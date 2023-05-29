Who won LIV Golf DC? Exploring the final leaderboard and more

Harold Varner III birdied his final hole to win the LIV Golf DC event at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, as he beat Brendan Grace by a single-stroke margin. This is his first career victory on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Varner shot the final round of 68 to aggregate at 12 under after 54 holes, winning him a sum of $4 million.

Mito Pereira was leading after two days of golf at Trump National, but slipped after carding a 71 on Sunday, to finish third at 10 under. Sebastian Munoz and Henrik Stenson were tied for fourth place at 8-under.

Andy Ogletree, who came as a substitute for Paul Casey in Crushers GC, ended in a tie for a sixth place alongside Kevina Na at 7-under. Bryson DeChambeau finished T9 alongside Cameron Tringale and Cameron Smith at 6-under.

In the team portion, Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC won its second title this season after posting 27-under over three days at Trump National. Grace's Stinger GC finished runner-up at 24-under, followed by RangeGoats GC at 19-under.

LIV Golf will now head to Valderrama, Spain, for the eighth event on the LIV Golf League's 2023 schedule.

The final leaderboard for LIV Golf DC explored

Members of Torque GC celebrate after winning the team portion of the LIV Golf DC event

Here's the final leaderboard for LIV Golf DC:

Individual Portion

1 Harold Varner III: -12

2 Branden Grace: -11

3 Mito Pereira: -10

T4 Sebastián Muñoz: -8

T4 Henrik Stenson: -8

T6 Louis Oosthuizen: -7

T6 Kevin Na: -7

T6 Andy Ogletree: -7

T9 Bryson DeChambeau: -6

T9 Cameron Tringale: -6

T9 Cameron Smith: -6

T12 David Puig: -5

T12 Carlos Ortiz: -5

T12 Brooks Koepka: -5

T15 Peter Uihlein: -4

T15 Dean Burmester: -4

T15 Talor Gooch: -4

T18 Graeme McDowell: -3

T18 Eugenio Chacarra: -3

T18 Laurie Canter: -3

T18 Pat Perez: -3

T18 Scott Vincent: -3

T23 Matt Jones: -2

T23 Richard Bland: -2

T23 Dustin Johnson: -2

T23 Brendan Steele: -2

T23 Martin Kaymer: -2

T23 Ian Poulter: -2

T29 Charl Schwartzel: -1

T29 Anirban Lahiri: -1

T31 Joaquin Niemann: E

T31 Sergio Garcia: E

T31 Charles Howell III: E

T31 Bernd Wiesberger: E

T35 Marc Leishman: +1

T35 Danny Lee: +1

T35 Lee Westwood: +1

T35 James Piot: +1

T35 Patrick Reed: +1

40 Bubba Watson: +2

41 Jediah Morgan: +5

T42 Chase Koepka: +8

T42 Abraham Ancer: +8

44 Phil Mickelson: +9

45 Sihwan Kim: +14

Jason Kokrak WD

Thomas Pieters WD

Matthew Wolff WD

Team Portion

1 Torque GC: -27

2 Stinger GC: -24

3 RangeGoats GC: -19

4 Crushers GC: -15

5 Majesticks GC: -14

6 4Aces GC: -14

7 Cleeks GC: -10

8 Iron Heads GC: -9

9 Fireballs GC: -8

10 HyFlyers GC: -8

11 Ripper GC: -7

12 Smash GC: +2

Season standings for the LIV Golf League 2023

Talor Gooch has won two events in LIV Golf League 2023 season so far

Individual portion:

Talor Gooch: 96 Branden Grace: 86 Brooks Koepka: 85 Cameron Smith: 83 Peter Uihlein: 76 Harold Varner III: 74 Charles Howell III: 74 Mito Pereira: 71 Dustin Johnson: 69 Sebastian Muñoz: 61

Team portion

4Aces GC: 124 Stinger GC: 108 Torque GC: 97 RangeGoats GC: 91 Crushers GC: 80 Fireballs GC: 66 Smash GC: 44 Ripper GC: 23 Iron Heads GC: 19 HyFlyers GC: 19 Majesticks GC: 12 Cleeks GC: 10

