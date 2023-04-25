“I was definitely my own enemy”: Lilia Vu reveals emotional story about her family’s sacrifice behind her maiden Majors success

Lilia Vu achieved an emotional victory at the Chevron Championship, her first major title, after defeating Angel Yin in a playoff on Sunday. It was a testament to her family's sacrifices and support, even years before she was born.

Holding her trophy, Lilia Vu recalled how her late grandfather, Dinh Du, escaped with his family from war-torn Vietnam on a boat that he himself built. The boat was intended for 54 people, but, in the end, it set sail with 82. Luckily, they were rescued by a U.S. Navy unit and transferred to the U.S.

Lilia Vu is a rising star in the world of golf. She started playing golf at the age of six and had a successful high school golf career, winning four individual state championships in California. She then attended UCLA, where she became one of the most decorated golfers in the school's history.

Vu turned professional in 2019, but struggled to find her form on the LPGA Tour. She decided to play on the Symetra Tour, the developmental tour for the LPGA, in 2021.

“Everything happens for a reason. All the bad things … everything I’ve always struggled through, family-wise. I think of myself as my biggest obstacle. I had a very tough, not easy past two days. I was definitely my own enemy. I don’t know how I pulled this out,” Vu said after her victory at the Chevron Championship.

There, Lilia Vu regained her confidence and won three tournaments, earning her LPGA Tour card for 2022. She also won the Potawatomi Cup and the Symetra Tour Player of the Year award.

In 2022, Lilia Vu showed her potential on the LPGA Tour, finishing in the top 10 in two major championships and climbing to number 12 in the world rankings. She also qualified for the Solheim Cup team, where she helped the United States win the trophy back from Europe.

In 2023, she achieved her breakthrough win at the Chevron Championship, the first major of the year. She also climbed to fourth in the Rolex Rankings.

Lilia Vu’s family journey

The Chevron Championship winner's family settled in California, where she was born in 1997. As she grew up and took an interest in golf, her parents worked hard to support her dreams. They drove her to tournaments and caddied for her when she was younger, while her grandfather encouraged her to pursue a golf career. Vu said she was grateful for their love and encouragement and dedicated her win to them.

Lilia Vu, who had only one previous LPGA win in Thailand earlier this year, overcame a difficult course and a strong field to claim the trophy. She shot a final-round 68 to finish at 10-under 278, and then birdied the first extra hole to beat Yin, who found water with her second shot.

Vu celebrated by jumping into the pond next to the 18th green, continuing a tradition that started at Mission Hills, the previous venue of the majors. She said she was thinking about her grandfather, who passed away in 2019, and how proud he would be of her.

"The reason I'm here is because of my grandpa," Vu said in tears.

