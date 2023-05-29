Charles Schwab purse: How much did Emiliano Grillo win at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge? Prize money payouts explored

Emiliano Grillo won the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. The 30-year-old Argentinian survived an epic playoff against Adam Schenk at the Colonial and bagged the top prize of $1.56 million with the win. The golfer also took the keys to a fully restored 1973 Ford Bronco for ending his eight-year drought on the PGA Tour.
Grillo sank Schenk in a two-hole playoff. He shot a final-round 68 to finish at 8 under par and tied for first place. Grillo took the lead on the second hole as Schenk missed the ball. While the Argentine took the top prize of the Charles Schwab Challenge's $8,700,000 prize purse, runner-up Schenk settled for a $948,300 paycheck.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler shared T3 with early leader Harry Hall. The duo finished 7 under and earned $513,300 each. Paul Haley II finished solo fifth and won $356,700. Meanwhile, Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 champion Sam Burns finished T6 along with Rickie Fowler and Michael Kim. The trio settled for $293,625 paychecks each.
Scotland’s Russell Knox finished last on the 72-man leaderboard. He returned home with $17,487 in the bank.
2023 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money
Here is the complete breakdown of how much each golfer won at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge:
- WIN: Emiliano Grillo - $1,566,000
- 2: Adam Schenk - $948,300
- T3: Harry Hall - $513,300
- T3: Scottie Scheffler - $513,300
- 5: Paul Haley II - $356,700
- T6: Rickie Fowler - $293,625
- T6: Michael Kim - $293,625
- T6: Sam Burns - $293,625
- T9: Kevin Streelman - $237,075
- T9: Max Homa - $237,075
- T9: Mark Hubbard - $237,075
- T12: Chad Ramey - $178,350
- T12: Aaron Rai - $178,350
- T12: Harris English - $178,350
- T12: Justin Rose - $178,350
- T16: Justin Suh - $132,675
- T16: Viktor Hovland - $132,675
- T16: Austin Eckroat - $132,675
- T16: Russell Henley - $132,675
- T16: David Lipsky - $132,675
- T21: Kramer Hickok - $82,324
- T21: Austin Smotherman - $82,324
- T21: Carson Young - $82,324
- T21: Aaron Baddeley - $82,324
- T21: Ryan Fox - $82,324
- T21: Thomas Detry - $82,324
- T21: Ben An - $82,324
- T21: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $82,324
- T29: Kurt Kitayama - $50,104
- T29: Collin Morikawa - $50,104
- T29: Brian Harman - $50,104
- T29: Alex Noren - $50,104
- T29: Lee Hodges - $50,104
- T29: Sam Stevens - $50,104
- T29: Andrew Putnam - $50,104
- T29: Peter Malnati - $50,104
- T29: Si Woo Kim - $50,104
- T29: Sepp Straka - $50,104
- T29: Robby Shelton - $50,104
- T40: Scott Piercy - $31,755
- T40: Andrew Novak - $31,755
- T40: Billy Horschel - $31,755
- T40: Min Woo Lee - $31,755
- T40: Jimmy Walker - $31,755
- T40: Luke Donald - $31,755
- T40: Chez Reavie - $31,755
- T40: Alex Smalley - $31,755
- T48: Nick Hardy - $22,881
- T48: Patton Kizzire - $22,881
- T48: Vincent Norrman - $22,881
- T48: Matt NeSmith - $22,881
- T52: Ben Griffin - $20,837
- T52: Will Gordon - $20,837
- T52: Tom Hoge - $20,837
- T52: Maverick McNealy - $20,837
- 56: Akshay Bhatia - $20,271
- T57: Luke List - $19,662
- T57: Brendon Todd - $19,662
- T57: Ben Martin - $19,662
- T57: Patrick Rodgers - $19,662
- T57: K.H. Lee - $19,662
- T57: Justin Lower - $19,662
- T63: J.J. Spaun - $18,705
- T63: Cameron Champ - $18,705
- T63: Erik Compton - $18,705
- T63: Zecheng Dou - $18,705
- T63: Cody Gribble - $18,705
- T68: Joel Dahmen - $18,096
- T68: Stephan Jaeger - $18,096
- T70: Matthias Schwab - $17,748
- T70: Beau Hossler - $17,748
- 72: Russell Knox - $17,487
It is pertinent to note that the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 champion also earned valuable OWGR points and other benefits, including PGA Tour exemptions, with the weekend's win.