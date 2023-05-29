What is inside 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge winner Emiliano Grillo’s bag? Golfer's WITB explored

Emiliano Grillo won the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, his first PGA Tour victory in seven and a half years. Despite finishing the regulation with a nerve-racking double bogey, he demonstrated his skill and commitment throughout the event.

Emiliano Grillo's triumph at the Charles Schwab Challenge illustrates not only his skill and commitment but also the meticulously chosen clubs and equipment that contributed to his extraordinary performance.

Let's take a deeper look at the armory of clubs that powered him to this incredible victory.

DRIVER: Grillo used a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond driver with a 9° loft and a Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei Blue 60 X shaft.

3-WOOD: For long-distance fairway shots, Grillo relied on the Callaway Rogue (3+) 3-wood, which has a loft of 13.5° and a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue 70 TX shaft.

HYBRID: Grillo used the Callaway Apex Pro (3) hybrid with a 20° loft and a LA Golf shaft to combat the difficult scenarios that required precision and versatility.

IRONS: For his iron game, Grillo used the Callaway Apex TCB irons, which ranged from 4-iron to 9-iron and were outfitted with True Temper Project X 6.0 shafts.

WEDGES: Grillo's wedge arsenal included the Callaway MD3 Milled wedge, which has a loft of 46° and a bounce of 08°, the Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedge, which has a loft of 50° and a bounce of 10°, and the COBRA KING wedges, which have lofts of 54° and 60°. True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts were used on all three wedges.

PUTTER: Grillo relied on the Odyssey White Hot OG #5 putter to make those vital putts, a dependable instrument in the hands of many golfers.

BALL: Grillo used the Callaway Chrome Soft X throughout the competition, a high-performance golf ball known for its outstanding feel and control.

Fans and fellow players will definitely keep an eye on Grillo's bag as he continues his golfing journey, anxious to see the tools that follow him on the fairways and greens.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



Leader Emiliano Grillo’s tee shot finds a water stream and takes five minutes to eventually come to a stop.



Grillo takes a penalty stroke and plays where the golf ball entered the stream Bizarre scenes on 18.Leader Emiliano Grillo’s tee shot finds a water stream and takes five minutes to eventually come to a stop.Grillo takes a penalty stroke and plays where the golf ball entered the stream @CSChallengeFW Bizarre scenes on 18.Leader Emiliano Grillo’s tee shot finds a water stream and takes five minutes to eventually come to a stop.Grillo takes a penalty stroke and plays where the golf ball entered the stream @CSChallengeFW. https://t.co/cc3XibhSwR

