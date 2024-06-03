How much did Ernie Els earn from the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic victory? Prize money explored

Ernie Els of South Africa emerged victorious at the PGA Tour Champions' 2024 Principal Charity Classic. He won $300,000 from the tournament held from May 31 to June 2, at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa. The total purse of the Principal Charity Classic is $2 million.

Stephen Ames who finished second earned $176,000. David Duval, Rod Pampling and Bernhard Langer tied for third and took home $120,000 each.

$300,000 is the maximum prize money Ernie Els earned from any tournament in 2024. He is having a great season on the PGA Tour Champions, with four top-10 finishes in his nine starts this year.

Let's take a look Els' tournament earnings so far in the season:

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: T12 ($41,250)

T12 ($41,250) Chubb Classic: T3 ($99,000)

T3 ($99,000) Cologuard Classic: T32 ($14,850)

T32 ($14,850) Hoag Classic: T33 ($12,600)

T33 ($12,600) The Galleri Classic: T17 ($30,177)

T17 ($30,177) Insperity Invitational: T37 ($13,500)

T37 ($13,500) Regions Tradition: T3 ($156,000)

T3 ($156,000) KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: T6 ($117,640)

T6 ($117,640) Principal Charity Classic: 1 ($300,000)

Trending

Even though the total purse at the Principal Charity Classic is far smaller than that offered by usual PGA Tournaments, every player on the field makes money. The event is played in three rounds without any cuts. The lowest amount made at the Principal Charity Classic is $1,040.

Principal Charity Classic's prize money explored

The prize money breakdown for the PGA Tour Champions' 2024 Principal Charity Classic is as follows:

1 Ernie Els (-21): $300,000

2 Stephen Ames (-19): $176,000

T3. David Duval (-17): $120,000

T3. Bernhard Langer (-17): $120,000

T3. Rod Pampling (-17): $120,000

T6. Heath Slocum (-16): $76,000

T6. Vijay Singh (-16): $76,000

T8. Steven Alker (-15): $60,000

T8. Chad Campbell (-15): $60,000

T10. David Bransdon (-14): $50,000

T10. Ken Tanigawa (-14): $50,000

T12. Steve Flesch (-13): $38,400

T12. Y.E. Yang (-13): $38,400

T12. Stuart Appleby (-13): $38,400

T12. Steve Allan (-13): $38,400

T12. Kevin Sutherland (-13): $38,400

17 Esteban Toledo (-12): $32,000

T18. Billy Andrade (-11): $23,844

T18. Thomas Bjørn (-11): $23,844

T18. Thongchai Jaidee (-11): $23,844

T18. Dicky Pride (-11): $23,844

T18. Michael Wright (-11): $23,844

T18. Jim Furyk (-11): $23,844

T18. Notah Begay III (-11): $23,844

T18. Robert Karlsson (-11): $23,844

T18. Ricardo Gonzalez (-11): $23,844

T27. Richard Green (-10): $16,600

T27. Brett Quigley (-10): $16,600

T27. Tim Herron (-10): $16,600

T27. Retief Goosen (-10): $16,600

T27. Scott Parel (-10): $16,600

T32. Boo Weekley (-9): $12,133

T32. Jerry Kelly (-9): $12,133

T32. Paul Broadhurst (-9): $12,133

T32. Woody Austin (-9): $12,133

T32. Bob Estes (-9): $12,133

T32. Glen Day (-9): $12,133

T32. Tim O'Neal (-9): $12,133

T32. Billy Mayfair (-9): $12,133

T32. Cameron Percy (-9): $12,133

T41. Doug Barron (-8): $8,800

T41. Matt Gogel (-8): $8,800

T41. David McKenzie (-8): $8,800

T41. John Huston (-8): $8,800

T41. Tim Petrovic (-8): $8,800

T41. Rob Labritz (-8): $8,800

T47. José María Olazábal (-7): $6,400

T47. Colin Montgomerie (-7): $6,400

T47. Marco Dawson (-7): $6,400

T47. John Senden (-7): $6,400

T47. Miguel Angel Jiménez (-7): $6,400

T47. Paul Stankowski (-7): $6,400

53 Jay Haas (-6): $5,000

T54. Chris DiMarco (-5): $4,600

T54. Darren Clarke (-5): $4,600

T54. Gene Sauers (-5): $4,600

T57. Brian Gay (-4): $4,100

T57. Ken Duke (-4): $4,100

T59. Mario Tiziani (-3): $3,600

T59. David Frost (-3): $3,600

T59. Shane Bertsch (-3): $3,600

T62. Wes Short, Jr. (-2): $2,800

T62. Lee Janzen (-2): $2,800

T62. David Mathis (-2): $2,800

T62. David Toms (-2): $2,800

T62. Jeff Sluman (-2): $2,800

T67. Tom Pernice Jr. (-1): $2,026

T67. Joe Durant (-1): $2,026

T67. Duffy Waldorf (-1): $2,026

70 Mark Calcavecchia (E): $1,760

T71. Jeff Maggert (+1): $1,580

T71. Steve Jones (+1): $1,580

73 John Daly (+2): $1,400

74 Thomas Levet (+3): $1,320

75 Tom Lehman (+4): $1,240

76 Fred Funk (+5): $1,160

T77. Scott McCarron (+11): $1,040

T77. Scott Dunlap (+11): $1,040