How much did John Catlin win of the $2,000,000 International Series Macau prize purse? Exploring payouts for Asian Tour event

John Catlin is this weekend's winner of the International Series Macau. The golfer put together a very solid performance which should boost his standing in the golf world. Perhaps more importantly, it will give him a very nice paycheck. The International Series event carried a $2 million prize purse, and he took home the biggest portion of it.
That portion is totaled at $360,000. This is the most money anyone earned this weekend, and it did not come easily. He ended the tournament in a tie for the lead with David Puig of LIV Golf, and the two had to have a playoff.
It took him two playoff holes, but he won and said via SB Nation:
“Still hasn’t quite sunk in, and that was one heck of a battle. I mean, if you had told me I would finish 23-under for the tournament, and I still have to be in a playoff, I’d be like, you’re kidding. But I mean, it was special all week, I fought really hard."
Not only is it an impressive win, but it will shore up his bank account significantly.
Payouts for International Series Macau
Here's how the top placements fared financially after the conclusion of the International Series Macau:
As for the remaining placements, here's how the International Series Macau doled out the rest of the $2 million prize purse:
- 9 $42,800
- 10 $38,200
- 11 $34,900
- 12 $32,500
- 13 $30,300
- 14 $28,900
- 15 $27,700
- 16 $26,500
- 17 $25,300
- 18 $24,100
- 19 $23,100
- 20 $22,300
- 21 $21,800
- 22 $21,200
- 23 $20,600
- 24 $20,000
- 25 $19,400
- 26 $18,800
- 27 $18,200
- 28 $17,600
- 29 $17,000
- 30 $16,400
- 31 $16,200
- 32 $15,600
- 33 $15,200
- 34 $14,800
- 35 $14,400
- 36 $14,000
- 37 $13,600
- 38 $13,200
- 39 $12,800
- 40 $12,400
- 41 $12,100
- 42 $11,700
- 43 $11,300
- 44 $10,900
- 45 $10,700
- 46 $10,600
- 47 $10,200
- 48 $9,800
- 49 $9,400
- 50 $9,000
- 51 $8,600
- 52 $8,200
- 53 $7,800
- 54 $7,600
- 55 $7,400
- 56 $7,200
- 57 $7,000
- 58 $6,800
- 59 $6,600
- 60 $6,400
- 61 $6,200
- 62 $6,000
- 63 $5,800
- 64 $5,600
- 65 $5,400
There were quite a few LIV Golf members in the field and they dominated the top five. The Asian Tour has partnered with LIV and is a tour on which rebel golfers can participate. It allows them the chance to earn some precious OWGR points and earn qualification status for some Major championships, as Joaquin Niemann has done.
LIV Golf events do not get points and are often not seen as enough to warrant a special invitation to the Masters, PGA Championship or other Major, so this is a rare chance to get seen. Clearly, tons of LIV players tried to take advantage as the field was full of them.