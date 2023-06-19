How much did Leona Maguire win at the Meijer LPGA Classic? LPGA Tour event’s prize money payouts explored

Leona Maguire won the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday. The Irish golfer clinched her second-ever win on the LPGA Tour by defeating the likes of Ariya Jutanugarn, Lin Xiyu and Amy Yang at the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Florida. With the win, Maguire bagged the winner’s share of $375,000, more than her total earnings from the 2023 season so far.
Maguire, who placed herself among the leaders from the start of the Meijer LPGA Classic, came out victorious on Sunday after a strong fourth round. The golfer pushed extra to make a bogey-free scorecard with six birdies and an eagle.
The first-time Meijer LPGA Classic champion claimed the winner’s paycheck of $375,000 from the event’s $2.5 million prize purse. She also earned some valuable Rolex World Women's Rankings with the win.
Meijer LPGA Classic prize money payouts
While Leona Maguire bagged the major share of the prize purse, runner-up Ariya Jutanugarn settled for a $230,318 paycheck. The Thai golfer finished solo second above Lin Xiyu and Amy Yang. The two T3 finishers won $148,164 each. Notably, event favorite Brooke Henderson had a forgettable T42 finish. She returned home with $11,853.
Here are the prize money payouts for the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give:
- WIN: Leona Maguire - $375,000
- 2: Ariya Jutanugarn - $230,318
- T3: Xiyu Lin - $148,164
- T3: Amy Yang - $148,164
- 5: Hyo Joo Kim - $104,031
- T6: Jennifer Kupcho - $78,181
- T6: Thidapa Suwannapura - $78,181
- T8: Hye Jin Choi - $52,204
- T8: Ally Ewing - $52,204
- T8: Carlota Ciganda - $52,204
- T8: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard - $52,204
- T8: Aditi Ashok - $52,204
- T13: Minjee Lee - $37,829
- T13: Ayaka Furue - $37,829
- T13: Ashleigh Buhai - $37,829
- T13: Stephanie Meadow - $37,829
- T17: Minami Katsu - $31,357
- T17: Mi Hyang Lee - $31,357
- T17: Manon De Roey - $31,357
- T20: Na Rin An - $25,108
- T20: Cheyenne Knight - $25,108
- T20: Lindsey Weaver-Wright - $25,108
- T20: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $25,108
- T20: Grace Kim - $25,108
- T20: Hae Ran Ryu - $25,108
- T20: Morgane Metraux - $25,108
- T20: Ruixin Liu - $25,108
- T20: Melissa Reid - $25,108
- T29: Alison Lee - $19,797
- T29: Mina Harigae - $19,797
- T29: Arpichaya Yubol - $19,797
- T32: Nasa Hataoka - $15,270
- T32: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $15,270
- T32: Madelene Sagstrom - $15,270
- T32: Allisen Corpuz - $15,270
- T32: Eun-Hee Ji - $15,270
- T32: Jeongeun Lee - $15,270
- T32: Sarah Schmelzel - $15,270
- T32: Anna Nordqvist - $15,270
- T32: Azahara Munoz - $15,270
- T32: Ines Laklalech - $15,270
- T42: Brooke Henderson - $11,853
- T42: Frida Kinhult - $11,853
- T44: Moriya Jutanugarn - $10,151
- T44: Pernilla Lindberg - $10,151
- T44: Wei Ling Hsu - $10,151
- T44: Xiaowen Yin - $10,151
- T44: Esther Henseleit - $10,151
- T44: Charlotte Thomas - $10,151
- T50: Hannah Green - $8,448
- T50: So Yeon Ryu - $8,448
- T50: Yan Liu - $8,448
- T50: Jennifer Chang - $8,448
- T54: Megan Khang - $7,566
- T54: Maja Stark - $7,566
- T54: Soo Bin Joo - $7,566
- T57: Chella Choi - $6,683
- T57: Polly Mack - $6,683
- T57: Allison Emrey - $6,683
- T57: Lindy Duncan - $6,683
- T61: Yuna Nishimura - $6,053
- T61: Marissa Steen - $6,053
- T61: Laura Wearn - $6,053
- T64: Haeji Kang - $5,737
- T64: Ellinor Sudow - $5,737
- T66: Stephanie Kyriacou - $5,359
- T66: Celine Borge - $5,359
- T66: Maddie Szeryk - $5,359
- T66: Louise Ridderstrom - $5,359
- T70: Bailey Tardy - $5,013
- T70: Christina Kim - $5,013
- T72: Sung Hyun Park - $4,885
- T72: Ilhee Lee - $4,885
- 74: Jeong Eun Lee - $4,791
With the Meijer LPGA Classic out of the way, the LPGA Tour now heads to the Baltusrol Lower Course in Springfield, New Jersey for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.