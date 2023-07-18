How much did the first-ever Open Championship winner get? Major’s prize money evolution explored

The Open Championship will enthrall spectators globally from July 20 to 23, 2023. This famous tournament, which is part of both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, promises to bring compelling action and showcase the best talent in the sport.

The event will be held at the magnificent Royal Liverpool Golf Course, which will provide a demanding and picturesque venue for the world's elite players to showcase their abilities. With a prize pool of $16,500,000 on the line, the stakes are high as participants compete for the coveted title and a piece of the hefty rewards.

As the competition approaches, the anticipation for a magnificent show of golfing talent at the Championship grows.

The Open Championship 2023: Prize money breakdown

The winner of this famous tournament will get an incredible $3,000,000 winner's share, a testament to their skill and perseverance on the course. The runner-up will not go home empty-handed, as they will get a large sum of $1,708,000 for their outstanding display of talent and determination.

Furthermore, the golfer who finishes third will receive a considerable sum of $1,095,000, emphasizing the competitive nature of the championship and the generous rewards for those who thrive in the world of golf.

Here is the breakdown of the purse prize of the Open Championship

$3,000,000 $1,708,000 $1,095,000 $851,000 $684,500 $593,000 $509,500 $429,700 $377,000 $340,500 $310,000 $274,700 $258,300 $241,800 $224,800 $206,600 $196,600 $187,500 $179,600 $171,100 $163,100 $155,000 $146,700 $138,500 $133,800 $128,000 $123,300 $119,100 $113,900 $108,000 $104,500 $99,200 $95,700 $93,000 $89,800 $86,200 $82,200 $78,000 $75,200 $72,800 $69,800 $66,400 $63,400 $59,800 $56,400 $53,400 $51,300 $49,300 $47,000 $45,900 $44,900 $44,100 $43,400 $42,800 $42,100 $41,500 $41,100 $40,800 $40,500 $40,200 $40,000 $39,800 $39,600 $39,400 $39,200 $38,900 $38,600 $38,300 $38,000 $37,800

The Open Championship 2022 and 2021: Purse

The Open Championship 2022 featured not just spectacular golfing exploits, but also a big purse for the contestants. The tournament provided a lucrative opportunity for players to achieve big winnings, with a total prize money pool of $14,000,000.

The Open @TheOpen The Claret Jug.



Who will add their name to this historic trophy in 2023?

Cameron Smith was ultimately victorious, exhibiting tremendous skill and resilience throughout the competition. Smith earned an amazing $2,500,000 as the rightful winner, a monument to his remarkable performance and effort on the course.

The money was an appropriate reward for the golfers' unwavering pursuit of perfection, and it introduced a new level of excitement to The Open Championship 2022.

The previous year, 2021, saw a remarkable moment as Collin Morikawa won the Championship and etched his name in golfing history. The championship had a purse of $10,750,000, where notably, Morikawa became the first Open winner to receive prize money over $2 million.