How much did John Catlin win of the $2,000,000 International Series Macau prize purse? Exploring payouts for Asian Tour event

John Catlin is this weekend's winner of the International Series Macau. The golfer put together a very solid performance which should boost his standing in the golf world. Perhaps more importantly, it will give him a very nice paycheck. The International Series event carried a $2 million prize purse, and he took home the biggest portion of it.

That portion is totaled at $360,000. This is the most money anyone earned this weekend, and it did not come easily. He ended the tournament in a tie for the lead with David Puig of LIV Golf, and the two had to have a playoff.

It took him two playoff holes, but he won and said via SB Nation:

“Still hasn’t quite sunk in, and that was one heck of a battle. I mean, if you had told me I would finish 23-under for the tournament, and I still have to be in a playoff, I’d be like, you’re kidding. But I mean, it was special all week, I fought really hard."

Not only is it an impressive win, but it will shore up his bank account significantly.

Payouts for International Series Macau

Here's how the top placements fared financially after the conclusion of the International Series Macau:

Win: John Catlin $360,000 2: David Puig $220,000 3: Lucas Herbert $126,000 4: Patrick Reed $100,000 5: Martin Traynor $82,000 (adjusted slightly for tie) 5: Ben Campbell $82,000 (adjusted slightly for tie) 5: Jason Kokrak $82,000 (adjusted slightly for tie) 8: Richard T. Lee $49,000

As for the remaining placements, here's how the International Series Macau doled out the rest of the $2 million prize purse:

9 $42,800

10 $38,200

11 $34,900

12 $32,500

13 $30,300

14 $28,900

15 $27,700

16 $26,500

17 $25,300

18 $24,100

19 $23,100

20 $22,300

21 $21,800

22 $21,200

23 $20,600

24 $20,000

25 $19,400

26 $18,800

27 $18,200

28 $17,600

29 $17,000

30 $16,400

31 $16,200

32 $15,600

33 $15,200

34 $14,800

35 $14,400

36 $14,000

37 $13,600

38 $13,200

39 $12,800

40 $12,400

41 $12,100

42 $11,700

43 $11,300

44 $10,900

45 $10,700

46 $10,600

47 $10,200

48 $9,800

49 $9,400

50 $9,000

51 $8,600

52 $8,200

53 $7,800

54 $7,600

55 $7,400

56 $7,200

57 $7,000

58 $6,800

59 $6,600

60 $6,400

61 $6,200

62 $6,000

63 $5,800

64 $5,600

65 $5,400

There were quite a few LIV Golf members in the field and they dominated the top five. The Asian Tour has partnered with LIV and is a tour on which rebel golfers can participate. It allows them the chance to earn some precious OWGR points and earn qualification status for some Major championships, as Joaquin Niemann has done.

David Puig was second in the International Series Macau

LIV Golf events do not get points and are often not seen as enough to warrant a special invitation to the Masters, PGA Championship or other Major, so this is a rare chance to get seen. Clearly, tons of LIV players tried to take advantage as the field was full of them.