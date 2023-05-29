How much did each golfer and team win at 2023 LIV Golf DC? Prize money payouts explored

LIV Golf DC came to an end on Sunday with Harold Varner III taking the win. The 32-year-old won his maiden LIV Golf League event at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. With the event, Varner bagged the whopping top prize of $4 million. The golfer took his earnings for the year to over $7.5 million.
Varner shot the final round of 68 to aggregate at 12 under after 54 holes. The golfer ensured his maiden win on the Saudi-backed circuit after he birdied his final hole to win the LIV Golf DC event to beat Brendan Grace by a single-stroke margin. While the 2016 Australian PGA Championship winner took the major share of the prize purse with the win, runner-up Grace settled for a $2,250,000 paycheck.
Mito Pereira, who led LIV Golf DC on the second day, finished third on the podium. He earned $1,500,000 for his efforts. Sebastian Munoz and Henrik Stenson shared T4 and won $900,000 each. Andy Ogletree, who replaced an injured Paul Casey, ended in a tie for a sixth alongside Kevina Na and Louis Oosthuizen. Bryson DeChambeau finished T9 with Cameron Tringale and Cameron Smith.
Interestingly, last week’s PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka finished T12. He won $350,000 for his efforts.
LIV Golf DC prize money
Here are the individual prize money playouts for LIV Golf DC:
- WIN: Harold Varner III - $4,000,000
- 2: Branden Grace - $2,250,000
- 3: Mito Pereira - $1,500,000
- T4: Sebastian Munoz - $900,000
- T4: Henrik Stenson - $900,000
- T6: Louis Oosthuizen - $615,000
- T6: Kevin Na - $615,000
- T6: Andy Ogletree - $615,000
- T9: Bryson DeChambeau - $425,000
- T9: Cameron Tringale - $425,000
- T9: Cameron Smith - $425,000
- T12: David Puig - $350,000
- T12: Carlos Ortiz - $350,000
- T12: Brooks Koepka - $350,000
- T15: Peter Uihlein - $295,000
- T15: Dean Burmester - $295,000
- T15: Talor Gooch - $295,000
- T18: Graeme McDowell - $250,000
- T18: Eugenio Chacarra - $250,000
- T18: Laurie Canter - $250,000
- T18: Pat Perez - $250,000
- T18: Scott Vincent - $250,000
- T23: Matt Jones - $205,000
- T23: Richard Bland - $205,000
- T23: Dustin Johnson - $205,000
- T23: Brendan Steele - $205,000
- T23: Martin Kaymer - $205,000
- T23: Ian Poulter - $205,000
- T29: Charl Schwartzel - $182,500
- T29: Anirban Lahiri - $182,500
- T31: Joaquin Niemann - $167,500
- T31: Sergio Garcia - $167,500
- T31: Charles Howell III - $167,500
- T31: Bernd Wiesberger - $167,500
- T35: Marc Leishman - $148,000
- T35: Danny Lee - $148,000
- T35: Lee Westwood - $148,000
- T35: James Piot - $148,000
- T35: Patrick Reed - $148,000
- 40: Bubba Watson - $140,000
- 41: Jediah Morgan - $137,500
- T42: Chase Koepka - $133,750
- T42: Abraham Ancer - $133,750
- 44: Phil Mickelson - $130,000
- 45: Sihwan Kim - $127,500
LIV Golf DC team prize money
Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC won the LIV Golf DC. The team landed its second title of the season by scoring 27-under and bagged the $3 million prize. They beat Branden Grace's Stinger GC, who finished runner-up at 24-under. 2023 LIV Golf season’s favorites RangeGoats GC finished third by posting 19-under.
Here are the team prize money playouts for LIV Golf DC:
- WIN: Torque GC - $3,000,000
- 2: Stinger GC - $1,500,000
- 3: RangeGoats GC - $500,000
Following a successful Washington DC outing, LIV Golf now heads to Valderrama, Spain, for the next event.