Jason Day leads the PGA Tour power rankings for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship will commence on Thursday, May 4. Prior to the tournament, the PGA Tour was released and Jason Day is leading the list.
Day won the tournament back in 2018, which also happens to be his last tour win. However, Max Homa is placed second and is also the defending champion, coming into the 2023 edition.
According to the PGA Tour, Jason Day was placed first as he won the Wells Fargo Championship back in 2018 when it was first hosted at the Quail Hollow Club.
Jason Day leads the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship power rankings
The upcoming PGA Tour tournament saw Jason Day lead the power rankings. But the tournament is very important for Rory McIlroy as he is also a three-time champion of the event and has missed the cut in the last two tournaments he participated in.
Here are the 15 players in the power rankings:
- Jason Day
- Max Homa
- Xander Schauffele
- Rory McIlroy
- Viktor Hovland
- Jordan Speith
- Patrick Cantlay
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Flower
- Tom Kim
- Sam Burns
- Collin Morikawa
- Keith Mitchell
- Cameron Young
When and where is the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship?
The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship is going to take place at the Quail Hollow Club from May 4 to May 7. A total of 156 players will take the field for the tournament. Eight out of the top 10 players in the OWGR are scheduled to play in the upcoming tour event. Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are the other two players from the top 10 missing out on the tournament.
About the Quail Hollow Club, the golf course was architected by George Cobb and is owned by Cameron Marsh. The 270 acres club has been hosting the Wells Fargo Championship since 2018, except in 2020.
Other than this, it hosted the Wachovia Championship in 2003, and the PGA Championship in 2017. Interestingly, the club is scheduled to host the PGA Championship in 2025.
2023 Wells Fargo Championship: Field explored
Here are the 156 players set to take the field at Quail Hollow Club on May 4:
- Aaron Rai
- Adam Hadwin
- Adam Long
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Adam Svensson
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alex Noren
- Alex Smalley
- Andrew Landry
- Andrew Putnam
- Austin Eckroat
- Austin Greaser
- Austin Smotherman
- Beau Hossler
- Ben Griffin
- Ben Martin
- Ben Taylor
- Brandon Wu
- Brendon Todd
- Brent Grant
- Brian Harman
- Byeong Hun An
- C.T. Pan
- Callum Tarren
- Cam Davis
- Cameron Champ
- Cameron Young
- Chad Ramey
- Chesson Hadley
- Chez Reavie
- Chris Kirk
- Collin Morikawa
- Corey Conners
- Danny Willett
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Davis Riley
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Doc Redman
- Doug Ghim
- Dylan Frittelli
- Emiliano Grillo
- Eric Cole
- Erik van Rooyen
- Francesco Molinari
- Garrick Higgo
- Gary Woodland
- Greyson Sigg
- Harris English
- Harrison Endycott
- Harry Hall
- Hayden Buckley
- Henrik Norlander
- J.B. Holmes
- J.J. Spaun
- J.T. Poston
- James Hahn
- Jason Day
- Jason Dufner
- Jim Herman
- Jimmy Walker
- Joel Dahmen
- Jordan Spieth
- Joseph Bramlett
- Justin Lower
- Justin Suh
- Justin Thomas
- K.H. Lee
- Keegan Bradley
- Keith Mitchell
- Kelly Kraft
- Kevin Streelman
- Kevin Tway
- Kramer Hickok
- Kurt Kitayama
- Lanto Griffin
- Lee Hodges
- Lucas Glover
- Luke List
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Marcus Byrd
- Mark Hubbard
- Martin Laird
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Matt Kuchar
- Matt Wallace
- Matthew NeSmith
- Matthias Schwab
- Max Homa
- Max McGreevy
- Michael Kim
- Michael Thompson
- MJ Daffue
- Morgan Deneen
- Nate Lashley
- Nick Hardy
- Nick Watney
- Nico Echavarria
- Patrick Cantlay
- Patrick Rodgers
- Patton Kizzire
- Paul Haley II
- Peter Malnati
- Pierceson Coody
- Quinn Riley
- Richy Werenski
- Rickie Fowler
- Robby Shelton
- Robert Streb
- Rory McIlroy
- Rory Sabbatini
- Russell Knox
- Ryan Armour
- Ryan Brehm
- Ryan Gerard
- Ryan Moore
- Ryan Palmer
- S.H. Kim
- Sahith Theegala
- Sam Burns
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Stevens
- Scott Piercy
- Seamus Power
- Sepp Straka
- Shane Lowry
- Si Woo Kim
- Stephan Jaeger
- Stewart Cink
- Sungjae Im
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Taylor Pendrith
- Tom Kim
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tony Finau
- Trey Mullinax
- Troy Merritt
- Tyler Duncan
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Tyson Alexander
- Viktor Hovland
- Webb Simpson
- Will Gordon
- Wyndham Clark
- Xander Schauffele
- Zac Blair
- Zach Johnson
Jason Day, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele are among the top three on the PGA tour power rankings list. It would be interesting to see who is going to lift the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship trophy.