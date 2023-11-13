How much did Lilia Vu win at the 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican? Prize money payout explored

Lilia Vu won the 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican on Sunday. The golfer collected her fourth victory of 2023 by carding a three-stroke lead over Alison Lee and Azahara Munoz. Vu, who played four rounds of 67, 66, 62 and 66, to score 261, won the winner’s share of $487,500 at the event.
Vu crossed the $4 million mark in career earnings on Sunday. The 26-year-old American golfer won one of the highest non-major purses of the season and extended her season earnings to $3,252,303. It is noteworthy that 78% of the golfer’s total earnings have come from this season.
With The Annika's $487,500 paycheck, the two-time major winner currently leads the LPGA earners list with one event to go.
2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge prize money payouts
While Vu took the major part of The Annika prize purse, runner-ups Lee and Munoz, received $262,260 each. Amy Yang finished solo fourth and bagged $170,594 for her efforts. Stephanie Kyriacou and Emily Kristine Pedersen shared T5. They won $124,827 each.
Lexi Thompson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Ruoning Yin, Minami Katsu and Megan Khang won $76,061 each for finishing T7. Interestingly, early The Annika favorite Nelly Korda finished in a six-way tie for T25 alongside the likes of Charley Hull and Allisen Corpuz. The LPGA star, who’s won the event twice in the past, returned home with $30,042.
Below are the complete prize money payouts for the 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge:
- WIN: Lilia Vu - $487,500
- T2: Alison Lee - $262,260
- T2: Azahara Munoz - $262,260
- 4: Amy Yang - $170,594
- T5: Stephanie Kyriacou - $124,827
- T5: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $124,827
- T7: Ariya Jutanugarn - $76,061
- T7: Lexi Thompson - $76,061
- T7: Ruoning Yin - $76,061
- T7: Megan Khang - $76,061
- T7: Minami Katsu - $76,061
- T12: Hae Ran Ryu - $54,700
- T12: Wei-Ling Hsu - $54,700
- T12: Gaby Lopez - $54,700
- T15: Linn Grant - $45,714
- T15: Rachel Kuehn (a) - $0
- T15: Amanda Doherty - $45,714
- T15: Patty Tavatanakit - $45,714
- T19: In Gee Chun - $39,029
- T19: Bianca Pagdanganan - $39,029
- T19: Brooke M. Henderson - $39,029
- T19: Wichanee Meechai - $39,029
- T23: Grace Kim - $34,952
- T23: Sarah Schmelzel - $34,952
- T25: Charley Hull - $30,042
- T25: Allisen Corpuz - $30,042
- T25: Cydney Clanton - $30,042
- T25: Jasmine Suwannapura - $30,042
- T25: Chanettee Wannasaen - $30,042
- T25: Nelly Korda - $30,042
- T31: Atthaya Thitikul - $23,205
- T31: Jeongeun Lee5 - $23,205
- T31: Pornanong Phatlum - $23,205
- T31: Jin Young Ko - $23,205
- T31: Ally Ewing - $23,205
- T31: Lydia Ko - $23,205
- T31: Lindy Duncan - $23,205
- T38: Leona Maguire - $17,726
- T38: Gabriela Ruffels - $17,726
- T38: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $17,726
- T38: Dewi Weber - $17,726
- T38: Matilda Castren - $17,726
- T38: Gina Kim - $17,726
- T44: Maria Fassi - $14,979
- T44: Soo Bin Joo - $14,979
- T46: Nicole Broch Estrup - $13,398
- T46: Caroline Inglis - $13,398
- T46: Georgia Hall - $13,398
- T46: Louise Rydqvist (a) - $0
- T46: Jaravee Boonchant - $13,398
- T51: Pernilla Lindberg - $11,179
- T51: Hye-Jin Choi - $11,179
- T51: Yuna Nishimura - $11,179
- T51: Carlota Ciganda - $11,179
- T51: Jeongeun Lee6 - $11,179
- T51: Muni He - $11,179
- T57: Sarah Kemp - $9,653
- T57: Ruixin Liu - $9,653
- T57: Perrine Delacour - $9,653
- 60: Elizabeth Szokol - $8,987
- T61: Polly Mack - $8,100
- T61: Ashleigh Buhai - $8,100
- T61: Olivia Cowan - $8,100
- T61: Eun-Hee Ji - $8,100
- T61: Hinako Shibuno - $8,100
- T61: Aline Krauter - $8,100
- T67: Gemma Dryburgh - $7,406
- T67: Anna Nordqvist - $7,406
- 69: Frida Kinhult - $7,158
- 70: Min Lee - $6,989
The LPGA Tour will now head to the CME Group Tour Championship next week, which boasts a prize purse of $7 million.