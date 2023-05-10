Where is LIV Golf Tulsa being held? All you need to know about the venue

The LIV Golf Tulsa competition, which will take place from May 12 to May 14, 2023, is generating excitement among golf aficionados all around the world. The event, which will be held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, promises to be amazing.

Several major events have been held at the club in the past, including four PGA events and three US Opens. Gil Hanse, a golf course architect, has modified the course to make it even more difficult for golfers.

Venue for LIV Golf Tulsa and its significance

The LIV Golf Tulsa championship has a different format than ordinary events. There is no cut after 36 holes, and the competition is just 54 holes long rather than the regular 72 holes. All players who complete the tournament's three rounds will get a part of the $20 million individual prize fund.

In a 48-player field, notable golfers such as Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau will compete. It is the sixth of 14 events of the LIV Golf League.

Prize pool

The LIV Golf Tulsa championship in 2023 has a purse of $25 million, with the winner receiving $4 million, according to the normal 20 percent payment system used by LIV Golf's prize money distribution table.

Rather than individual players, the top three teams in the 12-team concurrent format will share $5 million, with the teams receiving $3 million for first place, $1.5 million for second place, and $500,000 for third place.

Great opportunity for champions

The LIV Golf Tulsa will provide fans with the opportunity to watch some of the world's finest golfers compete on one of the sport's most challenging and gorgeous courses. Player's like Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau will definitely showcase their sports to their audience

Below are the 12 teams (with captains italicized) who will compete

4 ACES GC – Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez

RIPPER GC – Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan

CLEEKS GC – Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland

SMASH GC – Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff, Chase Koepka

CRUSHERS GC – Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

MAJESTICKS GC – Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield

STINGER GC – Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester

FIREBALLS GC – Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

RANGEGOATS GC – Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters

TORQUE GC – Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

HY FLYERS GC – Phil Mickelson, James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale

IRON HEADS GC – Kevin Na, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

