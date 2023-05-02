"This project is very close to my heart" - Donald Trump talks about his new golf courses inaugurated in Scotland and Ireland

In an interview with Golf Monthly, former US President Donald Trump expressed his excitement and pride over the recent inauguration of his two new golf courses in Scotland and Ireland.

Trump, an avid golfer himself, has long been involved in the golf industry, and his latest projects are particularly special to him.

Trump's vision for greatness

As he explained in the interview, Trump's vision for these new golf courses was to create something truly special and unique. He set out to build "one of the greatest golf courses in the world," and spared no expense in pursuing that goal. From design and layout to amenities and landscaping, everything was done with an eye towards excellence and distinction.

"We are going to build a great golf course that aims to replicate the outstanding championship links we already have here and many believe to be the greatest golf course in the world."

This dedication to quality is evident in every aspect of the two new courses. The course in Scotland, located near Aberdeen, boasts stunning views of the North Sea and features some of the most challenging holes in the world.

Meanwhile, the Irish course, situated near Doonbeg, offers players a chance to experience the rugged beauty of the West Coast of Ireland while testing their skills on a championship-level course.

Close to his heart

What makes these projects particularly special to Trump, however, is not just their beauty and quality, but also the personal connections he has to the regions where they are located.

As he explained in the interview, his mother was born and raised in Scotland, and he has always felt a strong connection to the country and its people. He sees the Aberdeen course as a way of giving back to the land of his ancestors, while also promoting tourism and economic development in the region.

Similarly, the Doonbeg course is located near the small village where Trump's maternal great-grandfather was born, and he sees it as a way of honoring his family history while also supporting the local community.

In both cases, he emphasizes that the courses are not just about business or personal gain, but also about leaving a positive legacy and making a meaningful contribution to the places that are important to him.

Controversy and criticism

Of course, Trump's involvement in the golf industry has not been without controversy and criticism. His business practices, political views, and personal behavior have all been subject to scrutiny and debate. Some have accused him of using the golf courses as a way of promoting his personal brand and enriching himself, rather than benefiting the communities where they are located.

Others have criticized his approach to environmental and conservation issues, arguing that his golf courses have had a negative impact on the natural habitats and ecosystems in the areas where they are located.

In particular, his attempts to build a seawall at the Doonbeg course have drawn criticism from environmentalists and local residents, who argue that it would harm local beaches and wildlife.

Looking to the future

Despite these controversies, however, Trump remains committed to his vision for the golf courses and the communities where they are located. In the interview, he expressed his hope that the course would serve as a model for future development, showcasing the potential for sustainable and responsible growth that benefits both businesses and the environment.

He also emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting the cultural and historical heritage of the regions where the courses are located, pointing to his own family connections as an example of the deep and lasting ties that exist between people and places.

Ultimately, Trump's new golf course is a tangible expression of his vision for what golf can be and a reflection of the values and ideals that are important to him.

