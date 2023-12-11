How much did Louis Oosthuizen earn at the Alfred Dunhill Championship? Prize money payout explored

The Alfred Dunhill Championship concluded on Sunday, December 10. South African professional golfer Louis Oosthuizen won the tournament by scoring a total of 18-under-par. This victory earned him €255,000 cash in addition to winning his tenth European title.

Oosthuizen was finally able to win another European title after waiting for nearly five years. In the delayed last round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship, the 41-year-old golfer holed a 20-foot putt to take a two-shot victory against the runner-up Charl Schwartzel.

How much did Louis Oosthuizen and other players win at the Alfred Dunhill Championship?

While Louis Oosthuizen earned a whopping prize money share from the Alfred Dunhill Championship, other golfers walked away with sizable rewards as well. The runner-up of the event, Charl Schwartzel, took home €165,000 while the third-placed Christiaan Bezuidenhout earned €94,500.

Here is the complete prize money payout of the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Championship:

Winner: Louis Oosthuizen - €255,000.00

2nd: Charl Schwartzel - €165,000.00

3rd: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - €94,500.00

T4: Marco Penge - €63,700.00

T4: Matti Schmid - €63,700.00

T4: Darius Van Driel - €63,700.00

T7: Alejandro Del Rey - €36,525.00

T7: Casey Jarvis - €36,525.00

T7: Jayden Schaper - €36,525.00

T7: Andy Sullivan - €36,525.00

T11: Thriston Lawrence - €25,850.00

T11: Matthias Schwab - €25,850.00

T11: Paul Waring - €25,850.00

14: Andrea Pavan - €22,950.00

T15: Matthew Baldwin - €20,280.00

T15: Aaron Cockerill - €20,280.00

T15: Ugo Coussaud - €20,280.00

T15: Dylan Naidoo - €20,280.00

T15: Antoine Rozner - €20,280.00

T20: Dylan Frittelli - €16,980.00

T20: Edoardo Molinari - €16,980.00

T20: Renato Paratore - €16,980.00

T20: Robin Williams - €16,980.00

T20: Ashun WU - €16,980.00

T25: Will Enefer - €14,475.00

T25: Luca Filippi - €14,475.00

T25: Samuel Jones - €14,475.00

T25: Zander Lombard - €14,475.00

T25: Christiaan Maas - Amateur

T25: JC Ritchie - €14,475.00

T25: Jaco van Zyl - €14,475.00

T32: Sam Bairstow - €11,571.43

T32: Kyle Barker - €11,571.43

T32: Manuel Elvira - €11,571.43

T32: Kristian Krogh Johannessen - €11,571.43

T32: Alexander Levy - €11,571.43

T32: Wilco Nienaber - €11,571.43

T32: Erik Van Rooyen - €11,571.43

T39: Thomas Aiken - €9,450.00

T39: Jamie Donaldson - €9,450.00

T39: Joakim Lagergren - €9,450.00

T39: Neil Schietekat - €9,450.00

T39: Johannes Veerman - €9,450.00

T44: Dean Burmester - €8,250.00

T44: Christo Lamprecht - Amateur

T44: Jaco Prinsloo - €8,250.00

T44: Dale Whitnell - €8,250.00

T48: Matthis Besard - €6,600.00

T48: Keenan Davidse - €6,600.00

T48: Wynand Dingle - €6,600.00

T48: Scott Jamieson - €6,600.00

T48: Espen Kofstad - €6,600.00

T48: Francesco Laporta - €6,600.00

T48: Anthony Michael - €6,600.00

T48: Adrien Saddier- €6,600.00

T56: Joshua Berry - €5,025.00

T56: Mike Lorenzo-Vera - €5,025.00

T56: Pieter Moolman - €5,025.00

T56: James Morrison - €5,025.00

60: Jean Hugo - €4,650.00

T61: Chase Hanna - €4,350.00

T61: Andrew Johnston - €4,350.00

T61: Malcolm Mitchell - €4,350.00

64: Nikhil Rama - €4,050.00

65: Doug Mcguigan - €3,900.00

RETD: Louis De Jager - €3,150.00

RETD: Darren Fichardt - €3,150.00

DISQ: Søren Kjeldsen - €3,150.00

RETD: Daniel Van Tonder - €3,150.00

DISQ: Jeff Winther - €3,150.00