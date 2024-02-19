How much did Hideki Matsuyama win at Genesis Invitational? Payouts for PGA Tour event explored

The Genesis Invitational is one of the few signature events for the PGA Tour this year, and its prize purse reflects that. There were initially 70 golfers in the limited field and they were playing for a share of the $20 million pool. It is one of the most lucrative tournaments to win. The winner takes home an astonishing $4 million.

That winner was Hideki Matsuyama. He finished a couple of strokes up on both Luke List and Will Zalatoris, who both made comebacks of their own that fell short in a hectic final round.

Patrick Cantlay was two strokes clear of Zalatoris and Xander Schauffele, entering the final round of play. He was also three up on List and four up on Harry English before Matsuyama came charging in for the comeback win.

As a result of his hard work, he earned an incredible $4 million payout. Aside from the PLAYERS Championship ($25 million purse, $4.5 million for winner), not many PGA Tour events have a better payout, so it was a good one to win.

Genesis Invitational payouts

Here's how the full payouts were dispelled for the Genesis Invitational:

WIN: Hideki Matsuyama, -17/267, $4 million

T-2: Will Zalatoris, -14/270, $1.8 million

T-2: Luke List, -14/270, $1.8 million

T-4: Adam Hadwin, -13/271, $866,666.67

T-4: Patrick Cantlay, -13/271, $866,666.67

T-4: Xander Schauffele, -13/271, $866,666.67

7: Harris English, -12/272, $700,000

8: Tom Hoge, -11/273, $646,000

9: Jason Day, -9/275, $600,000

T-10: Tommy Fleetwood, -8/276, $455,000

T-10: Sam Burns, -8/276, $455,000

T-10: Scottie Scheffler, -8/276, $455,000

T-10: Eric Cole, -8/276, $455,000

T-10: Adam Svensson, -8/276, $455,000

T-10: J.T. Poston, -8/276, $455,000

T-16: Byeong Hun An, -7/277, $329,000

T-16: Max Homa, -7/277, $329,000

T-16: Cameron Young, -7/277, $329,000

T-19: Collin Morikawa, -6/278, $251,400

T-19: Ludvig Aberg, -6/278, $251,400

T-19: Viktor Hovland, -6/278, $251,400

T-19: Tony Finau, -6/278, $251,400

T-19: Adam Scott, -6/278, $251,400

T-24: Lee Hodges, -5/279, $164,857.14

T-24: Tom Kim, -5/279, $164,857.14

T-24: Rory McIlroy, -5/279, $164,857.14

T-24: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, -5/279, $164,857.14

T-24: Russell Henley, -5/279, $164,857.14

T-24: Beau Hossler, -5/279, $164,857.14

T-24: Corey Conners, -5/279, $164,857.14

Tiger Woods didn't come home with even a slice of his own event's prize purse. The $20 million was given to him in no capacity after he had to withdraw due to a bout of the flu. He didn't make it past round two.

It wasn't a debilitating illness, as he shared to his X account that he was feeling better and although he was disappointed to not be able to continue in his return to the PGA Tour, he thanked the fans for their support.

Despite a solid start, Jordan Spieth also got nothing after his disqualification from the Genesis Invitational for incorrectly reporting his totals on a hole.

