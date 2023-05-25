LIV Golf DC Round 1 pairings and tee times explored

The 2023 LIV Golf DC League is expected to revolutionize the game of golf with its innovative team concept, introducing a new level of competition and togetherness. The 2023 season will include individual and team tournaments, showcasing the talents of 12 world-class teams.

As the league proceeds, golf fans can expect entertaining gameplay and closely contested matches. With shotgun starts, the action-packed games promise to keep fans on the edge of their seats, guaranteeing every moment on the course is full of excitement.

Unlike traditional LIV Golf DC tournaments, there will be no cuts, allowing spectators to carefully follow their favourite players throughout the event.

The addition of the team model adds a new layer to the season, culminating in the highly anticipated Team Championship event.

LIV Golf DC is a grand finale that will showcase the players' combined efforts as teams compete for greatness.

Spectators may expect fierce team battles as well as remarkable performances from some of the world's finest golfers in the LIV Golf DC.

Groups and Their Tee Timings for LIV Golf DC Round 1

The 2023 LIV Golf DC League has assembled an impressive roster of top players from around the world, all pursuing individual and team success. With the promise of exciting team rivalries and remarkable golfing prowess, this LIV Golf DC season is guaranteed to captivate golf fans all around the world.

GROUP 1 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

GROUP 2 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

Mito Pereira (Torque GC)

Patrick Reed (4Aces GC)

Bryson DeChambeau (C)

GROUP 3 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

Henrik Stenson (C)

Bubba Watson (C)

Phil Mickelson (C)

GROUP 4 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

Sergio Garcia (C)

Harold Varner III (RangeGoats GC)

Joaquin Niemann (C)

GROUP 5 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

Martin Kaymer (C)

Louis Oosthuizen (C)

Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC)

GROUP 6 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

Graeme McDowell (Cleeks GC)

Lee Westwood (C)

Pat Perez (4Aces GC)

GROUP 7 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

Charles Howell III (Crushers GC)

Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC)

Kevin Na (C)

GROUP 8 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

Laurie Canter (Majesticks GC)

Dean Burmester (Stinger GC)

Bernd Wiesberger (Cleeks GC)

GROUP 9 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

Sihwan Kim (Iron Heads GC)

James Piot (HyFlyers GC)

David Puig (Torque GC)

GROUP 10 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

Chase Koepka (Smash GC)

Eugenio Chacarra (Fireballs GC)

Matt Jones (Ripper GC)

GROUP 11 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

Jediah Morgan (Ripper GC)

Richard Bland (Cleeks GC)

Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC)

GROUP 12 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

Scott Vincent (Iron Heads GC)

Jason Kokrak (Smash GC)

Andy Ogletree (Crushers GC)

GROUP 13 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

Marc Leishman (Ripper GC)

Sebastian Muñoz (Torque GC)

Thomas Pieters (RangeGoats GC)

GROUP 14 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

Branden Grace (Stinger GC)

Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC)

Matthew Wolff (Smash GC)

GROUP 15 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

Carlos Ortiz (Fireballs GC)

Peter Uihlein (4Aces GC)

Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC)

GROUP 16 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

Ian Poulter (C)

Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC)

Talor Gooch (RangeGoats GC)

GROUP 17 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

Keegan Bradley (Crushers GC)

Joel Dahmen (Torque GC)

Max Homa (Ripper GC)

GROUP 18 - Tee Off: 1:15 PM

Aaron Wise (Stinger GC)

Scottie Scheffler (C)

Adam Scott (Majesticks GC)

LIV Golf DC team standings

POSITION TEAM NAME PLAYERS POINTS 1 4 Aces Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein 120 2 Stinger Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester 84 3 RangeGoats Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters 75 4 Crushers Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey 68 5 Fireballs Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra 66 6 Torque Joaqiun Niemann, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig 65 7 Smash Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff 44 8 Ripper Cameron Smith, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Jediah Morgan 23 9 HyFlyers Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, James Piot 19 10 Iron Heads Kevin Na, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee, Scott Vincent 18 11 Cleeks Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger 8 12 Majesticks Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield 4

As teams compete for the top slot in the standings, the LIV Golf DC tournament is seeing strong rivalry.

The powerful "4 Aces" trio of golfing players Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Peter Uihlein is currently leading the pack. They have accumulated an astounding 120 points for their outstanding performance, demonstrating their domination on the field.

However, the team "Stinger" comprising Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, and Dean Burmester, is not far behind. They have demonstrated their abilities and secured a remarkable 84 points in the LIV Golf DC.

"RangeGoats," captained by Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, and Thomas Pieters, is in third place with 75 points. With 68 points, the talented "Crushers" combination of Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, and Paul Casey is also in the mix.

The rivalry is fierce as these teams attempt to keep their positions and win the LIV Golf DC tournament.

