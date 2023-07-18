Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler lead PGA Tour power rankings for The Open Championship 2023

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have emerged as the top contenders for The Open Championship 2023 according to the PGA Tour power rankings.

Scottie Scheffler is currently atop the rankings with an average of 12.2056 points, having accumulated a total of 610.28148 points from 50 competitions. Despite facing some obstacles in 2023, which have resulted in a loss of 219.71622 points so far, his outstanding play has enabled him to earn 392.82418 points and maintain his commanding lead.

Rory McIlroy, closely follows Scheffler in the points. McIlroy has accumulated a total of 473.11843 points from 45 events, with an average of 10.5137 points. He has positioned himself as a formidable contender for The Open Championship by winning a total of 258.42495 points over the course of the year.

Power ranking List: Open Championship 2023

Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Jon Rahm Patrick Cantlay Viktor Hovland Xander Schauffele Cameron Smith Max Homa Matt Fitzpatrick Wyndham Clark Jordan Spieth Brooks Koepka Tyrrell Hatton Will Zalatoris Keegan Bradley

Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2023

Scheffler won The Players Championship with a five-stroke margin of victory in March 2023, reclaiming the top position in the Official World Golf Ranking for the second time this year.

His victory was the largest victory margin in The Players Championship since 2006, when Stephen Ames won by six strokes. Scheffler joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only golfers to win both the Masters Tournament and The Players Championship in the same year.

Additionally, Scheffler's impressive performance at the 2023 PGA Championship resulted in a tie for second place with an outstanding final-round score of 65, further solidifying his return to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Rory McIlroy's performance in 2023

McIlroy began 2023 with a victory at the European Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic. He secured a thrilling victory with birdies in the final two holes, edging Patrick Reed by a single stroke.

The Open



McIlroy, Lowry and Harrington had some light-hearted preparation today.



"We've got four Claret Jugs here." McIlroy, Lowry and Harrington had some light-hearted preparation today.

However, his fate changed in April at the Masters Tournament, where he failed to make the cut. McIlroy returned to form in May, tying for seventh place at the PGA Championship. In June, he exhibited remarkable form at the U.S. Open, finishing in second place, one shot behind Wyndham Clark.

McIlroy earned a well-deserved victory at the Genesis Scottish Open last week, coming into form right in time for the The Open Championship.