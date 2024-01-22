How much did Lydia Ko win at the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions? LPGA event’s prize money payouts explored

Lydia Ko won the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Sunday. The New Zealand golfer registered her 20th LPGA Tour victory at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. The 26-year-old finished at 14-under 274 to bag the $225,000 winner’s check and became the fifth player to cross the $17 million in official career earnings.

Ko’s $17,167,692 career earnings puts her fifth on the All-Time Official Money List. Notably, she is just $832,308 behind LPGA Hall of Famer Inbee Park in earnings. While the Kiwi golfer took the winner’s bag, 19-year-old Alexa Pano settled for the runner-up spot. The American won $165,659 for her efforts.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, defending champion Brooke Henderson finished third at 10 under after a 68. She won a paycheck of $120,174. Cheyenne Knight, Ayaka Furue and Ally Ewing shared T4. They bagged $76,337 each. Meanwhile, Rose Zhang and Charley Hull earned $48,070 each for finishing T4.

Interestingly, Jodi Ewart Shadoff returned home with $11,610 in spite of withdrawing from the Tournament of Champions.

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions prize money payout

See below for the complete prize money payout for the LPGA Tournament of Champions:

WIN: Lydia Ko 14 - $225,000

2: Alexa Pano 12 - $165,659

3: Brooke Henderson 10 - $120,174

T4: Cheyenne Knight 8 - $76,337

T4: Ayaka Furue 8 - $76,337

T4: Ally Ewing 8 - $76,337

T7: Charley Hull 7 - $48,070

T7: Rose Zhang 7 - $48,070

T9: Marina Alex 6 - $38,547

T9: Gemma Dryburgh 6 - $38,547

11: Megan Khang 5 - $34,011

T12: Leona Maguire 4 - $28,932

T12: Hae Ran Ryu 4 - $28,932

T12: Nanna Koerstz Madsen 4 - $28,932

T12: Gaby Lopez 4 - $28,932

T16: Andrea Lee 2 - $24,216

T16: Nelly Korda 2 - $24,216

18: Lilia Vu 1 - $22,493

T19: Allisen Corpuz E - $20,860

T19: Mone Inami E - $20,860

T19: Ruoning Yin E - $20,860

T22: Amy Yang 1 - $18,344

T22: Ashleigh Buhai 1 - $18,344

T22: Maja Stark 1 - $18,344

T22: Nasa Hataoka 1 - $18,344

26: Jennifer Kupcho 2 - $16,689

T27: Paula Reto 3 - $15,735

T27: Linn Grant 3 - $15,735

29: Grace Kim 5 - $14,784

T30: Elizabeth Szokol 7 - $13,967

T30: In Gee Chun 7 - $13,967

T32: Chanettee Wannasaen 8 - $12,879

T32: Pajaree Anannarukarn 8 - $12,879

34: Danielle Kang 16 - $12,062

WD: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $11,610

Lydia Ko wins the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Ko hit a final round of 70 to lift the Tournament of Champions trophy. The Kiwi golfer carded a two-under-par finish, including four birdies and two bogeys. She beat runner-up Pano by two shots despite shooting 70 on the final day. She finished 12 under in Orlando.

Expand Tweet

Opening up about her 20th career LPGA title, Lydia Ko said at the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, as quoted by BBC:

"I tried to work hard in the two weeks leading up to this event. There were definitely nerves but a little less just because it is my home course. To see so many members come out and clap and cheer me on was the best part of this week."

For the unversed, Ko also became the seventh golfer to reach the 20 LPGA title wins before turning 27.