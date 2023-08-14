How much did each golfer win at the $20,000,000 FedEx St. Jude Championship? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship ended on Sunday with Lucas Glover lifting the trophy. The golfer, who won last week’s Wyndham Championship, went back-to-back by winning the first of the three FedEx Cup Playoffs events. Win the win, the 43-year-old golfer bagged the top prize of $3.6 million from the $20 million purse.

Glover won the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis by beating the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy. The golfer bagged the sixth win of his career on Tour and clinched the big paycheck alongside valuable FedEx Cup points.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money payout

While Lucas Glover took the major share of the FedEx St. Jude Championship purse, runner-up Cantlay settled for a $2.16 million payout. McIlroy and Fleetwood shared T-3. The duo bagged $1.16 million each.

Taylor Moore won $800,000 for finishing solo fifth on the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard, while Adam Schenk, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Corey Conners settled for a seven-way tie for sixth. Each of them returned home with a $584,285 paycheck.

Here is the complete prize money payout for the FedEx Cup Playoffs event:

WIN: Lucas Glover - $3,600,000

2: Patrick Cantlay - $2,160,000

T3: Rory McIlroy - $1,160,000

T3: Tommy Fleetwood - $1,160,000

5: Taylor Moore - $800,000

T6: Adam Schenk - $584,285

T6: Cam Davis - $584,285

T6: Sungjae Im - $584,285

T6: Russell Henley - $584,285

T6: Jordan Spieth - $584,285

T6: Max Homa - $584,285

T6: Corey Conners - $584,285

T13: Collin Morikawa - $386,667

T13: Sahith Theegala - $386,667

T13: Viktor Hovland - $386,667

T16: Chris Kirk - $310,000

T16: Adam Hadwin - $310,000

T16: Hideki Matsuyama - $310,000

T16: Si Woo Kim - $310,000

T20: Justin Rose - $233,000

T20: Emiliano Grillo - $233,000

T20: Beau Hossler - $233,000

T20: Stephan Jaeger - $233,000

T24: Xander Schauffele - $158,285

T24: J.J. Spaun - $158,285

T24: J.T. Poston - $158,285

T24: Nick Taylor - $158,285

T24: Ben Griffin - $158,285

T24: Tom Kim - $158,285

T24: Andrew Putnam - $158,285

T31: Eric Cole - $116,000

T31: Brian Harman - $116,000

T31: Lee Hodges - $116,000

T31: Cameron Young - $116,000

T31: Sam Ryder - $116,000

T31: Scottie Scheffler - $116,000

T37: Brandon Wu - $88,000

T37: Taylor Montgomery - $88,000

T37: Sam Stevens - $88,000

T37: Byeong Hun An - $88,000

T37: Adam Svensson - $88,000

T37: Jon Rahm - $88,000

T43: Davis Riley - $64,133

T43: Brendon Todd - $64,133

T43: Keegan Bradley - $64,133

T43: Tyrrell Hatton - $64,133

T43: Tom Hoge - $64,133

T43: Keith Mitchell - $64,133

T49: Nick Hardy - $50,533

T49: Aaron Rai - $50,533

T49: Vincent Norrman - $50,533

T52: Kurt Kitayama - $46,400

T52: Jason Day - $46,400

T52: Hayden Buckley - $46,400

T52: Harris English - $46,400

T52: Patrick Rodgers - $46,400

T52: Sam Burns - $46,400

T58: Rickie Fowler - $44,400

T58: Mackenzie Hughes - $44,400

T58: Matt NeSmith - $44,400

T61: Matt Kuchar - $43,400

T61: Thomas Detry - $43,400

63: Sepp Straka - $42,800

64: Tony Finau - $42,400

65: Alex Smalley - $42,000

T66: Denny McCarthy - $40,800

T66: Wyndham Clark - $40,800

T66: Séamus Power - $40,800

T66: Matt Fitzpatrick - $40,800

T66: Mark Hubbard - $40,800

After a successful FedEx St. Jude Championship outing, the FedEx Cup Playoffs will now head to the Olympia Fields North Course for the 2023 BMW Championship.