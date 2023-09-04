How much did each LPGA player win at the 2023 Portland Classic? $1,500,000 prize purse payouts explored

The 2023 Portland Classic concluded on Sunday with Chanettee Wannasaen lifting the trophy. The 19-year-old rookie beat Xiyu Lin by a margin of four strokes to grab victory at the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course.

Wannasaen, who came to the event as a Monday qualifier, bagged the winner’s share of $225,000 from the $1,500,000 prize purse.

She etched a fairytale by winning the Portland Classic after missing nine consecutive cuts on the LPGA Tour. The young golfer carded an impressive 9 under 63 in the final round to register her maiden win.

While Wannasaen takes the top prize of $225,000 for her efforts, runner-up Lin settled for a $140,305 paycheck.

Ruoning Yin, Gina Kim and Carlota Ciganda shared T3 on the Portland Classic leaderboard. The trio bagged $81,297 each for their efforts. Megan Khang finished sixth and won $51,851, while Ariya Jutanugarn, Linn Grant and Atthaya Thitikul took home $38,536 each for finishing T7.

Meanwhile, event favorite Nelly Korda finished T14 alongside Lilia Vu, Georgia Hall and Danielle Kang. They won $21,739 each. Jennifer Song, who finished last on the 68-player Portland Classic leaderboard, will return home with a $3,226 paycheck.

Portland Classic prize money payouts

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the LPGA Tour event:

WIN: Chanettee Wannasaen - $225,000

2: Xiyu Lin - $140,305

T3: Ruoning Yin - $81,297

T3: Gina Kim - $81,297

T3: Carlota Ciganda - $81,297

6: Megan Khang - $51,851

T7: Ariya Jutanugarn - $38,536

T7: Linn Grant - $38,536

T7: Atthaya Thitikul - $38,536

T10: Andrea Lee - $29,958

T10: Hyo Joon Jang - $29,958

T12: Alexa Pano - $26,040

T12: Olivia Cowan - $26,040

T14: Lilia Vu - $21,739

T14: Georgia Hall - $21,739

T14: Nelly Korda - $21,739

T14: Danielle Kang - $21,739

T18: Mi Hyang Lee - $18,333

T18: Perrine Delacour - $18,333

T18: Pavarisa Yoktuan - $18,333

T21: Jasmine Suwannapura - $15,840

T21: Xiaowen Yin - $15,840

T21: Hyo Joo Kim - $15,840

T21: Sarah Kemp - $15,840

T21: Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $15,840

T26: Pernilla Lindberg - $12,348

T26: Charley Hull - $12,348

T26: Ayaka Furue - $12,348

T26: Dewi Weber - $12,348

T26: Jennifer Kupcho - $12,348

T26: Grace Kim - $12,348

T26: Angela Stanford - $12,348

T26: Madelene Sagstrom - $12,348

T34: Ally Ewing - $9,075

T34: Ashleigh Buhai - $9,075

T34: Brooke Henderson - $9,075

T34: Mina Harigae - $9,075

T34: Pornanong Phatlum - $9,075

T34: Muni He - $9,075

T34: Lauren Hartlage - $9,075

T41: Polly Mack - $7,221

T41: Elizabeth Szokol - $7,221

T41: Hinako Shibuno - $7,221

T41: Jeongeun Lee6 - $7,221

T45: Pauline Roussin - $6,183

T45: Amelia Lewis - $6,183

T45: Jenny Shin - $6,183

T45: Moriya Jutanugarn - $6,183

T49: Caroline Inglis - $5,319

T49: Yan Liu - $5,319

T49: Brittany Lincicome - $5,319

T49: Patty Tavatanakit - $5,319

T53: Bianca Pagdanganan - $4,686

T53: Riley Rennell - $4,686

T53: Lauren Stephenson - $4,686

T53: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $4,686

T57: Samantha Wagner - $4,225

T57: Maria Fassi - $4,225

T59: Albane Valenzuela - $3,780

T59: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $3,780

T59: Gabriella Then - $3,780

T59: Morgane Metraux - $3,780

T59: Yuka Saso - $3,780

T64: Ryann O’Toole - $3,495

T64: Sung Hyun Park - $3,495

T66: Christina Kim - $3,342

T66: Yu-Sang Hou - $3,342

68: Jennifer Song - $3,226

After a successful Portland Classic outing, the LPGA Tour will head to the Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati for the Kroger Queen City Championship.