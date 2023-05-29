How much has Emiliano Grillo made on the PGA Tour so far? Exploring the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 champion’s career earnings

Emiliano Grillo won the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge and took home $1.5 million, bringing his total PGA Tour earnings to nearly $16 million.
His overall career earnings are $16,980,328, according to Spotrac, including $16,770,328 from official tournaments and $105,000 from unofficial tournaments.
Emiliano Grillo earned $2 million on the PGA Tour in 2023. His highest career earnings in a year were $3,371,705 in 2015.
Grillo turned professional in 2011 and has won four professional events, two of which have been on the PGA Tour.
Here is a list of Emiliano Grillo's career earnings over the years:
2023
- Total earnings: $2,181,503
- Official earnings: $2,181,503
2022
- Total earnings: $2,094,647
- Official earnings: $2,094,647
2021
- Total earnings: $2,100,335
- Official earnings: $2,100,335
2020
- Total earnings: $954,538
- Official earnings: $849,538
- Tour Championship bonus: $105,000
2019
- Total earnings: $1,752,114
- Official earnings: $1,752,114
2018
- Total earnings: $2,493,163
- Official earnings: $2,493,163
2017
- Total earnings: $1,672,015
- Official earnings: $1,567,015
- Unofficial earnings: $105,000
2016
- Total earnings: $3,371,705
- Official earnings: $3,371,705
2015
- Total earnings: $348,407
- Official earnings: $348,407
2012
- Total earnings: $11,900
- Official earnings: $11,900
Emiliano Grillo PGA Tour tournaments results
Emiliano Grillo began the new year by competing in the 2023 Sony Open. From January 12 to 15, the tournament took place at Wai'alae Country Club, but Grillo did not make the cut.
Grillo also missed the cut at The American Express before returning to the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, where he was placed 44th. He then competed in the WM Phoenix Open but failed to make the cut. Grillo finished 67th at the Genesis Invitational before moving up to 39th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Emiliano Grillo did not make the cut at the Players Championship, but he did finish 70th in the Corales Puntacama Championship and 53rd at the Valero Texas Open.
He finished eighth at the RBC Heritage and fifth at the Mexico Championship. He also competed in the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing in 23rd place.
Below are the results of Emiliano Grillo's tournaments so far in 2023:
Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 24, 2023
- Venue: Colonial Country Club
- Position: Winner
- Score: -8
- Prize money: $1,566,000
PGA Championship
- Date: May 17, 2023
- Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
- Position: Missed Cut
- Score: 78-71-149 (0)
- Prize money: $0
Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 3, 2023
- Venue: Apr 26, 2023
- Position: 23
- Score: 67-73-68-71-279 (-5)
- Prize money: $185,000
Mexico Open
- Date: Apr 26, 2023
- Venue: Vidanta Vallarta
- Position: 5
- Score: 68-68-67-65-268 (-16)
- Prize money: $284,900
RBC Heritage
- Date: Apr 12, 2023
- Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Position: 7
- Score: 68-67-68-68-271 (-13)
- Prize money: $607,500
Texas Open
- Date: Mar 29, 2023
- Venue: TPC San Antonio
- Position: 53
- Score: 70-72-72-74-288 (0)
- Prize money: $21,152
Puntacana Championship
- Date: Mar 22, 2023
- Venue: Corales Golf Club
- Position: 70
- Score: 71-71-74-75-291 (3)
- Prize money: $7,752
PLAYERS Championship
- Date: Mar 8, 2023
- Position: Missed Cut
- Score: 70-77-147 (0)
- Prize money: $0
Arnold Palmer
- Date: Mar 1, 2023
- Position: 39
- Score: 70-74-73-72-289 (1)
- Prize money: $70,029
Genesis Open
- Date: Feb 15, 2023
- Venue: Riviera Country Club
- Position: 67
- Score: 68-75-76-73-292 (8)
- Prize money: $42,000