How much has Emiliano Grillo made on the PGA Tour so far? Exploring the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 champion’s career earnings

Emiliano Grillo won the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge and took home $1.5 million, bringing his total PGA Tour earnings to nearly $16 million.

His overall career earnings are $16,980,328, according to Spotrac, including $16,770,328 from official tournaments and $105,000 from unofficial tournaments.

Emiliano Grillo earned $2 million on the PGA Tour in 2023. His highest career earnings in a year were $3,371,705 in 2015.

Grillo turned professional in 2011 and has won four professional events, two of which have been on the PGA Tour.

Here is a list of Emiliano Grillo's career earnings over the years:

2023

Total earnings: $2,181,503

Official earnings: $2,181,503

2022

Total earnings: $2,094,647

Official earnings: $2,094,647

2021

Total earnings: $2,100,335

Official earnings: $2,100,335

2020

Total earnings: $954,538

Official earnings: $849,538

Tour Championship bonus: $105,000

2019

Total earnings: $1,752,114

Official earnings: $1,752,114

2018

Total earnings: $2,493,163

Official earnings: $2,493,163

2017

Total earnings: $1,672,015

Official earnings: $1,567,015

Unofficial earnings: $105,000

2016

Total earnings: $3,371,705

Official earnings: $3,371,705

2015

Total earnings: $348,407

Official earnings: $348,407

2012

Total earnings: $11,900

Official earnings: $11,900

Emiliano Grillo PGA Tour tournaments results

Emiliano Grillo began the new year by competing in the 2023 Sony Open. From January 12 to 15, the tournament took place at Wai'alae Country Club, but Grillo did not make the cut.

Grillo also missed the cut at The American Express before returning to the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, where he was placed 44th. He then competed in the WM Phoenix Open but failed to make the cut. Grillo finished 67th at the Genesis Invitational before moving up to 39th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Emiliano Grillo did not make the cut at the Players Championship, but he did finish 70th in the Corales Puntacama Championship and 53rd at the Valero Texas Open.

He finished eighth at the RBC Heritage and fifth at the Mexico Championship. He also competed in the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing in 23rd place.

Below are the results of Emiliano Grillo's tournaments so far in 2023:

Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 24, 2023

Venue: Colonial Country Club

Position: Winner

Score: -8

Prize money: $1,566,000

PGA Championship

Date: May 17, 2023

Venue: Oak Hill Country Club

Position: Missed Cut

Score: 78-71-149 (0)

Prize money: $0

Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 3, 2023

Venue: Apr 26, 2023

Position: 23

Score: 67-73-68-71-279 (-5)

Prize money: $185,000

Mexico Open

Date: Apr 26, 2023

Venue: Vidanta Vallarta

Position: 5

Score: 68-68-67-65-268 (-16)

Prize money: $284,900

RBC Heritage

Date: Apr 12, 2023

Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links

Position: 7

Score: 68-67-68-68-271 (-13)

Prize money: $607,500

Texas Open

Date: Mar 29, 2023

Venue: TPC San Antonio

Position: 53

Score: 70-72-72-74-288 (0)

Prize money: $21,152

Puntacana Championship

Date: Mar 22, 2023

Venue: Corales Golf Club

Position: 70

Score: 71-71-74-75-291 (3)

Prize money: $7,752

PLAYERS Championship

Date: Mar 8, 2023

Position: Missed Cut

Score: 70-77-147 (0)

Prize money: $0

Arnold Palmer

Date: Mar 1, 2023

Position: 39

Score: 70-74-73-72-289 (1)

Prize money: $70,029

Genesis Open

Date: Feb 15, 2023

Venue: Riviera Country Club

Position: 67

Score: 68-75-76-73-292 (8)

Prize money: $42,000

