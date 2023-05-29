Reacting to a recent comment made by a high-ranking LIV Golf executive about a possible collaboration with the PGA Tour's best talent, fervent supporters cried "LIV Golf doesn't need the PGA".

The Saudi-backed circuit, which has seen exceptional growth in just a year, is set to celebrate its one-year anniversary with plans for additional expansion.

"PGA doesn’t need LIV. There will always be great players".

An anonymous LIV Golf executive told Sports Illustrated that the league is looking into "endless" growth opportunities, including the formation of a "all-star PGA Tour team" to compete against LIV Golf's top four players.

The executive emphasised LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's commitment, who previously stated that LIV is here to stay:

"We're not going anywhere. There's an opportunity for more teams, the opportunity to cross-pollinate from an all-star PGA Tour team that might have the top four FedEx players coming to compete in every event or our top four players playing in the Players Championship, whatever it might be," stated the anonymous LIV Golf executive".

This audacious concept has sparked passionate reactions from golf enthusiasts and fans alike. While some like the concept of cross-pollination and increased competitiveness between the two circuits, others feel that the PGA Tour has more than enough star power and does not need to collaborate with LIV Golf.

"If it’s about creating opportunities for LIV players to earn ranking points then this won’t work. LIV might be better off investing more into the Asian Tour and stage some of their events in the US to draw higher ranking players so LIV players can earn some meaningful points".

The golfing community is eagerly awaiting more developments, as a possible partnership between LIV and the PGA Tour may have a big impact on the sport's environment.

Diverse viewpoints have evolved from enthusiastic individuals stating their thoughts on the potential collaboration between LIV championship and the PGA Tour.

"Notice how this type of talk only comes from the LIV side? It's because LIV needs the PGA Tour to survive in the long term. The PGA Tour can wait it out for a couple of years and then not have to deal with 54 Golf." one person questioned"

"What the PGA tour needs is more Adidas track suits and shitty techno music"

This point of view emphasises the perceived power relations between the two leagues. According to this viewpoint, despite its rapid growth and popularity, LIV championships relies on the PGA Tour's strong reputation and resources to ensure its long-term viability.

"Hahaha. The tour doesn’t need LIv. They have 4 stars. No ratings. All they have is money. They have no business plan. It won’t possibly make money"

Such thoughts also reflect the current debate over the necessity and repercussions of LIV Golf's relationship with the PGA Tour and golf lovers and industry insiders are keen to see how these opposing viewpoints will impact the future of both circuits and the greater golfing scene.

The financial advantage of LIV Golf: Corporate sponsorship holds promise

LIV Golf's strong funding distinguishes it from many other businesses as it continues to create waves in the golfing world.

LIV championship and other golf projects have received enormous financial assistance, deemed a wise business investment, thanks to the huge coffers of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has assets worth $650 billion.

Two LIV executives discussed the long-term strategy provided to the PIF before the league's inception at a recent LIV event in Washington D.C. They emphasised that the business plan was intended for multi-decade expansion, demonstrating a willingness to embark on a possibly lengthy path to success.

"This was always going to take time to mature, time to establish itself. That happens at different stages for the league, for the teams, and for the events."

The development and economic viability of the league, its teams, and events occur at different stages throughout the cycle, potentially resulting in differing financial rewards.

"We've always acknowledged and knew that it would take time for them to become fully established and fully commercially mature, and in terms of what that looks like, it's almost limitless."

LIV Golf envisions each team obtaining corporate sponsors in the same way that major sports teams in the United States do. This strategy is projected to yield significant financial gains not only for the PIF but also for individual clubs and players.

