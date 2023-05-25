How much does LIV Golf DC tickets cost? LIV ticket price and availability explored

LIV Golf's next event will take place in Washington DC from May 26 to May 28. The golfers will trip to Trump National DC in Potomac Falls, Virginia.
The PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka will be headlining the event alongside the six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, former US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and many other LIV golfers.
The tickets for the event are available on the official website of the Saudi-backed series starting from $42. The price varies as per the tickets and services provided by the officials.
Ground Pass
Ground passes are available for $42 and vary for all day. The ticket is access to live music on the main stage, food, and drinks in addition to watching world-class golf.
Friday, May 26th
- Ticket Cost: $42
Saturday, May 27
- Ticket cost: $46
Sunday, May 28th
- Ticket cost: $43
Ground Pass 3-Day
- Ticket cost: $120
Club 54 Loge Box
The Club 54 loge box ticket gives access to watch the world-class golfers' practice match, an all-inclusive bar, and many other exciting services to enjoy a supercharged experience in golf.
The loge boxes are perfectly placed, providing users with a world-class view.
Friday, May 26th
- Ticket cost: $4,998
Saturday, Sunday: Sold Out
Club 54
Club 54 comes with the advantage to avail the chef-driven multi-course selection of local seasonal fare along with an all-inclusive bar within a spacious enclosed covered lounge.
Friday, May 26th
- Ticket cost: $725
Saturday, May 27th
- Ticket cost: $690
Sunday, May 28th
- Ticket cost: $700
Club 54, 3-Day
- Ticket cost: $1,725
Gallery Club
Gallery club tickets give access to open-aired hospitality services, inclusive beverages, and a variety of food options.
Friday, May 26th
- Ticket cost: $295
Saturday, May 27th
- Ticket cost: $315
Sunday, May 28th
- Ticket cost: $305
Gallery Club 3-day
- Ticket cost: $819
Birdie Shack
People can party at LIV Golf DC with a birdie shack pass which comes with the advantage to watch the tournament with DJs and pumping music surrounded by views on the 9th and 10th holes.
Friday, May 26th
- Ticket cost: $195
Saturday, May 27th
- Ticket cost: $235
Saturday, May 28th
- Ticket cost: $195
LIV Golf DC prize money payouts
LIV Golf DC has a purse of $25 million including $20 million for individual events and $5 million for team events. The winner will receive a check of $4 million with the last position to take home $120K.
Here are the LIV Golf DC prize money payouts:
- 1 $4,000,000
- 2 $2,125,000
- 3 $1,500,000
- 4 $1,050,000
- 5 $975,000
- 6 $800,000
- 7 $675,000
- 8 $625,000
- 9 $580,000
- 10 $560,000
- 11 $540,000
- 12 $450,000
- 13 $360,000
- 14 $270,000
- 15 $250,000
- 16 $240,000
- 17 $232,000
- 18 $226,000
- 19 $220,000
- 20 $200,000
- 21 $180,000
- 22 $172,000
- 23 $170,000
- 24 $168,000
- 25 $166,000
- 26 $164,000
- 27 $162,000
- 28 $160,000
- 29 $158,000
- 30 $156,000
- 31 $154,000
- 32 $152,000
- 33 $150,000
- 34 $148,000
- 35 $146,000
- 36 $144,000
- 37 $142,000
- 38 $140,000
- 39 $138,000
- 40 $136,000
- 41 $134,000
- 42 $132,000
- 43 $130,000
- 44 $128,000
- 45 $126,000
- 46 $124,000
- 47 $122,000
- 48 $120,000