Meijer LPGA Classic: Schedule, timings, top players, prize purse and more

The women's golf action is ready to move to Blythefield Country Club, Michigan, for the Meijer LPGA Classic. The ninth edition of the tournament will be held from June 15-18, 2023. A total of 144 female golfers will vie for the prize purse of $2.5 million.

Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho, two-time champion Brooke Henderson, previous champions such as Lexi Thompson and Ryu So-yeon are set to play in this year's edition.

Rose Zhang, who had an amazing debut in the Mizuho Americas Open earlier in June, and Lydia Ko are some other top names in the field. Nelly Korda is a notable absentee this year.

Jennifer Kupcho with the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic Trophy (via Getty Images)

What is the schedule of the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic?

The ninth edition of the Meijer LPGA Classic will take place at the Blythefield Country Club. The tournament will commence on June 15, with first and second round championship play to start at 07:00 a.m ET.

Here is the schedule of the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic (ET):

15 June, Thursday (Round 1)

07:00 a.m. - Championship Play (Tee no. 1 and no. 10)

16 June, Friday (Round 2)

07:00 a.m. - Championship Play (Tee no. 1 and no. 10)

17 June, Saturday (Round 3)

To be Announced - Championship Play

18 June, Sunday (Round 4)

To be Announced - Championship Play

From June 15 to June 18, at 07:00 a.m. ET, the Kimberly-Clark Family Care and Grand Taste concessions areas will be opened for in-attendance spectators. And at 10:00 a.m. ET, all the Hospitality suites and Meijer LPGA Classic discovery land will be opened everyday.

The J.Brewer's & Frederik's Hospitality Care will be unavailable on June 15, but will start at 10:00 a.m. ET on June 16. On June 17 and June 18, however, they will be open their facilities from 07:00 a.m. ET.

What is the prize purse for the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic?

The 72-hole stroke play event will have a massive prize purse of $2.5 million, out of which the winner will take home a handsome amount of $375,000. The champion will also be awarded a trophy and some points in the Rolex World Women's Rankings.

Here is the prize money breakdown for the top 10 ranked golfers on the leaderboard of the Meijer LPGA Classic:

Winner: $375,000

$375,000 2: $232,620

$232,620 3: $168,750

$168,750 4: $130,541

$130,541 5: $105,071

$105,071 6: $85,966

$85,966 7: $71,958

$71,958 8: $63,043

$63,043 9: $56,675

$56,675 10: $51,580

What are the records and facts about the Meijer LPGA Classic?

The Meijer LPGA Classic was started in 2014 and has been a regular tournament on the LPGA circuit. Only the 2020 edition has been missed out due to the COVID-19 pandemic since the inception of the tournament.

Here are the previous champions of the Meijer LPGA Classic:

2022: Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Kupcho 2021: Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda 2019: Brooke Henderson

Brooke Henderson 2018: Ryu So-yeon

Ryu So-yeon 2017: Brooke Henderson

Brooke Henderson 2016: Kim Sei-young

Kim Sei-young 2015: Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson 2014: Mirim Lee

Mirim Lee is the inaugural winner of the tournament. She won by defeating Inbee Park in the playoff game. Brooke Henderson is the only female golfer to win the tournament twice.

Poll : 0 votes