Jason Day leads the PGA Tour power rankings for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship will commence on Thursday, May 4. Prior to the tournament, the PGA Tour was released and Jason Day is leading the list.

Day won the tournament back in 2018, which also happens to be his last tour win. However, Max Homa is placed second and is also the defending champion, coming into the 2023 edition.

According to the PGA Tour, Jason Day was placed first as he won the Wells Fargo Championship back in 2018 when it was first hosted at the Quail Hollow Club.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



Thursday



7:23 a.m. ET

Cantlay

Homa

Theegala



7:34 a.m. ET

Day

Fitzpatrick

McIlroy



7:45 a.m. ET

Conners

English

Finau



Friday



7:23 a.m. ET

Kim

Schauffele

Spieth



7:34 a.m. ET

Bradley

Fowler

Thomas



7:45 a.m. ET

Hovland

Morikawa

Young Tee times are live @WellsFargoGolf Thursday7:23 a.m. ETCantlayHomaTheegala7:34 a.m. ETDayFitzpatrickMcIlroy7:45 a.m. ETConnersEnglishFinauFriday7:23 a.m. ETKimSchauffeleSpieth7:34 a.m. ETBradleyFowlerThomas7:45 a.m. ETHovlandMorikawaYoung Tee times are live @WellsFargoGolf 🤩Thursday7:23 a.m. ETCantlayHomaTheegala7:34 a.m. ETDayFitzpatrickMcIlroy7:45 a.m. ETConnersEnglishFinauFriday7:23 a.m. ETKimSchauffeleSpieth7:34 a.m. ETBradleyFowlerThomas7:45 a.m. ETHovlandMorikawaYoung https://t.co/eFOqvrT38x

Jason Day leads the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship power rankings

The upcoming PGA Tour tournament saw Jason Day lead the power rankings. But the tournament is very important for Rory McIlroy as he is also a three-time champion of the event and has missed the cut in the last two tournaments he participated in.

Here are the 15 players in the power rankings:

Jason Day Max Homa Xander Schauffele Rory McIlroy Viktor Hovland Jordan Speith Patrick Cantlay Matt Fitzpatrick Tony Finau Rickie Flower Tom Kim Sam Burns Collin Morikawa Keith Mitchell Cameron Young

When and where is the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship?

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship is going to take place at the Quail Hollow Club from May 4 to May 7. A total of 156 players will take the field for the tournament. Eight out of the top 10 players in the OWGR are scheduled to play in the upcoming tour event. Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are the other two players from the top 10 missing out on the tournament.

About the Quail Hollow Club, the golf course was architected by George Cobb and is owned by Cameron Marsh. The 270 acres club has been hosting the Wells Fargo Championship since 2018, except in 2020.

Other than this, it hosted the Wachovia Championship in 2003, and the PGA Championship in 2017. Interestingly, the club is scheduled to host the PGA Championship in 2025.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship: Field explored

Here are the 156 players set to take the field at Quail Hollow Club on May 4:

Aaron Rai

Adam Hadwin

Adam Long

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Adam Svensson

Akshay Bhatia

Alex Noren

Alex Smalley

Andrew Landry

Andrew Putnam

Austin Eckroat

Austin Greaser

Austin Smotherman

Beau Hossler

Ben Griffin

Ben Martin

Ben Taylor

Brandon Wu

Brendon Todd

Brent Grant

Brian Harman

Byeong Hun An

C.T. Pan

Callum Tarren

Cam Davis

Cameron Champ

Cameron Young

Chad Ramey

Chesson Hadley

Chez Reavie

Chris Kirk

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Danny Willett

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Davis Riley

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Doc Redman

Doug Ghim

Dylan Frittelli

Emiliano Grillo

Eric Cole

Erik van Rooyen

Francesco Molinari

Garrick Higgo

Gary Woodland

Greyson Sigg

Harris English

Harrison Endycott

Harry Hall

Hayden Buckley

Henrik Norlander

J.B. Holmes

J.J. Spaun

J.T. Poston

James Hahn

Jason Day

Jason Dufner

Jim Herman

Jimmy Walker

Joel Dahmen

Jordan Spieth

Joseph Bramlett

Justin Lower

Justin Suh

Justin Thomas

K.H. Lee

Keegan Bradley

Keith Mitchell

Kelly Kraft

Kevin Streelman

Kevin Tway

Kramer Hickok

Kurt Kitayama

Lanto Griffin

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Luke List

Mackenzie Hughes

Marcus Byrd

Mark Hubbard

Martin Laird

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Kuchar

Matt Wallace

Matthew NeSmith

Matthias Schwab

Max Homa

Max McGreevy

Michael Kim

Michael Thompson

MJ Daffue

Morgan Deneen

Nate Lashley

Nick Hardy

Nick Watney

Nico Echavarria

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Rodgers

Patton Kizzire

Paul Haley II

Peter Malnati

Pierceson Coody

Quinn Riley

Richy Werenski

Rickie Fowler

Robby Shelton

Robert Streb

Rory McIlroy

Rory Sabbatini

Russell Knox

Ryan Armour

Ryan Brehm

Ryan Gerard

Ryan Moore

Ryan Palmer

S.H. Kim

Sahith Theegala

Sam Burns

Sam Ryder

Sam Stevens

Scott Piercy

Seamus Power

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

Si Woo Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Stewart Cink

Sungjae Im

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Taylor Pendrith

Tom Kim

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau

Trey Mullinax

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyson Alexander

Viktor Hovland

Webb Simpson

Will Gordon

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele

Zac Blair

Zach Johnson

Jason Day, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele are among the top three on the PGA tour power rankings list. It would be interesting to see who is going to lift the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship trophy.

Poll : 0 votes