Jason Day LIV Golf rumors: Everything you need to know

Since the inception of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, there has been continuous news of switching sides with the PGA Tour professionals. Sometimes it just ends up as a rumor; other times, it doesn't.

The latest addition to the rumor list is former World No. 1 Jason Day, who has not denied the possibility of joining the LIV Golf Series.

It should be noted that a number of fellow Australians have already signed up for the Saudi-backed league. One of the biggest names to join the breakaway league was Cameron Smith, who won this year's Open Championship.

Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Jediah Morgan, Wade Ormsby, Travis Smyth, Blake Windred, and Kevin Yuan are a few other Aussie names. Interestingly, Australian great Greg Norman is the CEO of the league.

Day's name has often popped up in rumors ever since the beginning of the year. However, the former No. 1 has appeared in several events on the PGA Tour. He was recently seen in the QBE Shootout last week.

When asked by the Palm Beach Post about his LIV golf chances, Day said that it was a "no" for now but didn't deny it as a future possibility.

"I definitely would say no. I wouldn't go as of now. Who knows in a year's time, you might think differently," revealed Day in his interview with Palm Beach Post.

Day said he understood the decisions of several professionals in choosing LIV Golf because of the huge amount of money involved. However, he said that there are the reasons like missing out of majors and ranking points which are big enough for him right now to stay with PGA Tour.

"I understand it. For me, it just depends on how you feel about major championships, and I know that's all up in the air right now if they're going to play or not, and they don't have world ranking points out there," Day told Palm Beach Post.

When asked about Smith, Day said he hadn't talked to him in a while.

Jason Day career highlights

Jason day won his sole Major at the PGA Championship 2015

Jason Day has won 12 PGA Tour titles, including one Major. 2015 was Day's most successful year when he won five titles. He won his sole Major at the PGA Championships.

Apart from the PGA Championships, Day won the Farmers Insurance Open, United States Scott Stallings, RBC Canadian Open, The Barclays, and the BMW Championship that year.

With a win at the BMW Championships, Jason Day became the World No. 1 for the first time.

Day last won the title on the PGA Tour in 2018 at the Wales Fargo Championship. He suffered from chronic back pain in 2019 and hasn't succeeded much since then.

The 35-year-old last participated in the QBE Shootout held at Tiburon Golf Club. Day had partnered with Billy Horschell. They didn't have a great outing in Naples, Florida, and finished T10 with an aggregate score of 24 under.

2022 wasn't memorable for the Australian and Day is currently ranked 113 in the world. He has been struggling from back pain for the last two years.

