How much did golfers win at 2023 RBC Heritage? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 RBC Heritage concluded on Sunday with Matthew Fitzpatrick lifting the trophy. The Englishman won the sixth designated event of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season held at the Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina by beating defending champion Jordan Spieth in a playoff.
Fitzpatrick took his second win on the PGA Tour and wore the champion’s tartan jacket. With the RBC Heritage win, the 28-year-old golfer bagged the winner’s share of $3.6 million from the $20 million total purse. The 2022 U.S. Open champion also won 500 FedEx Cup points and 36 Official World Golf Ranking points. While Fitzpatrick took the winner’s share, Spieth settled for a $2,180,000 payout.
Patrick Cantlay finished third on the RBC Heritage leaderboard and won $1,380,000. Xander Schauffele finished fourth and bagged $980,000 for his efforts. Event favorite Scottie Scheffler settled for a T11 finish. He won $445,000. Meanwhile, Masters Champion Jon Rahm had a forgettable T15 finish. The Spaniard returned home with $335,000. Justin Suh finished 73rd and earned $39,800 for his efforts.
2023 RBC Heritage prize money payouts
Here are the complete prize money payouts for the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage:
- T1: Matthew Fitzpatrick - $3,600,000
- T1: Jordan Spieth - $2,180,000
- 3: Patrick Cantlay - $1,380,000
- 4: Xander Schauffele - $980,000
- T5: Hayden Buckley - $772,500
- T5: Sahith Theegala - $772,500
- T7: Cameron Davis - $607,500
- T7: Emiliano Grillo - $607,500
- T7: Brian Harman - $607,500
- T7: Sung-jae Im - $607,500
- T11: Mark Hubbard - $445,000
- T11: Taylor Moore - $445,000
- T11: Chez Reavie - $445,000
- T11: Scottie Scheffler - $445,000
- T15: Sam Burns - $335,000
- T15: Tommy Fleetwood - $335,000
- T15: Rickie Fowler - $335,000
- T15: Jon Rahm - $335,000
- T19: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $237,000
- T19: Tyrrell Hatton - $237,000
- T19: Russell Henley - $237,000
- T19: Matt Kuchar - $237,000
- T19: Patrick Rodgers - $237,000
- T19: Carson Young - $237,000
- T25: Denny McCarthy - $160,500
- T25: Justin Rose - $160,500
- T25: Justin Thomas - $160,500
- T25: Jimmy Walker - $160,500
- T29: Wyndham Clark - $140,000
- T29: Michael Thompson - $140,000
- T31: Corey Conners - $107,400
- T31: Tony Finau - $107,400
- T31: Ben Griffin - $107,400
- T31: Beau Hossler - $107,400
- T31: Patton Kizzire - $107,400
- T31: Nate Lashley - $107,400
- T31: Collin Morikawa - $107,400
- T31: Adam Schenk - $107,400
- T31: Adam Scott - $107,400
- T31: Gary Woodland - $107,400
- T41: James Hahn - $71,000
- T41: Lee Hodges - $71,000
- T41: Chris Kirk - $71,000
- T41: Kyoung-hoon Lee - $71,000
- T41: Ben Martin - $71,000
- T41: Adam Svensson - $71,000
- T41: Nick Taylor - $71,000
- T48: Keegan Bradley - $53,400
- T48: Garrick Higgo - $53,400
- T48: Aaron Rai - $53,400
- T51: Kevin Streelman - $49,133
- T51: Brendon Todd - $49,133
- T51: Cameron Young - $49,133
- T54: Doug Ghim - $47,200
- T54: Zach Johnson - $47,200
- T56: Ernie Els - $46,200
- T56: Scott Stallings - $46,200
- T56: Danny Willett - $46,200
- T59: Viktor Hovland - $44,800
- T59: Adam Long - $44,800
- T59: Matthew NeSmith - $44,800
- T59: Andrew Putnam - $44,800
- T63: Harris English - $43,200
- T63: Lucas Herbert - $43,200
- T63: Max McGreevy - $43,200
- T63: Davis Thompson - $43,200
- T67: Luke Donald - $41,600
- T67: Jim Herman - $41,600
- T67: Shane Lowry - $41,600
- T67: Austin Smotherman - $41,600
- 71: Justin Lower - $40,600
- 72: Kramer Hickok - $40,200
- 73: Justin Suh - $39,800
After a successful RBC Heritage outing, the PGA Tour is headed to New Orleans for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event.