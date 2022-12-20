Augusta National releases list of qualified golfers for Masters 2023, LIV golfers eligible to participate

The Masters has just made a huge announcement regarding 2023's tournament. After much deliberation, it appears they have decided to remain neutral in the ever-burning LIV Golf-PGA Tour debate. Many tournaments don't want LIV Golf players involved, and there were rumors that the Masters would also prohibit them.
However, they have decided not to do so. They released a statement decrying the ever-growing divide in golf:
"Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it. Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April."
They continued, adding that they plan to continue with the qualification criteria they have been using:
"Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament. As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the Tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future Tournaments will be announced in April."
This means that any LIV Golf member who would have qualified will be invited to attend. There are several ways to qualify, including:
- Win the Masters
- Win the US Open
- Win the Open Championship
- Win the PGA Championship
- Win the Players Championship
- Finish top two in the US Amateur
- Win the British Amateur
- Win the Asia-Pacific Amateur
- Win the Latin America Amateur
- Win the Mid-US Amateur
- Win Olympic gold
- Finish in the top 12 at the Masters
- Finish the year ranked in the top 50 of the OWGR
- Win a PGA Tour event
While there are many other ways to qualify, the Masters is refusing to embroil itself in the LIV-PGA debate.
Who qualifies to be invited to the Masters 2023?
Based on the official release, they can invite the following players:
- Abraham Ancer
- Sam Bennett
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Ben Carr
- Cameron Champ
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Harrison Crowe
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Bernhard Langer
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Sandy Lyle
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matthew McClean
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Larry Mize
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Mito Pereira
- Thomas Pieters
- J.T. Poston
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Seamus Power
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Harold Varner III
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Several LIV members are eligible to be invited.