How much did Dean Burmester win at the 2023 Joburg Open? Prize money payouts explored

Rarely in golf do pre-tournament predictions come true, but at the Joburg Open they did. Dean Burmester was among the main favorites to triumph on home soil and he did not disappoint his compatriots.

Dean Burmester won at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, with a score of 18-under 262. It is Burmester's third DP World Tour victory (2021 Tenerife Open, 2017 Tshwane Open). His victory at the Joburg Open earned him $186,144.13.

Joburg Open runner-up Darren Fichardt was the other player to surpass $100,000 in earnings ($120,446.20). Three other players topped $50,000.

The 2023 Joburg Open was dominated by local players, with the top 10 including nine South Africans and only three other nationalities.

The main players in the Joburg Open field, besides Burmester, finished in good positions. Such was the case of Zander Lombard (T4), Thriston Lawrence (T7) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (T9).

2023 Joburg Open final payout explored

Below is the full payout of the 2023 Joburg Open:

1 BURMESTER, Dean $186.144,13

2 FICHARDT, Darren $120.446,20

3 BRADBURY, Dan $68.982,82

T4 KRUYSWIJK, Jacques $50.587,41

T4 LOMBARD, Zander $50.587,41

6 RAMA, Nikhil $38.323,79

T7 GREEN, Gavin $30.111,54

T7 LAWRENCE, Thriston $30.111,54

T9 BEZUIDENHOUT, Christiaan $22.191,30

T9 SCHAPER, Jayden $22.191,30

T9 VAN DRIEL, Darius $22.191,30

T12 ELVIRA, Manuel $16.950,07

T12 FISHER, Ross $16.950,07

T12 FRITTELLI, Dylan $16.950,07

T12 SCHIETEKAT, Neil $16.950,07

T12 SULLIVAN, Andy $16.950,07

T17 AIKEN, Thomas $13.906,06

T17 BROWN, Daniel $13.906,06

T17 DE JAGER, Louis $13.906,06

T17 LACROIX, Frederic $13.906,06

T21 DU PLESSIS, Hennie $12.373,11

T21 GERMISHUYS, Deon $12.373,11

T21 VILJOEN, MJ $12.373,11

T24 KNAPPE, Alexander $11.551,89

T24 MOSTERT, Dylan $11.551,89

T26 BLAAUW, Jacques $10.237,93

T26 DE VILLIERS, Jacques P $10.237,93

T26 HANNA, Chase $10.237,93

T26 MITCHELL, Malcolm $10.237,93

T26 PRINSLOO, Jaco $10.237,93

T26 ROETS, Jason $10.237,93

T32 ARNAUS, Adri $8.431,23

T32 COCKERILL, Aaron $8.431,23

T32 FILIPPI, Luca $8.431,23

T32 FOLLETT-SMITH, Benjamin $8.431,23

T32 RITCHIE, JC $8.431,23

T37 AHLERS, Jaco $6.569,79

T37 ANDERSEN, Jeppe Kristian $6.569,79

T37 JAMIESON, Scott $6.569,79

T37 JARVIS, Casey $6.569,79

T37 KAMINSKI, Rupert $6.569,79

T37 MANLEY, Stuart $6.569,79

T37 NØRGAARD, Niklas $6.569,79

T37 REDMAN, Jake $6.569,79

T37 SADDIER, Adrien $6.569,79

T37 VAN ZYL, Jaco $6.569,7947

T37 CHESTERS, Ashley $4.817,85

T37 DAVIDSE, Keenan $4.817,85

T37 JERLING, Luke $4.817,85

T37 LAPORTA, Francesco $4.817,85

T47 RAVETTO, David $4.817,85

T47 VAN VELZEN, Ryan $4.817,85

53 PULKKANEN, Tapio $4.051,37

T54 BAIRSTOW, Sam $3.503,89

T54 BEKKER, Oliver $3.503,89

T54 EASTON, Bryce $3.503,89

T54 LAGERGREN, Joakim $3.503,89

T54 PORTEOUS, Haydn $3.503,89

T54 SHARMA, Shubhankar $3.503,89

T54 WHITNELL, Dale $3.503,89

T61 GALLACHER, Stephen $2.956,41

T61 NAIDOO, Dylan $2.956,41

T61 VACARISAS, Lucas $2.956,41

64 WILSON, Oliver $2.737,42

65 MICHAEL, Anthony $2.627,92

66 MANASSERO, Matteo $2.518,42

T67 BARKER, Kyle $2.299,43

T67 BREMNER, Merrick $2.299,43

T67 SMIT, Combrinck $2.299,43

T70 BLOMME, Adam $1.787,35

T70 GOUGH, John $1.787,35

T70 SVENSSON, Jesper $1.787,35