How much did golfers win at 2023 RBC Heritage? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 RBC Heritage concluded on Sunday with Matthew Fitzpatrick lifting the trophy. The Englishman won the sixth designated event of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season held at the Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina by beating defending champion Jordan Spieth in a playoff.

Fitzpatrick took his second win on the PGA Tour and wore the champion’s tartan jacket. With the RBC Heritage win, the 28-year-old golfer bagged the winner’s share of $3.6 million from the $20 million total purse. The 2022 U.S. Open champion also won 500 FedEx Cup points and 36 Official World Golf Ranking points. While Fitzpatrick took the winner’s share, Spieth settled for a $2,180,000 payout.

Patrick Cantlay finished third on the RBC Heritage leaderboard and won $1,380,000. Xander Schauffele finished fourth and bagged $980,000 for his efforts. Event favorite Scottie Scheffler settled for a T11 finish. He won $445,000. Meanwhile, Masters Champion Jon Rahm had a forgettable T15 finish. The Spaniard returned home with $335,000. Justin Suh finished 73rd and earned $39,800 for his efforts.

2023 RBC Heritage prize money payouts

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage:

T1: Matthew Fitzpatrick - $3,600,000

T1: Jordan Spieth - $2,180,000

3: Patrick Cantlay - $1,380,000

4: Xander Schauffele - $980,000

T5: Hayden Buckley - $772,500

T5: Sahith Theegala - $772,500

T7: Cameron Davis - $607,500

T7: Emiliano Grillo - $607,500

T7: Brian Harman - $607,500

T7: Sung-jae Im - $607,500

T11: Mark Hubbard - $445,000

T11: Taylor Moore - $445,000

T11: Chez Reavie - $445,000

T11: Scottie Scheffler - $445,000

T15: Sam Burns - $335,000

T15: Tommy Fleetwood - $335,000

T15: Rickie Fowler - $335,000

T15: Jon Rahm - $335,000

T19: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $237,000

T19: Tyrrell Hatton - $237,000

T19: Russell Henley - $237,000

T19: Matt Kuchar - $237,000

T19: Patrick Rodgers - $237,000

T19: Carson Young - $237,000

T25: Denny McCarthy - $160,500

T25: Justin Rose - $160,500

T25: Justin Thomas - $160,500

T25: Jimmy Walker - $160,500

T29: Wyndham Clark - $140,000

T29: Michael Thompson - $140,000

T31: Corey Conners - $107,400

T31: Tony Finau - $107,400

T31: Ben Griffin - $107,400

T31: Beau Hossler - $107,400

T31: Patton Kizzire - $107,400

T31: Nate Lashley - $107,400

T31: Collin Morikawa - $107,400

T31: Adam Schenk - $107,400

T31: Adam Scott - $107,400

T31: Gary Woodland - $107,400

T41: James Hahn - $71,000

T41: Lee Hodges - $71,000

T41: Chris Kirk - $71,000

T41: Kyoung-hoon Lee - $71,000

T41: Ben Martin - $71,000

T41: Adam Svensson - $71,000

T41: Nick Taylor - $71,000

T48: Keegan Bradley - $53,400

T48: Garrick Higgo - $53,400

T48: Aaron Rai - $53,400

T51: Kevin Streelman - $49,133

T51: Brendon Todd - $49,133

T51: Cameron Young - $49,133

T54: Doug Ghim - $47,200

T54: Zach Johnson - $47,200

T56: Ernie Els - $46,200

T56: Scott Stallings - $46,200

T56: Danny Willett - $46,200

T59: Viktor Hovland - $44,800

T59: Adam Long - $44,800

T59: Matthew NeSmith - $44,800

T59: Andrew Putnam - $44,800

T63: Harris English - $43,200

T63: Lucas Herbert - $43,200

T63: Max McGreevy - $43,200

T63: Davis Thompson - $43,200

T67: Luke Donald - $41,600

T67: Jim Herman - $41,600

T67: Shane Lowry - $41,600

T67: Austin Smotherman - $41,600

71: Justin Lower - $40,600

72: Kramer Hickok - $40,200

73: Justin Suh - $39,800

After a successful RBC Heritage outing, the PGA Tour is headed to New Orleans for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event.

