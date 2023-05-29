How much did each golfer and team win at 2023 LIV Golf DC? Prize money payouts explored

LIV Golf DC came to an end on Sunday with Harold Varner III taking the win. The 32-year-old won his maiden LIV Golf League event at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. With the event, Varner bagged the whopping top prize of $4 million. The golfer took his earnings for the year to over $7.5 million.

Varner shot the final round of 68 to aggregate at 12 under after 54 holes. The golfer ensured his maiden win on the Saudi-backed circuit after he birdied his final hole to win the LIV Golf DC event to beat Brendan Grace by a single-stroke margin. While the 2016 Australian PGA Championship winner took the major share of the prize purse with the win, runner-up Grace settled for a $2,250,000 paycheck.

Mito Pereira, who led LIV Golf DC on the second day, finished third on the podium. He earned $1,500,000 for his efforts. Sebastian Munoz and Henrik Stenson shared T4 and won $900,000 each. Andy Ogletree, who replaced an injured Paul Casey, ended in a tie for a sixth alongside Kevina Na and Louis Oosthuizen. Bryson DeChambeau finished T9 with Cameron Tringale and Cameron Smith.

Interestingly, last week’s PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka finished T12. He won $350,000 for his efforts.

LIV Golf DC prize money

Here are the individual prize money playouts for LIV Golf DC:

WIN: Harold Varner III - $4,000,000

2: Branden Grace - $2,250,000

3: Mito Pereira - $1,500,000

T4: Sebastian Munoz - $900,000

T4: Henrik Stenson - $900,000

T6: Louis Oosthuizen - $615,000

T6: Kevin Na - $615,000

T6: Andy Ogletree - $615,000

T9: Bryson DeChambeau - $425,000

T9: Cameron Tringale - $425,000

T9: Cameron Smith - $425,000

T12: David Puig - $350,000

T12: Carlos Ortiz - $350,000

T12: Brooks Koepka - $350,000

T15: Peter Uihlein - $295,000

T15: Dean Burmester - $295,000

T15: Talor Gooch - $295,000

T18: Graeme McDowell - $250,000

T18: Eugenio Chacarra - $250,000

T18: Laurie Canter - $250,000

T18: Pat Perez - $250,000

T18: Scott Vincent - $250,000

T23: Matt Jones - $205,000

T23: Richard Bland - $205,000

T23: Dustin Johnson - $205,000

T23: Brendan Steele - $205,000

T23: Martin Kaymer - $205,000

T23: Ian Poulter - $205,000

T29: Charl Schwartzel - $182,500

T29: Anirban Lahiri - $182,500

T31: Joaquin Niemann - $167,500

T31: Sergio Garcia - $167,500

T31: Charles Howell III - $167,500

T31: Bernd Wiesberger - $167,500

T35: Marc Leishman - $148,000

T35: Danny Lee - $148,000

T35: Lee Westwood - $148,000

T35: James Piot - $148,000

T35: Patrick Reed - $148,000

40: Bubba Watson - $140,000

41: Jediah Morgan - $137,500

T42: Chase Koepka - $133,750

T42: Abraham Ancer - $133,750

44: Phil Mickelson - $130,000

45: Sihwan Kim - $127,500

LIV Golf DC team prize money

Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC won the LIV Golf DC. The team landed its second title of the season by scoring 27-under and bagged the $3 million prize. They beat Branden Grace's Stinger GC, who finished runner-up at 24-under. 2023 LIV Golf season’s favorites RangeGoats GC finished third by posting 19-under.

Here are the team prize money playouts for LIV Golf DC:

WIN: Torque GC - $3,000,000

2: Stinger GC - $1,500,000

3: RangeGoats GC - $500,000

Following a successful Washington DC outing, LIV Golf now heads to Valderrama, Spain, for the next event.

