How much does LIV Golf DC tickets cost? LIV ticket price and availability explored

LIV Golf's next event will take place in Washington DC from May 26 to May 28. The golfers will trip to Trump National DC in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

The PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka will be headlining the event alongside the six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, former US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and many other LIV golfers.

The tickets for the event are available on the official website of the Saudi-backed series starting from $42. The price varies as per the tickets and services provided by the officials.

Ground Pass

Ground passes are available for $42 and vary for all day. The ticket is access to live music on the main stage, food, and drinks in addition to watching world-class golf.

Friday, May 26th

Ticket Cost: $42

Saturday, May 27

Ticket cost: $46

Sunday, May 28th

Ticket cost: $43

Ground Pass 3-Day

Ticket cost: $120

Club 54 Loge Box

The Club 54 loge box ticket gives access to watch the world-class golfers' practice match, an all-inclusive bar, and many other exciting services to enjoy a supercharged experience in golf.

The loge boxes are perfectly placed, providing users with a world-class view.

Friday, May 26th

Ticket cost: $4,998

Saturday, Sunday: Sold Out

Club 54

Club 54 comes with the advantage to avail the chef-driven multi-course selection of local seasonal fare along with an all-inclusive bar within a spacious enclosed covered lounge.

Friday, May 26th

Ticket cost: $725

Saturday, May 27th

Ticket cost: $690

Sunday, May 28th

Ticket cost: $700

Club 54, 3-Day

Ticket cost: $1,725

Gallery Club

Gallery club tickets give access to open-aired hospitality services, inclusive beverages, and a variety of food options.

Friday, May 26th

Ticket cost: $295

Saturday, May 27th

Ticket cost: $315

Sunday, May 28th

Ticket cost: $305

Gallery Club 3-day

Ticket cost: $819

Birdie Shack

People can party at LIV Golf DC with a birdie shack pass which comes with the advantage to watch the tournament with DJs and pumping music surrounded by views on the 9th and 10th holes.

Friday, May 26th

Ticket cost: $195

Saturday, May 27th

Ticket cost: $235

Saturday, May 28th

Ticket cost: $195

LIV Golf DC prize money payouts

LIV Golf DC has a purse of $25 million including $20 million for individual events and $5 million for team events. The winner will receive a check of $4 million with the last position to take home $120K.

Here are the LIV Golf DC prize money payouts:

1 $4,000,000

2 $2,125,000

3 $1,500,000

4 $1,050,000

5 $975,000

6 $800,000

7 $675,000

8 $625,000

9 $580,000

10 $560,000

11 $540,000

12 $450,000

13 $360,000

14 $270,000

15 $250,000

16 $240,000

17 $232,000

18 $226,000

19 $220,000

20 $200,000

21 $180,000

22 $172,000

23 $170,000

24 $168,000

25 $166,000

26 $164,000

27 $162,000

28 $160,000

29 $158,000

30 $156,000

31 $154,000

32 $152,000

33 $150,000

34 $148,000

35 $146,000

36 $144,000

37 $142,000

38 $140,000

39 $138,000

40 $136,000

41 $134,000

42 $132,000

43 $130,000

44 $128,000

45 $126,000

46 $124,000

47 $122,000

48 $120,000

Poll : 0 votes