How much did each golfer win at the $20,000,000 FedEx St. Jude Championship? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship ended on Sunday with Lucas Glover lifting the trophy. The golfer, who won last week’s Wyndham Championship, went back-to-back by winning the first of the three FedEx Cup Playoffs events. Win the win, the 43-year-old golfer bagged the top prize of $3.6 million from the $20 million purse.
Glover won the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis by beating the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy. The golfer bagged the sixth win of his career on Tour and clinched the big paycheck alongside valuable FedEx Cup points.
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money payout
While Lucas Glover took the major share of the FedEx St. Jude Championship purse, runner-up Cantlay settled for a $2.16 million payout. McIlroy and Fleetwood shared T-3. The duo bagged $1.16 million each.
Taylor Moore won $800,000 for finishing solo fifth on the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard, while Adam Schenk, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Corey Conners settled for a seven-way tie for sixth. Each of them returned home with a $584,285 paycheck.
Here is the complete prize money payout for the FedEx Cup Playoffs event:
- WIN: Lucas Glover - $3,600,000
- 2: Patrick Cantlay - $2,160,000
- T3: Rory McIlroy - $1,160,000
- T3: Tommy Fleetwood - $1,160,000
- 5: Taylor Moore - $800,000
- T6: Adam Schenk - $584,285
- T6: Cam Davis - $584,285
- T6: Sungjae Im - $584,285
- T6: Russell Henley - $584,285
- T6: Jordan Spieth - $584,285
- T6: Max Homa - $584,285
- T6: Corey Conners - $584,285
- T13: Collin Morikawa - $386,667
- T13: Sahith Theegala - $386,667
- T13: Viktor Hovland - $386,667
- T16: Chris Kirk - $310,000
- T16: Adam Hadwin - $310,000
- T16: Hideki Matsuyama - $310,000
- T16: Si Woo Kim - $310,000
- T20: Justin Rose - $233,000
- T20: Emiliano Grillo - $233,000
- T20: Beau Hossler - $233,000
- T20: Stephan Jaeger - $233,000
- T24: Xander Schauffele - $158,285
- T24: J.J. Spaun - $158,285
- T24: J.T. Poston - $158,285
- T24: Nick Taylor - $158,285
- T24: Ben Griffin - $158,285
- T24: Tom Kim - $158,285
- T24: Andrew Putnam - $158,285
- T31: Eric Cole - $116,000
- T31: Brian Harman - $116,000
- T31: Lee Hodges - $116,000
- T31: Cameron Young - $116,000
- T31: Sam Ryder - $116,000
- T31: Scottie Scheffler - $116,000
- T37: Brandon Wu - $88,000
- T37: Taylor Montgomery - $88,000
- T37: Sam Stevens - $88,000
- T37: Byeong Hun An - $88,000
- T37: Adam Svensson - $88,000
- T37: Jon Rahm - $88,000
- T43: Davis Riley - $64,133
- T43: Brendon Todd - $64,133
- T43: Keegan Bradley - $64,133
- T43: Tyrrell Hatton - $64,133
- T43: Tom Hoge - $64,133
- T43: Keith Mitchell - $64,133
- T49: Nick Hardy - $50,533
- T49: Aaron Rai - $50,533
- T49: Vincent Norrman - $50,533
- T52: Kurt Kitayama - $46,400
- T52: Jason Day - $46,400
- T52: Hayden Buckley - $46,400
- T52: Harris English - $46,400
- T52: Patrick Rodgers - $46,400
- T52: Sam Burns - $46,400
- T58: Rickie Fowler - $44,400
- T58: Mackenzie Hughes - $44,400
- T58: Matt NeSmith - $44,400
- T61: Matt Kuchar - $43,400
- T61: Thomas Detry - $43,400
- 63: Sepp Straka - $42,800
- 64: Tony Finau - $42,400
- 65: Alex Smalley - $42,000
- T66: Denny McCarthy - $40,800
- T66: Wyndham Clark - $40,800
- T66: Séamus Power - $40,800
- T66: Matt Fitzpatrick - $40,800
- T66: Mark Hubbard - $40,800
After a successful FedEx St. Jude Championship outing, the FedEx Cup Playoffs will now head to the Olympia Fields North Course for the 2023 BMW Championship.