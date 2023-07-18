Golf

How much did the first-ever Open Championship winner get? Major’s prize money evolution explored

Modified Jul 18, 2023 10:34 GMT
The Open Championship will enthrall spectators globally from July 20 to 23, 2023. This famous tournament, which is part of both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, promises to bring compelling action and showcase the best talent in the sport.

The event will be held at the magnificent Royal Liverpool Golf Course, which will provide a demanding and picturesque venue for the world's elite players to showcase their abilities. With a prize pool of $16,500,000 on the line, the stakes are high as participants compete for the coveted title and a piece of the hefty rewards.

As the competition approaches, the anticipation for a magnificent show of golfing talent at the Championship grows.

The Open Championship 2023: Prize money breakdown

The winner of this famous tournament will get an incredible $3,000,000 winner's share, a testament to their skill and perseverance on the course. The runner-up will not go home empty-handed, as they will get a large sum of $1,708,000 for their outstanding display of talent and determination.

Furthermore, the golfer who finishes third will receive a considerable sum of $1,095,000, emphasizing the competitive nature of the championship and the generous rewards for those who thrive in the world of golf.

Here is the breakdown of the purse prize of the Open Championship

  1. $3,000,000
  2. $1,708,000
  3. $1,095,000
  4. $851,000
  5. $684,500
  6. $593,000
  7. $509,500
  8. $429,700
  9. $377,000
  10. $340,500
  11. $310,000
  12. $274,700
  13. $258,300
  14. $241,800
  15. $224,800
  16. $206,600
  17. $196,600
  18. $187,500
  19. $179,600
  20. $171,100
  21. $163,100
  22. $155,000
  23. $146,700
  24. $138,500
  25. $133,800
  26. $128,000
  27. $123,300
  28. $119,100
  29. $113,900
  30. $108,000
  31. $104,500
  32. $99,200
  33. $95,700
  34. $93,000
  35. $89,800
  36. $86,200
  37. $82,200
  38. $78,000
  39. $75,200
  40. $72,800
  41. $69,800
  42. $66,400
  43. $63,400
  44. $59,800
  45. $56,400
  46. $53,400
  47. $51,300
  48. $49,300
  49. $47,000
  50. $45,900
  51. $44,900
  52. $44,100
  53. $43,400
  54. $42,800
  55. $42,100
  56. $41,500
  57. $41,100
  58. $40,800
  59. $40,500
  60. $40,200
  61. $40,000
  62. $39,800
  63. $39,600
  64. $39,400
  65. $39,200
  66. $38,900
  67. $38,600
  68. $38,300
  69. $38,000
  70. $37,800

The Open Championship 2022 and 2021: Purse

The Open Championship 2022 featured not just spectacular golfing exploits, but also a big purse for the contestants. The tournament provided a lucrative opportunity for players to achieve big winnings, with a total prize money pool of $14,000,000.

Cameron Smith was ultimately victorious, exhibiting tremendous skill and resilience throughout the competition. Smith earned an amazing $2,500,000 as the rightful winner, a monument to his remarkable performance and effort on the course.

The money was an appropriate reward for the golfers' unwavering pursuit of perfection, and it introduced a new level of excitement to The Open Championship 2022.

The previous year, 2021, saw a remarkable moment as Collin Morikawa won the Championship and etched his name in golfing history. The championship had a purse of $10,750,000, where notably, Morikawa became the first Open winner to receive prize money over $2 million.

