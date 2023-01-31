World no. 90 Sebastian Munoz reportedly signs with LIV Golf, to join Joaquin Niemann’s team

LIV Golf continues to nab talent away from the PGA Tour, with Sebastian Munoz being the latest to exit the tour. He's reportedly signing and will be joining Joaquin Niemann's team.

This is not necessarily the big win that Greg Norman and LIV were searching for, but it is a win nonetheless. In fact, it bodes well for the tour.

James Corrigan of Telegraph had the story and wrote:

"It is apt that the first host country in 2023 schedule is Mexico – at Mayakoba, which itself was a regular stop on PGA Tour until last year – because LIV now can claim to have the cream of the Latin America golfing talent."

The LIV executives have successfully expanded the tour for 2023 and hit more worldwide destinations, which was a goal for them. Now they have the talent that might make those destinations even more popular.

Sebastian Munoz idolizes Phil Mickelson, who has become the biggest face and the biggest defender of the controversial league. He said, according to the Telegraph:

“When I won on the PGA Tour, I asked myself, 'What would Phil do in this circumstance, how would he take on this shot?' I always ask myself that. Phil is my inspiration.”

It should come as no surprise that he eventually followed Mickelson across the line. Corrigan added:

"Munoz has struggled for the last year with a back problem and has fallen to 90th in the rankings but his ability was highlighted when he made history last year by becoming the first player on the US circuit to record multiple rounds of 60 or lower in the same season."

Nevertheless, it is always good for LIV Golf to continue bringing PGA Tour members over. It simulataneously makes them look more appealing and makes the PGA Tour look worse and makes them weaker.

When did Sebastian Munoz go pro?

Sebastian Munoz first turned pro in 2015, so he's been a member of the PGA Tour for the past seven years. That may be the final total of his career since he has now defected to LIV.

Sebastian Munoz left the PGA Tour

There's an ongoing court case to determine whether or not events can ban LIV golfers. Mickelson and other LIV golfers believe it will turn in their favor:

“I expect that the LIV players will win their case in the UK, and that will open the doors for all LIV players to play on the [DP World] Tour. There's a very good chance that you'll have more showdowns, more head-to-head competitions like you saw last week in Dubai. And I think that would be a really good thing for the game.”

The court case should be determined in the next couple of weeks and it could have far-reaching effects on the game of golf.

Poll : 0 votes