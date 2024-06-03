How much did Ernie Els earn from the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic victory? Prize money explored

Ernie Els of South Africa emerged victorious at the PGA Tour Champions' 2024 Principal Charity Classic. He won $300,000 from the tournament held from May 31 to June 2, at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa. The total purse of the Principal Charity Classic is $2 million.
Stephen Ames who finished second earned $176,000. David Duval, Rod Pampling and Bernhard Langer tied for third and took home $120,000 each.
$300,000 is the maximum prize money Ernie Els earned from any tournament in 2024. He is having a great season on the PGA Tour Champions, with four top-10 finishes in his nine starts this year.
Let's take a look Els' tournament earnings so far in the season:
- Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: T12 ($41,250)
- Chubb Classic: T3 ($99,000)
- Cologuard Classic: T32 ($14,850)
- Hoag Classic: T33 ($12,600)
- The Galleri Classic: T17 ($30,177)
- Insperity Invitational: T37 ($13,500)
- Regions Tradition: T3 ($156,000)
- KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: T6 ($117,640)
- Principal Charity Classic: 1 ($300,000)
Even though the total purse at the Principal Charity Classic is far smaller than that offered by usual PGA Tournaments, every player on the field makes money. The event is played in three rounds without any cuts. The lowest amount made at the Principal Charity Classic is $1,040.
Principal Charity Classic's prize money explored
The prize money breakdown for the PGA Tour Champions' 2024 Principal Charity Classic is as follows:
- 1 Ernie Els (-21): $300,000
- 2 Stephen Ames (-19): $176,000
- T3. David Duval (-17): $120,000
- T3. Bernhard Langer (-17): $120,000
- T3. Rod Pampling (-17): $120,000
- T6. Heath Slocum (-16): $76,000
- T6. Vijay Singh (-16): $76,000
- T8. Steven Alker (-15): $60,000
- T8. Chad Campbell (-15): $60,000
- T10. David Bransdon (-14): $50,000
- T10. Ken Tanigawa (-14): $50,000
- T12. Steve Flesch (-13): $38,400
- T12. Y.E. Yang (-13): $38,400
- T12. Stuart Appleby (-13): $38,400
- T12. Steve Allan (-13): $38,400
- T12. Kevin Sutherland (-13): $38,400
- 17 Esteban Toledo (-12): $32,000
- T18. Billy Andrade (-11): $23,844
- T18. Thomas Bjørn (-11): $23,844
- T18. Thongchai Jaidee (-11): $23,844
- T18. Dicky Pride (-11): $23,844
- T18. Michael Wright (-11): $23,844
- T18. Jim Furyk (-11): $23,844
- T18. Notah Begay III (-11): $23,844
- T18. Robert Karlsson (-11): $23,844
- T18. Ricardo Gonzalez (-11): $23,844
- T27. Richard Green (-10): $16,600
- T27. Brett Quigley (-10): $16,600
- T27. Tim Herron (-10): $16,600
- T27. Retief Goosen (-10): $16,600
- T27. Scott Parel (-10): $16,600
- T32. Boo Weekley (-9): $12,133
- T32. Jerry Kelly (-9): $12,133
- T32. Paul Broadhurst (-9): $12,133
- T32. Woody Austin (-9): $12,133
- T32. Bob Estes (-9): $12,133
- T32. Glen Day (-9): $12,133
- T32. Tim O'Neal (-9): $12,133
- T32. Billy Mayfair (-9): $12,133
- T32. Cameron Percy (-9): $12,133
- T41. Doug Barron (-8): $8,800
- T41. Matt Gogel (-8): $8,800
- T41. David McKenzie (-8): $8,800
- T41. John Huston (-8): $8,800
- T41. Tim Petrovic (-8): $8,800
- T41. Rob Labritz (-8): $8,800
- T47. José María Olazábal (-7): $6,400
- T47. Colin Montgomerie (-7): $6,400
- T47. Marco Dawson (-7): $6,400
- T47. John Senden (-7): $6,400
- T47. Miguel Angel Jiménez (-7): $6,400
- T47. Paul Stankowski (-7): $6,400
- 53 Jay Haas (-6): $5,000
- T54. Chris DiMarco (-5): $4,600
- T54. Darren Clarke (-5): $4,600
- T54. Gene Sauers (-5): $4,600
- T57. Brian Gay (-4): $4,100
- T57. Ken Duke (-4): $4,100
- T59. Mario Tiziani (-3): $3,600
- T59. David Frost (-3): $3,600
- T59. Shane Bertsch (-3): $3,600
- T62. Wes Short, Jr. (-2): $2,800
- T62. Lee Janzen (-2): $2,800
- T62. David Mathis (-2): $2,800
- T62. David Toms (-2): $2,800
- T62. Jeff Sluman (-2): $2,800
- T67. Tom Pernice Jr. (-1): $2,026
- T67. Joe Durant (-1): $2,026
- T67. Duffy Waldorf (-1): $2,026
- 70 Mark Calcavecchia (E): $1,760
- T71. Jeff Maggert (+1): $1,580
- T71. Steve Jones (+1): $1,580
- 73 John Daly (+2): $1,400
- 74 Thomas Levet (+3): $1,320
- 75 Tom Lehman (+4): $1,240
- 76 Fred Funk (+5): $1,160
- T77. Scott McCarron (+11): $1,040
- T77. Scott Dunlap (+11): $1,040