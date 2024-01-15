How much did Grayson Murray win at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii? $8,300,000 purse’s prize money payout explored

Grayson Murray won the 2024 Sony Open on Sunday, January 14 after a three-way playoff against the tournament's third-round leader Keegan Bradley, and South Korean golfer Byeong Hun An.

Murray displayed an outstanding performance throughout the tournament and took home $1.494 million in prize money from the $8.3 million purse. Moreover, the victory also helped him earn 500 FedEx Points.

After playing on the 72 holes, Murray, Bradley and Hun-An finished in a tie for first position with a score of 17-under. They competed in a playoff, where Murray carded a birdie while the other two settled for a par, resulting in Murray winning his second PGA Tour title.

Bradley and Hun-An settled for a tie for second place and earned $738.7K each in prize money. Russell Henley, who finished in a tie for fourth place, earned $373.5K while JT Poston took home ~$300K in prize money.

Ryder Cup hero Tyrrell Hatton finished in a tie for 13th position with Eric Cole, Patton Kizzire, Taylor Montgomery, and Akshay Bhatia and took home ~$153K.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii prize money payout

Here is the prize money payout for the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii:

1 Grayson Murray: $1,494,000

T2 Keegan Bradley: $738,700

T2 Byeong Hun An: $738,700

T4 Russell Henley: $373,500

T4 Carl Yuan: $373,500

6 J.T. Poston: $300,875

T7 Nick Taylor: $260,758

T7 Emiliano Grillo: $260,758

T7 Matthieu Pavon: $260,758

T10 Andrew Putnam: $209,575

T10 Harris English: $209,575

T10 Taylor Pendrith: $209,575

T13 Eric Cole: $153,135

T13 Tyrrell Hatton: $153,135

T13 Patton Kizzire: $153,135

T13 Akshay Bhatia: $153,135

T13 Taylor Montgomery: $153,135

T18 Billy Horschel: $106,102

T18 Brandon Wu: $106,102

T18 Brian Harman: $106,102

T18 Stephan Jaeger: $106,102

T18 Ben Silverman: $106,102

T18 Chris Kirk: $106,102

T24 Denny McCarthy: $67,645

T24 Patrick Rodgers: $67,645

T24 Stewart Cink: $67,645

T24 Troy Merritt: $67,645

T24 Kurt Kitayama: $67,645

T24 Sam Stevens: $67,645

T30 Hideki Matsuyama: $44,751

T30 Ludvig Åberg: $44,751

T30 Keith Mitchell: $44,751

T30 K.H. Lee: $44,751

T30 Ryo Hisatsune: $44,751

T30 Zac Blair: $44,751

T30 Brendon Todd: $44,751

T30 Adam Svensson: $44,751

T30 Ben Griffin: $44,751

T30 Cam Davis: $44,751

T30 S.H. Kim: $44,751

T30 Taiga Semikawa: $44,751

T42 Scott Stallings: $25,913

T42 Charley Hoffman: $25,913

T42 Dylan Wu: $25,913

T42 Harry Hall: $25,913

T42 Nick Hardy: $25,913

T42 Will Gordon: $25,913

T42 Si Woo Kim: $25,913

T42 Michael Kim: $25,913

T42 Alex Noren: $25,913

T42 Austin Eckroat: $25,913

T52 Robert MacIntyre: $19,771

T52 Ben Kohles: $19,771

T52 Erik van Rooyen: $19,771

T52 Matt Wallace: $19,771

T52 Joseph Bramlett: $19,771

T57 Robby Shelton: $18,592

T57 Davis Thompson -6 $18,592

T57 Mark Hubbard: $18,592

T57 Maverick McNealy: $18,592

T57 Chandler Phillips: $18,592

T57 Corey Conners: $18,592

T57 Justin Rose: $18,592

T57 Aaron Rai: $18,592

65 Tyler Duncan: $17,845

T66 Greyson Sigg: $17,430

T66 Luke List: $17,430

T66 Webb Simpson: $17,430

T66 Nico Echavarria: $17,430

T70 Alejandro Tosti: $16,932

T70 Jake Knapp: $16,932

T72 Lanto Griffin: $16,600

T72 Joel Dahmen: $16,600

T74 Yuto Katsuragawa: $16,019

T74 Martin Trainer: $16,019

T74 Justin Lower: $16,019

T74 Séamus Power: $16,019

T74 Parker Coody: $16,019

79 Norman Xiong: $15,521

T80 Garrick Higgo: $15,272

T80 Matt NeSmith: $15,272