Where is the LIV Golf DC being held? All you need to know about the Washington DC venue

LIV Golf DC has aimed for The Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC. It has been chosen as the prestigious venue for the LIV Golf Invitational DC tournament. This world-class golfing event will take place from May 26 to 28, enthralling both players and spectators alike.

Trump National Golf Club, one of the most well-known golfing sites, provides a spectacular backdrop for the competition. Its precisely built course and immaculate conditions give the ideal setting for the world's best golfers to demonstrate their abilities and compete at the highest level.

Throughout the three-day event at LIV Golf DC, fans can expect heated action as elite professionals from around the world compete for victory and a piece of the outstanding $25 million purse. The LIV Golf DC promises to be filled with exhilarating displays of talent, strategic games, and unique moments that will keep golf fans on the edge of their seats.

The world will be watching when the LIV Golf DC takes place at Trump National Golf Club, with golfing excellence taking center stage. Stay back for in-depth coverage and updates on renowned LIV Golf DC, where history will be made and winners will rise to the occasion at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC.

Prominent matches held at Trump National Golf Club apart from LIV Golf DC 2023

Trump National Golf Club, the selected venue for LIV Golf DC, has hosted several notable golf matches over the years, including hosting dramatic events that have enthralled golf aficionados all over the world. Some important matches held at Trump National Golf Club include:

The Presidents Cup - Final Round

Presidents Cup 2017: In 2017, Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, hosted the famous Presidents Cup. Top golfers from the United States and the International Team competed in an exciting match play format in the biennial competition. The event featured excellent golfing talent and hard rivalry, with the US team emerging as champions.

Womens Open - Day Two

U.S. Women's Open 2017: Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, hosted the prestigious U.S. Women's Open in 2017. This major competition drew the world's greatest female golfers, who displayed their abilities and competed for the coveted title. The tournament drew a lot of attention since it included excellent golfing play and a remarkable victory.

Senior PGA Championship - Final Round

Senior PGA Championship 2017: The Senior PGA Championship was held in 2017 at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC. This important tournament featured the talents of older professional golfers, allowing them to vie for a major championship title. The event featured thrilling play and honoured the accomplishments of seasoned golfers.

Trump National Golf Club's long history of holding renowned golf tournaments attests to its status as a top-tier golf location. Its immaculate courses, world-class facilities, and dedication to perfection have made it a popular venue for showcasing top-tier golf talent.

