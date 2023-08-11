Who is Lilia Vu? All you need to know about the American golfer

Lilia Vu is a professional golfer from the United States. She was born in Fountain Valley, California, on October 14, 1997.

During her amateur career, Vu played a number of successful matches for the United States national team, winning the Curtis Cup and the Espirito Santo Trophy in 2018. She won the 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup and finished second at the AJGA Girls Championship after defeating Lauren Stephenson.

Vu enrolled at UCLA in 2015 and was awarded Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Year 2016 for her incredible performance. In 2018, she was named WGCA Player of the Year and Pac-12 Conference Golfer of the Year.

She had won eight individual titles during her collegiate career and was the all-time leader in UCLA career victories.

Lilia Vu was a three-time WGCA First Team All-America and an All-Pac-12 performer. She also competed as an amateur in the US Women's Open and was ranked first in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for 31 weeks in 2018 and 2019.

Vu turned professional in 2019 following a stellar amateur career. She began her professional career on the Symetra Tour. She placed T27 in the inaugural LPGA Q-Series to earn LPGA Tour status for 2019.

She had a strong year in 2021, winning three Symetra Tour events and rising to the top 250 in the Women's World Golf Ranking. Vu has won five professional events in her career, two on the LPGA Tour and three on the Epson Tour.

Lilia Vu is currently playing at the 2023 AIG Women's Open and jumped 29 positions after playing the second round of 68. She settled in the T4 position after the semi-finished second round of the major in a three-way tie with Hyo Joo Kim and Alison Lee.

How many major tournaments Lilia Vu has won?

The American professional golfer has won one major in her career, the Chevron Championship in 2023. She had played in all five majors in her career. However, she could only finish top-10 at the Women's PGA Championship last year, before winning one in 2023

Her best finish at the US Women's Open was recorded in 2022 when she tied for 34th position. Lilia Vu settled in T41 at the Women's British Open in 2022 and T42 at Evian Championship in 2023.

Here is the result of all the tournaments Lilia Vu played in 2023:

Honda LPGA Thailand

Venue: Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course)

Result; 1

HSBC Women's World Championship

Venue:Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course)

Result; T14

Prize money: $24,995

LPGA Drive On Championship

Venue: Superstition Mountain Golf Club

Result; T7

Prize money: $37,185

DIO Implant LA Open

Venue: Palos Verdes Golf Club

Result; T11

Prize money: $31,698

The Chevron Championship

Venue: The Club at Carlton Woods

Result; 1-x

Prize money: $765,000

JM Eagle LA Championship

Venue: Wilshire Country Club

Result; Missed Cut

Cognizant Founders Cup

Venue: Upper Montclair Country Club

Result: Missed Cut

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Venue: Baltusrol GC

Result: Missed Cut

U.S. Women's Open

Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Result: Missed Cut

Amundi Evian Championship

Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club

Result: T42

Prize money: $27,910

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open

Venue: Dundonald Links

Result: T35

Prize money: $10,575