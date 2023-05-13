"One of the best bunker shots I've ever seen" - Fans react to Cameron Smith's sand shot at LIV Golf Tulsa 

Cameron Smith, an Australian golfer, wowed viewers and other competitors with his spectacular bunker shot at the LIV Golf Tulsa tournament. Fans have praised the stroke as "one of the best bunker shots I've ever seen," and it has sparked a social media frenzy, with golfers sharing videos and images of the event.

Cameron Smith is well-known for his exceptional skill and precision on the golf course, and he has continually demonstrated his prowess in the game.

This recent accomplishment adds to a long history of remarkable strokes that have helped establish his image as a formidable golfer. Cameron Smith, who has demonstrated his ability to conquer difficult conditions with customary focus and composure, astounded fans and fellow professionals.

Fans' reaction to Cameron Smith's shot across internet

#LIVGolf @rippergc_ We've run out of captions for Cam Smith sand shots 🤷‍♂️Reply with your best one below

The reaction to Smith's shot exemplifies the awe and admiration he has elicited throughout his career. Golf fans from all over the world have praised him on social media, with many hailing him as one of the sport's brightest lights.

All eyes will be on Smith as the tournament progresses, as he continues to fascinate fans with his incredible skills and create a lasting impression on the world of professional golf.

How Ripper led by Cameron Smith can lift the LIV Golf Tulsa 2023

Cameron Smith will represent the Ripper squad in the LIV Golf Tulsa championship in 2023. The competition has a unique format and substantial prize money. The championship winner will receive a huge reward of $4 million from a total purse of $25 million. It is crucial to remember, however, that the emphasis in this tournament is not simply on individual players, but on team performance.

The top three teams from among the 12 competing teams will split a percentage of the prize money in this concurrent format. The winning teams will get a total of $5 million, with the first-place team receiving $3 million, the second-place team receiving $1.5 million, and the third-place team receiving $500,000.

Furthermore, the format of the LIV Golf Tulsa tournament differs from that of conventional competitions. Unlike traditional tournaments, there is no cut after 36 holes, and the competition lasts 54 holes, rather than 72. Notably, all players who finish the three rounds will be entitled to a share of the $20 million individual prize pool.

While specifics about the Ripper team's performance and chances of winning the tournament are not disclosed, the LIV Golf Tulsa championship provides a huge opportunity for teams to secure a piece of the big prize money. The outcome will be determined by the Ripper team members' cumulative performances and their ability to compete against the other teams in this unique golfing event.

Take a look at the current leaderboard of LIV Golf Tulsa 2023

Below are the current standings of a golf tournament, including the points collected by each playing team. The rankings provide insight into the teams' performance and competitive spirit thus far. Let's look at the standings in more detail:

"4 Aces" - 96 points "Torque" - 64 points "Fireballs" - 62 points "RangeGoats" - 59 points "Crushers" - 56 points "Stinger" - 52 points "Smash" - 36 points "Ripper" - 21 points "HyFlyers" - 19 points "Iron Heads" - 18 points "Cleeks" - 8 points "Majesticks" - 4 points

