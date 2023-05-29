Charles Schwab purse: How much did Emiliano Grillo win at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge? Prize money payouts explored

Emiliano Grillo won the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. The 30-year-old Argentinian survived an epic playoff against Adam Schenk at the Colonial and bagged the top prize of $1.56 million with the win. The golfer also took the keys to a fully restored 1973 Ford Bronco for ending his eight-year drought on the PGA Tour.

Grillo sank Schenk in a two-hole playoff. He shot a final-round 68 to finish at 8 under par and tied for first place. Grillo took the lead on the second hole as Schenk missed the ball. While the Argentine took the top prize of the Charles Schwab Challenge's $8,700,000 prize purse, runner-up Schenk settled for a $948,300 paycheck.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler shared T3 with early leader Harry Hall. The duo finished 7 under and earned $513,300 each. Paul Haley II finished solo fifth and won $356,700. Meanwhile, Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 champion Sam Burns finished T6 along with Rickie Fowler and Michael Kim. The trio settled for $293,625 paychecks each.

Scotland’s Russell Knox finished last on the 72-man leaderboard. He returned home with $17,487 in the bank.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money

Here is the complete breakdown of how much each golfer won at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge:

WIN: Emiliano Grillo - $1,566,000

Emiliano Grillo - $1,566,000 2: Adam Schenk - $948,300

T3: Harry Hall - $513,300

T3: Scottie Scheffler - $513,300

5: Paul Haley II - $356,700

T6: Rickie Fowler - $293,625

T6: Michael Kim - $293,625

T6: Sam Burns - $293,625

T9: Kevin Streelman - $237,075

T9: Max Homa - $237,075

T9: Mark Hubbard - $237,075

T12: Chad Ramey - $178,350

T12: Aaron Rai - $178,350

T12: Harris English - $178,350

T12: Justin Rose - $178,350

T16: Justin Suh - $132,675

T16: Viktor Hovland - $132,675

T16: Austin Eckroat - $132,675

T16: Russell Henley - $132,675

T16: David Lipsky - $132,675

T21: Kramer Hickok - $82,324

T21: Austin Smotherman - $82,324

T21: Carson Young - $82,324

T21: Aaron Baddeley - $82,324

T21: Ryan Fox - $82,324

T21: Thomas Detry - $82,324

T21: Ben An - $82,324

T21: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $82,324

T29: Kurt Kitayama - $50,104

T29: Collin Morikawa - $50,104

T29: Brian Harman - $50,104

T29: Alex Noren - $50,104

T29: Lee Hodges - $50,104

T29: Sam Stevens - $50,104

T29: Andrew Putnam - $50,104

T29: Peter Malnati - $50,104

T29: Si Woo Kim - $50,104

T29: Sepp Straka - $50,104

T29: Robby Shelton - $50,104

T40: Scott Piercy - $31,755

T40: Andrew Novak - $31,755

T40: Billy Horschel - $31,755

T40: Min Woo Lee - $31,755

T40: Jimmy Walker - $31,755

T40: Luke Donald - $31,755

T40: Chez Reavie - $31,755

T40: Alex Smalley - $31,755

T48: Nick Hardy - $22,881

T48: Patton Kizzire - $22,881

T48: Vincent Norrman - $22,881

T48: Matt NeSmith - $22,881

T52: Ben Griffin - $20,837

T52: Will Gordon - $20,837

T52: Tom Hoge - $20,837

T52: Maverick McNealy - $20,837

56: Akshay Bhatia - $20,271

T57: Luke List - $19,662

T57: Brendon Todd - $19,662

T57: Ben Martin - $19,662

T57: Patrick Rodgers - $19,662

T57: K.H. Lee - $19,662

T57: Justin Lower - $19,662

T63: J.J. Spaun - $18,705

T63: Cameron Champ - $18,705

T63: Erik Compton - $18,705

T63: Zecheng Dou - $18,705

T63: Cody Gribble - $18,705

T68: Joel Dahmen - $18,096

T68: Stephan Jaeger - $18,096

T70: Matthias Schwab - $17,748

T70: Beau Hossler - $17,748

72: Russell Knox - $17,487

It is pertinent to note that the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 champion also earned valuable OWGR points and other benefits, including PGA Tour exemptions, with the weekend's win.

