Who won the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Championship? Exploring the leaderboard and more

Australian golfer Jason Day won the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tournament, signing a card of 23 under 261. It is a very special victory for him, since the 2010 Byron Nelson was, precisely, the first tournament won by Day in the PGA Tour.

Jason Day was able to recover from a not so good second day to go from strength to strength and take the tournament victory. He started strong the first day, carding -7, but on the second day, he could only shoot -2.

However, Jason Day was able to restructure his game and worked the day 3 for -5 and closed in style with a 9-under 62 on the closing day. It also represents his lowest scoring personal best in a single round.

That is how he staged a legendary comeback, as he was T4 on the first day, four strokes behind the leader, and dropped back to T6 on day two, five strokes behind the first place.

He continued to improve on day three to be in the group following the leaders, just one stroke behind. He finally took the victory, one stroke ahead of Si Woo Kim and Austin Eckroat.

Jason Day's performance was outstanding. He made only three bogeys, two of them on his worst day (the second), while he was able to make 26 birdies, nine of them on the closing day. In fact, his birdie on the 18th hole of the fourth round virtually gave him the title, representing the difference that eventually declared him the winner.

Scottie Scheffler was the disappointment of the weekend, after showing great height in the first two rounds to lead the competition up to that point. On the third day, he could only make PAR and, although he recovered on the closing day with -6, it was only enough for him to finish T5.

Considering that Jason Day and Si Woo Kim were already qualified to the PGA Championship, the AT&T Byron Nelson's place for that tournament will be occupied by Austin Eckroat.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Jason Day´s 13th victory

Jason Day joined the PGA Tour in 2008 and, counting the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, has 13 victories. He also won one major tournament and The Players Tournament in 2016.

His best season was 2014-15, when he won five tournaments, including the PGA Championship.

His career achievements include 10 runner-ups, six third places and 89 Top 10 finishes, with 249 cuts made out of 325 tournaments played. He is currently ranked 35th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

