillo - $76,000
  • T45: Tom Kim - $68,000
  • T45: Keegan Bradley - $68,000
  • T47: Ludvig Åberg - $62,000
  • T47: Nick Hardy - $62,000
  • T47: Tommy Fleetwood - $62,000
  • T50: Seamus Power - $57,500
  • T50: Camilo Villegas - $57,500
  • T52: Davis Riley - $54,500
  • T52: Cam Davis - $54,500
  • T52: Russell Henley - $54,500
  • T52: Nick Taylor - $54,500
  • 56: Rickie Fowler - $52,000
  • 57: Lee Hodges - $51,000
  • 58: Hideki Matsuyama - $50,500
  • 59: Vincent Norrman - $50,000

After a successful The Sentry 2024 outing, the PGA Tour will return next weekend for the Sony Open.

