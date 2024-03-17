Where did LIV golfers finish at International Series Macau? Leaderboard explored

The International Series Macau wrapped up on March 17, with John Catlin clinching his 12th professional victory. While Catlin emerged victorious, several golfers from the LIV Golf League also participated in the tournament and managed to make a notable impact by the end of the tournament.

Fireballs GC’s David Puig fiercely competed against Catlin, with both finishing the round tied at 23 under par. The pair then faced off in a playoff round, which resulted in Puig narrowly missing the victory and securing the runner-up spot on the leaderboard.

Moreover, Rippers GC’s Lucas Herbert took the solo third position with a total of 21 under par, followed by Aces GC’s Patrick Reed who took the solo fourth position with a total of 20 under par on the leaderboard.

Jason Kokrak of Smash GC concluded the tournament with a score of 19 under par, sharing the fifth position with PGA Tour competitor Martin Trainer and Asian Tour's Ben Campbell.

Other golfers who were able to stand inside the T25 position include Carlos Ortiz, Mito Pereira, Kalle Samooja, Sergio Garcia, and Andy Ogletree.

It's worth mentioning that while some LIV golfers achieved respectable standings at the International Series Macau, several others did not advance past the cut. This includes Harold Varner III, Anthony Kim, and Graeme McDowell, among others.

A look at the LIV golfers’ finishes at the International Series Macau

Here are the finishes of LIV Golfers at the International Series Macau:

2nd- David Puig (-23)

3rd- Lucas Herbert (-21)

4th- Patrick Reed (-20)

T5th- Jason Kokrak (-19)

T10th- Carlos Ortiz (-16)

T14th- Mito Pereira, Kalle Samooja (-15)

T21st- Sergio Garcia, Andy Ogletree (-14)

T28th- Pat Perez (-13)

T41st- Ian Poulter (-11)

T46t Hudson Swafford (-10)

T48th Kieran Vincent (-9)

Furthermore, here are the final standings of all the golfers who competed in the International Series Macau:

1 John Catlin: -23

2 David Puig: -23

3 Lucas Herbert: -21

4 Patrick Reed: -20

T5 Martin Trainer: -19

T5 Ben Campbell: -19

T5 Jason Kokrak: -19

8 Richard T. Lee: -18

9 Denwit Boriboonsub: -17

T10 Maverick Antcliff: -16

T10 Phachara Khongwatmai: -16

T10 Carlos Ortiz: -16

T10 Jbe Kruger: -16

T14 Kiradech Aphibarnrat: -15

T14 Mito Pereira: -15

T14 Poom Saksansin: -15

T14 Kalle Samooja:-15

T14 Sadom Kaewkanjana: -15

T14 Yuta Sugiura: -15

T14 Travis Smyth: -15

T21 Sergio Garcia: -14

T21 William Harrold: -14

T21 Ratchanon Chantananuwat: -14

T21 Tatsunori Shogenji: -14

T21 Hung Chien-yao: -14

T21 Matthew Cheung: -14

T21 Andy Ogletree: -14

T28 Deyen Lawson: -13

T28 Ye Wocheng: -13

T28 Suteepat Prateeptienchai: -13

T28 Bjorn Hellgren: -13

T28 Charng-Tai Sudsom: -13

T28 Pat Perez: -13

T34 Miguel Carballo: -12

T34 Sarit Suwannarut: -13

T34 Siddikur Rahman: -12

T34 Yeongsu Kim: -12

T34 Ervin Chang: -12

T34 Jed Morgan

T34 Minkyu Kim: -12

T41 Steve Lewton: -11

T41 Leon D'Souza: -11

T41 Mingyu Cho: -11

T41 Ian Poulter: -11

T41 Jaco Ahlers: -11

T46 Younghan Song: -10

T46 Hudson Swafford: -10

T48 Jeongwoo Ham: -9

T48 Angelo Que: -9

T48 Takumi Kanaya: -9

T48 Sanghyun Park: -9

T48 Gunn Charoenkul: -9

T48 Chan Shih-chang: -9

T48 Kieran Vincent: -9

T55 Carlos Pigem: -8

T55 Shiv Kapur: -8

T55 Suradit Yongcharoenchai: -8

T58 Lee Chieh-po: -7

T58 Guntaek Koh: -7

T60 Chang Wei-lun: -6

T60 Kevin Yuan: -6

T60 Li Haotong: -6

T60 Justin Quiban: -6

T60 Koh Deng Shan: -6

T60 Pattaraphol Khanthacha: -6

T66 Veer Ahlawat: -5

T66 James Piot: -5

T68 Kyongjun Moon: -4

T68 Jaewoong Eom: -4

70 Scott Hend: -3

71 Ho Yu-Cheng: -2

72 Trevor Simsby: -1