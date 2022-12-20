Augusta National releases list of qualified golfers for Masters 2023, LIV golfers eligible to participate

The Masters has just made a huge announcement regarding 2023's tournament. After much deliberation, it appears they have decided to remain neutral in the ever-burning LIV Golf-PGA Tour debate. Many tournaments don't want LIV Golf players involved, and there were rumors that the Masters would also prohibit them.

However, they have decided not to do so. They released a statement decrying the ever-growing divide in golf:

"Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it. Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April."

They continued, adding that they plan to continue with the qualification criteria they have been using:

"Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament. As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the Tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future Tournaments will be announced in April."

This means that any LIV Golf member who would have qualified will be invited to attend. There are several ways to qualify, including:

Win the Masters

Win the US Open

Win the Open Championship

Win the PGA Championship

Win the Players Championship

Finish top two in the US Amateur

Win the British Amateur

Win the Asia-Pacific Amateur

Win the Latin America Amateur

Win the Mid-US Amateur

Win Olympic gold

Finish in the top 12 at the Masters

Finish the year ranked in the top 50 of the OWGR

Win a PGA Tour event

While there are many other ways to qualify, the Masters is refusing to embroil itself in the LIV-PGA debate.

Who qualifies to be invited to the Masters 2023?

Based on the official release, they can invite the following players:

Abraham Ancer

Sam Bennett

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Ben Carr

Cameron Champ

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Harrison Crowe

Bryson DeChambeau

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Bernhard Langer

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Shane Lowry

Sandy Lyle

Hideki Matsuyama

Matthew McClean

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Larry Mize

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Jose Maria Olazabal

Louis Oosthuizen

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

J.T. Poston

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Harold Varner III

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Scottie Scheffler won the previous iteration

Several LIV members are eligible to be invited.

