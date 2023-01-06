“Why he’s always hurt” – Fans react to Paul Casey’s shot in the snow

English golfer Paul Casey has struggled with his back injury for most of 2022. He pulled out of three major tournaments: the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the US Open. He also defected to the controversial LIV Golf series in 2022.

Recently, LIV Golf posted a video of Paul Casey hitting shots in heavy snow. The caption read:

"Now that’s commitment."

However, golf fans have had a lot to say about that. Most of them found the practice to be useless. One user thought the shooting was wrong and that the wrong practices could be the reason behind his injury.

"Hence why he’s always hurt."

One user didn't understand the logic behind the video.

"The point?? Like lifting weights at the gym from my car watching people go in and out."

Another user compared it to an amusing situation.

"When the boys say it’s just a light dusting and the suns gonna come out let’s just go play."

Another user recalled their memory of playing in winter.

"I HAVE DONE THIS!!! In Cincinnati. We used a shovel to clear the ground. Even on the green. Obviously it’s not golf. It’s just a funny thing to do in winter."

One user joked about training in the arctic circle.

"Off-season training in the arctic circle..every stinking winter.."

Another user clarified that the video was not to be taken seriously and was only a joke.

"To the boomers that think this is a serious post. We’re laughing at you."

"Using a yellow ball, right?" - Fans confused as to which ball Paul Casey is using

Paul Casey at the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago - Day One (Image via Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

While most fans were trying to decode the logic behind the practice of hitting balls in heavy snow, some eagle-eyed fans were confused about which balls Paul Casey was using.

Golfers generally use either white or yellow balls. Yellow balls offer more visibility and would be much more apparent when playing in white snow. While many fans asked if he was using a yellow ball, others were concerned about how Paul Casey would find his white balls in the snow.

One fan asked:

"Using a yellow ball right?"

Another fan claimed that this was a good use for yellow balls.

"Ah a good use for yellow balls."

One fan said that yellow or pink balls were suitable here.

"Yellow or pink balls be good here."

Many golfers give grief to those who use yellow balls. One fan joked that this was the only time one should use a yellow ball.

"Only time you should play with a colored ball."

One fan joked about how easily a white ball might disappear here.

"I can’t find my ball."

Another fan said that they couldn't see the ball at all.

"No ball anywhere to be seen."

