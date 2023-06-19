How much did Leona Maguire win at the Meijer LPGA Classic? LPGA Tour event’s prize money payouts explored

Leona Maguire won the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday. The Irish golfer clinched her second-ever win on the LPGA Tour by defeating the likes of Ariya Jutanugarn, Lin Xiyu and Amy Yang at the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Florida. With the win, Maguire bagged the winner’s share of $375,000, more than her total earnings from the 2023 season so far.

Maguire, who placed herself among the leaders from the start of the Meijer LPGA Classic, came out victorious on Sunday after a strong fourth round. The golfer pushed extra to make a bogey-free scorecard with six birdies and an eagle.

The first-time Meijer LPGA Classic champion claimed the winner’s paycheck of $375,000 from the event’s $2.5 million prize purse. She also earned some valuable Rolex World Women's Rankings with the win.

Meijer LPGA Classic prize money payouts

While Leona Maguire bagged the major share of the prize purse, runner-up Ariya Jutanugarn settled for a $230,318 paycheck. The Thai golfer finished solo second above Lin Xiyu and Amy Yang. The two T3 finishers won $148,164 each. Notably, event favorite Brooke Henderson had a forgettable T42 finish. She returned home with $11,853.

Here are the prize money payouts for the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give:

WIN: Leona Maguire - $375,000

2: Ariya Jutanugarn - $230,318

T3: Xiyu Lin - $148,164

T3: Amy Yang - $148,164

5: Hyo Joo Kim - $104,031

T6: Jennifer Kupcho - $78,181

T6: Thidapa Suwannapura - $78,181

T8: Hye Jin Choi - $52,204

T8: Ally Ewing - $52,204

T8: Carlota Ciganda - $52,204

T8: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard - $52,204

T8: Aditi Ashok - $52,204

T13: Minjee Lee - $37,829

T13: Ayaka Furue - $37,829

T13: Ashleigh Buhai - $37,829

T13: Stephanie Meadow - $37,829

T17: Minami Katsu - $31,357

T17: Mi Hyang Lee - $31,357

T17: Manon De Roey - $31,357

T20: Na Rin An - $25,108

T20: Cheyenne Knight - $25,108

T20: Lindsey Weaver-Wright - $25,108

T20: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $25,108

T20: Grace Kim - $25,108

T20: Hae Ran Ryu - $25,108

T20: Morgane Metraux - $25,108

T20: Ruixin Liu - $25,108

T20: Melissa Reid - $25,108

T29: Alison Lee - $19,797

T29: Mina Harigae - $19,797

T29: Arpichaya Yubol - $19,797

T32: Nasa Hataoka - $15,270

T32: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $15,270

T32: Madelene Sagstrom - $15,270

T32: Allisen Corpuz - $15,270

T32: Eun-Hee Ji - $15,270

T32: Jeongeun Lee - $15,270

T32: Sarah Schmelzel - $15,270

T32: Anna Nordqvist - $15,270

T32: Azahara Munoz - $15,270

T32: Ines Laklalech - $15,270

T42: Brooke Henderson - $11,853

T42: Frida Kinhult - $11,853

T44: Moriya Jutanugarn - $10,151

T44: Pernilla Lindberg - $10,151

T44: Wei Ling Hsu - $10,151

T44: Xiaowen Yin - $10,151

T44: Esther Henseleit - $10,151

T44: Charlotte Thomas - $10,151

T50: Hannah Green - $8,448

T50: So Yeon Ryu - $8,448

T50: Yan Liu - $8,448

T50: Jennifer Chang - $8,448

T54: Megan Khang - $7,566

T54: Maja Stark - $7,566

T54: Soo Bin Joo - $7,566

T57: Chella Choi - $6,683

T57: Polly Mack - $6,683

T57: Allison Emrey - $6,683

T57: Lindy Duncan - $6,683

T61: Yuna Nishimura - $6,053

T61: Marissa Steen - $6,053

T61: Laura Wearn - $6,053

T64: Haeji Kang - $5,737

T64: Ellinor Sudow - $5,737

T66: Stephanie Kyriacou - $5,359

T66: Celine Borge - $5,359

T66: Maddie Szeryk - $5,359

T66: Louise Ridderstrom - $5,359

T70: Bailey Tardy - $5,013

T70: Christina Kim - $5,013

T72: Sung Hyun Park - $4,885

T72: Ilhee Lee - $4,885

74: Jeong Eun Lee - $4,791

With the Meijer LPGA Classic out of the way, the LPGA Tour now heads to the Baltusrol Lower Course in Springfield, New Jersey for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

