Michael Jordan tops LIV Golf’s all-star board members target list

Could Michael Jordan, one of basketball's all-time greats and the current owner of the Charlotte Hornets, be involved with LIV Golf? The league certainly hopes so.

LIV continues its expansion as it aims to become a legitimate player in the sport. It has become one of the most notable startup leagues in the sport, arguably doing better than any before it. However, there is still a way to go in certain aspects.

Legitimacy is a big issue for the league, as many golfers and golf fans don't see it as legitimate yet. The PGA Tour has been the premier golf league for a long time and LIV Golf is seen as little more than a brief nuisance right now.

One of the best ways for the league to gain legitimacy is to convince credible people to get involved. That appears to be their goal in enticing Jordan and other celebrities to get involved with their board.

According to Golf Week, LIV has considered an all-star board made up of sports legends, politicians, businesspeople, and more. The list was topped by Jordan, but also included Condoleezza Rice, Mark Parker (Nike), Ginni Rometty (formerly of IBM), and Randall Stephenson (formerly of AT&T).

Stephenson admitted he didn't know he was on the list but would say no if approached.

“I didn’t know I was on the list, and I have never been approached. It would be a quick conversation,” he said.

Stephenson is currently a board member for the PGA Tour, and it doesn't appear he is switching alliances. Jordan did not comment on his place on the list. There is no report suggesting that any of these potential candidates were approached, simply that LIV Golf tossed around the idea of getting them involved.

What's next for LIV Golf?

Getting those people involved, as far-fetched and difficult as it might be, would be good for the league's legitimacy. However, if that doesn't happen, there are still other options.

One of the best things they've done is successfully poach top players from the PGA Tour. They landed Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith.

2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open: Day 3

Unfortunately, they tried and failed to get many others, such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Getting top players is huge for legitimacy because it suggests that the quality of golf in the league is good. If Smith, who was ranked number three in OWGR's rankings, is happy to defect from the PGA Tour, then LIV must have something.

If they can get the OWGR to recognize LIV Golf events, then they'll be well on their way to competing as equals alongside the PGA Tour.

