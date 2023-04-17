Create

How much did golfers win at 2023 RBC Heritage? Prize money payouts explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Apr 17, 2023 05:28 GMT
RBC Heritage - Final Round
RBC Heritage - Final Round (Image via Getty)

The 2023 RBC Heritage concluded on Sunday with Matthew Fitzpatrick lifting the trophy. The Englishman won the sixth designated event of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season held at the Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina by beating defending champion Jordan Spieth in a playoff.

Fitzpatrick took his second win on the PGA Tour and wore the champion’s tartan jacket. With the RBC Heritage win, the 28-year-old golfer bagged the winner’s share of $3.6 million from the $20 million total purse. The 2022 U.S. Open champion also won 500 FedEx Cup points and 36 Official World Golf Ranking points. While Fitzpatrick took the winner’s share, Spieth settled for a $2,180,000 payout.

Great trophy, better jacket🏆 https://t.co/XwWuJFd4T6

Patrick Cantlay finished third on the RBC Heritage leaderboard and won $1,380,000. Xander Schauffele finished fourth and bagged $980,000 for his efforts. Event favorite Scottie Scheffler settled for a T11 finish. He won $445,000. Meanwhile, Masters Champion Jon Rahm had a forgettable T15 finish. The Spaniard returned home with $335,000. Justin Suh finished 73rd and earned $39,800 for his efforts.

2023 RBC Heritage prize money payouts

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage:

  • T1: Matthew Fitzpatrick - $3,600,000
  • T1: Jordan Spieth - $2,180,000
  • 3: Patrick Cantlay - $1,380,000
  • 4: Xander Schauffele - $980,000
  • T5: Hayden Buckley - $772,500
  • T5: Sahith Theegala - $772,500
  • T7: Cameron Davis - $607,500
  • T7: Emiliano Grillo - $607,500
  • T7: Brian Harman - $607,500
  • T7: Sung-jae Im - $607,500
  • T11: Mark Hubbard - $445,000
  • T11: Taylor Moore - $445,000
  • T11: Chez Reavie - $445,000
  • T11: Scottie Scheffler - $445,000
  • T15: Sam Burns - $335,000
  • T15: Tommy Fleetwood - $335,000
  • T15: Rickie Fowler - $335,000
  • T15: Jon Rahm - $335,000
  • T19: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $237,000
  • T19: Tyrrell Hatton - $237,000
  • T19: Russell Henley - $237,000
  • T19: Matt Kuchar - $237,000
  • T19: Patrick Rodgers - $237,000
  • T19: Carson Young - $237,000
  • T25: Denny McCarthy - $160,500
  • T25: Justin Rose - $160,500
  • T25: Justin Thomas - $160,500
  • T25: Jimmy Walker - $160,500
  • T29: Wyndham Clark - $140,000
  • T29: Michael Thompson - $140,000
  • T31: Corey Conners - $107,400
  • T31: Tony Finau - $107,400
  • T31: Ben Griffin - $107,400
  • T31: Beau Hossler - $107,400
  • T31: Patton Kizzire - $107,400
  • T31: Nate Lashley - $107,400
  • T31: Collin Morikawa - $107,400
  • T31: Adam Schenk - $107,400
  • T31: Adam Scott - $107,400
  • T31: Gary Woodland - $107,400
  • T41: James Hahn - $71,000
  • T41: Lee Hodges - $71,000
  • T41: Chris Kirk - $71,000
  • T41: Kyoung-hoon Lee - $71,000
  • T41: Ben Martin - $71,000
  • T41: Adam Svensson - $71,000
  • T41: Nick Taylor - $71,000
  • T48: Keegan Bradley - $53,400
  • T48: Garrick Higgo - $53,400
  • T48: Aaron Rai - $53,400
  • T51: Kevin Streelman - $49,133
  • T51: Brendon Todd - $49,133
  • T51: Cameron Young - $49,133
  • T54: Doug Ghim - $47,200
  • T54: Zach Johnson - $47,200
  • T56: Ernie Els - $46,200
  • T56: Scott Stallings - $46,200
  • T56: Danny Willett - $46,200
  • T59: Viktor Hovland - $44,800
  • T59: Adam Long - $44,800
  • T59: Matthew NeSmith - $44,800
  • T59: Andrew Putnam - $44,800
  • T63: Harris English - $43,200
  • T63: Lucas Herbert - $43,200
  • T63: Max McGreevy - $43,200
  • T63: Davis Thompson - $43,200
  • T67: Luke Donald - $41,600
  • T67: Jim Herman - $41,600
  • T67: Shane Lowry - $41,600
  • T67: Austin Smotherman - $41,600
  • 71: Justin Lower - $40,600
  • 72: Kramer Hickok - $40,200
  • 73: Justin Suh - $39,800

After a successful RBC Heritage outing, the PGA Tour is headed to New Orleans for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event.

Edited by Siddharth Dhananjay
