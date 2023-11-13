How much did Lilia Vu win at the 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican? Prize money payout explored

Lilia Vu won the 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican on Sunday. The golfer collected her fourth victory of 2023 by carding a three-stroke lead over Alison Lee and Azahara Munoz. Vu, who played four rounds of 67, 66, 62 and 66, to score 261, won the winner’s share of $487,500 at the event.

Vu crossed the $4 million mark in career earnings on Sunday. The 26-year-old American golfer won one of the highest non-major purses of the season and extended her season earnings to $3,252,303. It is noteworthy that 78% of the golfer’s total earnings have come from this season.

With The Annika's $487,500 paycheck, the two-time major winner currently leads the LPGA earners list with one event to go.

2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge prize money payouts

While Vu took the major part of The Annika prize purse, runner-ups Lee and Munoz, received $262,260 each. Amy Yang finished solo fourth and bagged $170,594 for her efforts. Stephanie Kyriacou and Emily Kristine Pedersen shared T5. They won $124,827 each.

Lexi Thompson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Ruoning Yin, Minami Katsu and Megan Khang won $76,061 each for finishing T7. Interestingly, early The Annika favorite Nelly Korda finished in a six-way tie for T25 alongside the likes of Charley Hull and Allisen Corpuz. The LPGA star, who’s won the event twice in the past, returned home with $30,042.

Below are the complete prize money payouts for the 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge:

WIN: Lilia Vu - $487,500

T2: Alison Lee - $262,260

T2: Azahara Munoz - $262,260

4: Amy Yang - $170,594

T5: Stephanie Kyriacou - $124,827

T5: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $124,827

T7: Ariya Jutanugarn - $76,061

T7: Lexi Thompson - $76,061

T7: Ruoning Yin - $76,061

T7: Megan Khang - $76,061

T7: Minami Katsu - $76,061

T12: Hae Ran Ryu - $54,700

T12: Wei-Ling Hsu - $54,700

T12: Gaby Lopez - $54,700

T15: Linn Grant - $45,714

T15: Rachel Kuehn (a) - $0

T15: Amanda Doherty - $45,714

T15: Patty Tavatanakit - $45,714

T19: In Gee Chun - $39,029

T19: Bianca Pagdanganan - $39,029

T19: Brooke M. Henderson - $39,029

T19: Wichanee Meechai - $39,029

T23: Grace Kim - $34,952

T23: Sarah Schmelzel - $34,952

T25: Charley Hull - $30,042

T25: Allisen Corpuz - $30,042

T25: Cydney Clanton - $30,042

T25: Jasmine Suwannapura - $30,042

T25: Chanettee Wannasaen - $30,042

T25: Nelly Korda - $30,042

T31: Atthaya Thitikul - $23,205

T31: Jeongeun Lee5 - $23,205

T31: Pornanong Phatlum - $23,205

T31: Jin Young Ko - $23,205

T31: Ally Ewing - $23,205

T31: Lydia Ko - $23,205

T31: Lindy Duncan - $23,205

T38: Leona Maguire - $17,726

T38: Gabriela Ruffels - $17,726

T38: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $17,726

T38: Dewi Weber - $17,726

T38: Matilda Castren - $17,726

T38: Gina Kim - $17,726

T44: Maria Fassi - $14,979

T44: Soo Bin Joo - $14,979

T46: Nicole Broch Estrup - $13,398

T46: Caroline Inglis - $13,398

T46: Georgia Hall - $13,398

T46: Louise Rydqvist (a) - $0

T46: Jaravee Boonchant - $13,398

T51: Pernilla Lindberg - $11,179

T51: Hye-Jin Choi - $11,179

T51: Yuna Nishimura - $11,179

T51: Carlota Ciganda - $11,179

T51: Jeongeun Lee6 - $11,179

T51: Muni He - $11,179

T57: Sarah Kemp - $9,653

T57: Ruixin Liu - $9,653

T57: Perrine Delacour - $9,653

60: Elizabeth Szokol - $8,987

T61: Polly Mack - $8,100

T61: Ashleigh Buhai - $8,100

T61: Olivia Cowan - $8,100

T61: Eun-Hee Ji - $8,100

T61: Hinako Shibuno - $8,100

T61: Aline Krauter - $8,100

T67: Gemma Dryburgh - $7,406

T67: Anna Nordqvist - $7,406

69: Frida Kinhult - $7,158

70: Min Lee - $6,989

The LPGA Tour will now head to the CME Group Tour Championship next week, which boasts a prize purse of $7 million.