How much did Lydia Ko win at the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions? LPGA event’s prize money payouts explored

Lydia Ko won the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Sunday. The New Zealand golfer registered her 20th LPGA Tour victory at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. The 26-year-old finished at 14-under 274 to bag the $225,000 winner’s check and became the fifth player to cross the $17 million in official career earnings.
Ko’s $17,167,692 career earnings puts her fifth on the All-Time Official Money List. Notably, she is just $832,308 behind LPGA Hall of Famer Inbee Park in earnings. While the Kiwi golfer took the winner’s bag, 19-year-old Alexa Pano settled for the runner-up spot. The American won $165,659 for her efforts.
Meanwhile, defending champion Brooke Henderson finished third at 10 under after a 68. She won a paycheck of $120,174. Cheyenne Knight, Ayaka Furue and Ally Ewing shared T4. They bagged $76,337 each. Meanwhile, Rose Zhang and Charley Hull earned $48,070 each for finishing T4.
Interestingly, Jodi Ewart Shadoff returned home with $11,610 in spite of withdrawing from the Tournament of Champions.
2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions prize money payout
See below for the complete prize money payout for the LPGA Tournament of Champions:
- WIN: Lydia Ko 14 - $225,000
- 2: Alexa Pano 12 - $165,659
- 3: Brooke Henderson 10 - $120,174
- T4: Cheyenne Knight 8 - $76,337
- T4: Ayaka Furue 8 - $76,337
- T4: Ally Ewing 8 - $76,337
- T7: Charley Hull 7 - $48,070
- T7: Rose Zhang 7 - $48,070
- T9: Marina Alex 6 - $38,547
- T9: Gemma Dryburgh 6 - $38,547
- 11: Megan Khang 5 - $34,011
- T12: Leona Maguire 4 - $28,932
- T12: Hae Ran Ryu 4 - $28,932
- T12: Nanna Koerstz Madsen 4 - $28,932
- T12: Gaby Lopez 4 - $28,932
- T16: Andrea Lee 2 - $24,216
- T16: Nelly Korda 2 - $24,216
- 18: Lilia Vu 1 - $22,493
- T19: Allisen Corpuz E - $20,860
- T19: Mone Inami E - $20,860
- T19: Ruoning Yin E - $20,860
- T22: Amy Yang 1 - $18,344
- T22: Ashleigh Buhai 1 - $18,344
- T22: Maja Stark 1 - $18,344
- T22: Nasa Hataoka 1 - $18,344
- 26: Jennifer Kupcho 2 - $16,689
- T27: Paula Reto 3 - $15,735
- T27: Linn Grant 3 - $15,735
- 29: Grace Kim 5 - $14,784
- T30: Elizabeth Szokol 7 - $13,967
- T30: In Gee Chun 7 - $13,967
- T32: Chanettee Wannasaen 8 - $12,879
- T32: Pajaree Anannarukarn 8 - $12,879
- 34: Danielle Kang 16 - $12,062
- WD: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $11,610
Lydia Ko wins the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
Ko hit a final round of 70 to lift the Tournament of Champions trophy. The Kiwi golfer carded a two-under-par finish, including four birdies and two bogeys. She beat runner-up Pano by two shots despite shooting 70 on the final day. She finished 12 under in Orlando.
Opening up about her 20th career LPGA title, Lydia Ko said at the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, as quoted by BBC:
"I tried to work hard in the two weeks leading up to this event. There were definitely nerves but a little less just because it is my home course. To see so many members come out and clap and cheer me on was the best part of this week."
For the unversed, Ko also became the seventh golfer to reach the 20 LPGA title wins before turning 27.