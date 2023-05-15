Create

How much did Jason Day win at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson? Prize money payouts explored

Jason Day at the AT&T Byron Nelson presentation (Image via Getty)

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson concluded on Sunday with Jason Day lifting the trophy. The Australian golfer ended a five-year drought on the PGA Tour with the win. The golfer finally returned to the winner’s circle after his 2018 Wells Fargo Championship victory.

Day fired a final-round 9-under 62 to beat the likes of Si Woo Kim and Austin Eckroat by one shot. Day bagged a paycheck of $1,710,000. The golfer earned the winner’s share of the $9,500,000 purse along with 36 Official World Golf Ranking points. The Aussie also bagged 500 FedEx Cup points for the AT&T Byron Nelson win.

While Jason Day took the major share of the AT&T Byron Nelson prize purse, the runner-ups, Eckroat and Kim, earned $845,500 each. Taiwan’s C.T. Pan finished solo fourth and bagged $465,500. Meanwhile, event favorite Scottie Scheffler finished T5 with Tyrrell Hatton and Zecheng Dou. They settled for paychecks of $351,500 each.

Day’s fellow countryman Adam Scott finished T8 and took $277,875 for his efforts. It is pertinent to note that AT&T Byron Nelson's final leaderboard featured 84 players Brent Grant and Harry Hall shared the last position on the board. They returned home wit $16,910 each.

AT&T Byron Nelson prize money payouts

Here are the complete prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson:

  • WIN: Jason Day - $1,710,000
  • T-2: Austin Eckroat - $845,500
  • T-2: Si Woo Kim - $845,500
  • 4: C.T. Pan - $465,500
  • T-5: Tyrrell Hatton - $351,500
  • T-5: Zecheng Dou - $351,500
  • T-5: Scottie Scheffler - $351,500
  • T-8: Adam Scott - $277,875
  • T-8: Vincent Norrman - $277,875
  • T-8: Ryan Palmer - $277,875
  • T-11: Kevin Tway - $220,875
  • T-11: Stephan Jaeger - $220,875
  • T-11: Richy Werenski - $220,875
  • T-14: Carson Young - $163,875
  • T-14: Sung Kang - $163,875
  • T-14: Peter Kuest - $163,875
  • T-14: Byeong Hun An - $163,875
  • T-14: Mackenzie Hughes - $163,875
  • T-19: Scott Piercy - $121,125
  • T-19: Doug Ghim - $121,125
  • T-19: Joseph Bramlett - $121,125
  • T-19: Séamus Power - $121,125
  • T-23: Eric Cole - $80,546
  • T-23: Trevor Cone - $80,546
  • T-23: Aaron Baddeley - $80,546
  • T-23: Nate Lashley - $80,546
  • T-23: Brandon Wu - $80,546
  • T-23: Hideki Matsuyama - $80,546
  • T-23: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $80,546
  • T-30: Garrick Higgo - $60,800
  • T-30: Doc Redman - $60,800
  • T-30: Patton Kizzire - $60,800
  • T-30: Matthew NeSmith - $60,800
  • T-34: Luke List - $45,442
  • T-34: Augusto Núñez - $45,442
  • T-34: Tommy Gainey - $45,442
  • T-34: Martin Laird - $45,442
  • T-34: Sam Stevens - $45,442
  • T-34: Tom Kim - $45,442
  • T-34: Adam Hadwin - $45,442
  • T-34: Henrik Norlander - $45,442
  • T-34: Stewart Cink - $45,442
  • T-43: Matt Kuchar - $30,115
  • T-43: Sangmoon Bae - $30,115
  • T-43: Jonathan Byrd - $30,115
  • T-43: Tom Hoge - $30,115
  • T-43: Satoshi Kodaira - $30,115
  • T-43: Justin Lower - $30,115
  • T-43: Robby Shelton - $30,115
  • T-50: Chad Ramey - $22,216
  • T-50: Aaron Wise - $22,216
  • T-50: Cameron Champ - $22,216
  • T-50: Harrison Endycott - $22,216
  • T-50: Scott Harrington - $22,216
  • T-50: Chris Stroud - $22,216
  • T-50: Sean O’Hair - $22,216
  • T-50: Ryan Armour - $22,216
  • T-50: Tano Goya - $22,216
  • T-50: Taylor Montgomery - $22,216
  • T-50: Seonghyeon Kim - $22,216
  • T-50: James Hahn - $22,216
  • T-50: Adam Long - $22,216
  • T-50: K.H. Lee - $22,216
  • T-64: Ryan Brehm - $20,425
  • T-64: William McGirt - $20,425
  • T-64: Parker Coody - $20,425
  • T-67: Andrew Novak - $19,855
  • T-67: David Micheluzzi - $19,855
  • T-67: Robert Streb - $19,855
  • T-70: Jim Herman - $19,190
  • T-70: Will Gordon - $19,190
  • T-70: Davis Thompson - $19,190
  • T-70: Greg Chalmers - $19,190
  • T-74: Seung-Yul Noh - $18,525
  • T-74: Jimmy Walker - $18,525
  • T-74: Bill Haas - $18,525
  • T-77: Brice Garnett - $18,050
  • T-77: Fabián Gómez - $18,050
  • T-79: Vince Whaley - $17,480
  • T-79: Roger Sloan - $17,480
  • T-79: Kelly Kraft - $17,480
  • T-79: Lucas Glover - $17,480
  • T-83: Brent Grant - $16,910
  • T-83: Harry Hall - $16,910

After a successful AT&T Byron Nelson outing, the PGA Tour is now headed for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

